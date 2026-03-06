Gavin's Real Fear: Mamdani Mastering the Art of the Deal While Newsom Masters ... Hair Gel

Mark Cuban: Talarico Won on Pure JOY & Syrupy Positivity. The Internet: It...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on March 06, 2026
Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool

Is Gavin Newsom really worried about Mamdani's well-being or is he concerned about all the press Zohran is getting? Let's be honest, it's Gavin Newsom so it's definitely concern for his own popularity and not allowing Mamdani to get any of his spotlight. Bless his heart. 

He wants Mamdani to further destroy New York City so Newsom can look less bad.

Trump is always playing the long game himself. Stay tuned.

It's the Art of the Deal, after all.

Never underestimate Trump.

President Trump used to flatter Newsom until Newsom started doing things very destructive to California and Trump could no longer abide it.

To be fair, Mamdani and Newsom together couldn't best Ben Shapiro's intellect.

All people should worry about snakes like Newsom. 

