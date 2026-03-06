Gavin's Real Fear: Mamdani Mastering the Art of the Deal While Newsom Masters ... Hair Gel

Is Gavin Newsom really worried about Mamdani's well-being or is he concerned about all the press Zohran is getting? Let's be honest, it's Gavin Newsom so it's definitely concern for his own popularity and not allowing Mamdani to get any of his spotlight. Bless his heart.

News - Gavin Newsom on Thursday warned Zohran Mamdani not to get played by Donald Trump, after Mamdani’s increasingly friendly relationship with him. pic.twitter.com/R8byzRqUmw — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) March 6, 2026

Mamdani is the only Democrat in existence who has figured out how to get what he wants from Donald Trump, and Gavin Newsom comes along with the political instincts of a newt to say "wait no dont" https://t.co/rDBwk6MTip — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 6, 2026

He wants Mamdani to further destroy New York City so Newsom can look less bad.

Zohran Mamdani knows what he is doing wtf is Gavin Newsom talking about



Everyone knows that Mamdani hates Trump but Trump kind of likes Mamdani. https://t.co/hKTmlDvunu — Luke 🌹🌐 (@Lucas_Politics) March 6, 2026

Trump is always playing the long game himself. Stay tuned.

In other words, Newsom capitulated to Trump because Trump (as usual) is good at manipulating people. https://t.co/6E0y0rMbUb — Anne Smith (@AnneSmi34268702) March 6, 2026

It's the Art of the Deal, after all.

Damn the DEM party is so screwed if these two whack jobs are the energy of their party. — Dr. Theo 🇺🇸 (@Tedlinknews) March 6, 2026

Mamdani isn't friendly with Trump. He's cordial with him because that's the bare minimum necessary to keep Trump placated. It's all carefully calculated strategy — Charles Kirk (@CharlesK67) March 6, 2026

Never underestimate Trump.

Like Obama telling Trump not to talk to Russia nor North Korea. Interesting. — AntsAssemble ✝️ 🗽 (@AntsAssemble) March 6, 2026

Newsom inadvertently will make Trump want to continue to be nice to Mamdani just by saying this lol. — lonely tree (@bedolsky) March 6, 2026

President Trump used to flatter Newsom until Newsom started doing things very destructive to California and Trump could no longer abide it.

i think it's the other way round and Gavin looks salty as he is unable to get anything done for LA — REAL INDIAN (@desirealIndian) March 6, 2026

Imagine saying that as the guy that got played by Ben Shapiro. — IdesOfMarch (@idesofmarch205) March 6, 2026

To be fair, Mamdani and Newsom together couldn't best Ben Shapiro's intellect.

He sounds like a jealous ex — allyourbase (@reverendshamil) March 6, 2026

Gavin is jealous — Calvin 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@Kevin3439881119) March 6, 2026

I'd be more worried about snakes like newsom — Ale Raza (@AleRaza15) March 6, 2026

All people should worry about snakes like Newsom.

