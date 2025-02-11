Who Could've Seen That Coming? Chuck Schumer's Snitch Portal Inspires HILARIOUS Fake Whistleblowers

Nobody likes a tattletale. Anyone who has ever watched The Brady Bunch can tell you that.

But leftists must not like that show because they just never learn.

When Scotland enacted its Hate Crime and Public Order Act in 2024 (on April Fool's Day, no less), part of the law included an online reporting system where people could tattle on their neighbors and tell the police about any 'hate speech' they may have encountered that hurt their feelings. Almost immediately, the hotline was flooded and overwhelmed with complaints ... about then-Scotland First Minister Humza Yousaf, who was a huge proponent of the law, but who also had said some truly hateful things about white people in many of his public speeches.

LOL. Oops.

But leave it to American Democrats to try to repeat the disaster in Scotland and expect a different result. Yesterday, as Twitchy reported, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer decided that he wanted to open his own snitch line, allowing people to report alleged transgressions from the Trump administration and DOGE in particular.

Here is the tweet where he published the link to his 'whistleblower' portal:

Today, I’m calling on our brave public servants:



I’m launching a new portal for anyone who wants to expose corruption, abuses of power, and threats to public safety with the legal protections of being a whistleblower.https://t.co/pjm1tb4VDt — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 10, 2025

Of course, Schumer's portal is completely superfluous and unnecessary because federal workers already have multiple options to make whistleblower reports and legal protections to go along with those options.

Imagine that. A government organization doing something wasteful and redundant. We're pretty sure that's why DOGE was created in the first place.

We're not sure how Schumer thought this was going to go for him, but we knew exactly how it was going to go.

Almost immediately, prominent conservatives -- including our managing editor @PolitiBunny -- posted on Twitter that people ABSOLUTELY SHOULD NOT use this portal to mock Schumer.

Nope. Definitely do NOT do that, Twitter.

You guys, we totally shouldn't report Senate Democrats, especially Chuck Schumer, for corruption and abuse of power on Chuck's fancy portal. That would be super mean and stuff so DON'T DO IT.



Even if I give you the link ... https://t.co/N0beCYNq8G — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 10, 2025

HAHAHAHA.

What happened next was entirely predictable and pure Twitchy gold.

Wow. It seems like little Tony Fauci has been a very bad boy indeed. We sure hope Schumer forwards this whistleblower report to Senator Rand Paul and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

While he's at it, maybe Schumer can refer himself and every other Democrat leader in Congress to Bondi. Not to mention all of the leftists who have been calling for violence in the streets in recent days.

I just submitted a complaint.

I hope you guys actually do your jobs and address it. https://t.co/tiLiD0M1yz pic.twitter.com/dAxzvm6hjl — Leftism (@LeftismForU) February 11, 2025

I have someone to report, pictured here at the Supreme Court threatening Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch https://t.co/BkWuvlMkFe pic.twitter.com/br5oCYwUbo — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 10, 2025

Threatening SCOTUS justices is a serious crime. Schumer had better turn himself in right away.

I’d like to report Congressional insider trading as an abuse of power. Thanks. https://t.co/LqcnJM7Bk3 — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) February 10, 2025

Uh-oh. Sounds like Nancy Pelosi might be in a heap of trouble too.

Great! I wanna report:



Joe Biden

Kamala Harris

Chuck Schumer



And the entire corrupt Democrat party that weaponized & abused the federal government for the past four years. https://t.co/n47rGm1K4B — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 10, 2025

All three suspects should be considered old, drunk, or senile ... and very dangerous.

These are all very serious complaints. We hope Schumer and Senate Judiciary Democrats look into every one of them.

But if we know Twitter (and we do), there were also many submitted complaints that were just plain hilarious.

We knew that one was coming. 'Big Balls' is only 19 years old and he is already a legend.

I have a complaint. pic.twitter.com/SLX0q8Sb8b — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) February 11, 2025

Hey wasn't that guy caught in a Senate conference room last year engaging in some ...err ... inappropriate activity?

LOL. Tagging Schumer and the Department of Education in that screenshot was a 'chef's kiss' touch.

HA. It wouldn't be Twitter if there wasn't a reference to The Simpsons.

'Won't someone PLEASE think of the children?'

One of the most popular 'whistleblower' complaints had to do with Schumer's prowess -- or, ahem, lack thereof -- in cooking burgers on a grill.

I would like to report an abuse of power and a threat to public safety. pic.twitter.com/MNLTmbjT1j — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) February 10, 2025

HA. It's true, though. Eating raw hamburger meat is a serious public health issue.

Someone needs to call RFK, Jr.

It had to be done and was long overdue IMO. https://t.co/ArnKsNmfo2 pic.twitter.com/MnsBHwxzrx — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) February 10, 2025

Thank God Shcumer set this portal up. Some crimes have gone unpunished for far too long.

Hi yes… I am a whistleblower and would like to report a crime that occurred without repercussions… https://t.co/qY02EUPme9 pic.twitter.com/GnETfVN8M0 — Eric Hovde (@EricHovde) February 10, 2025

Hey, no one is above the law, right, Senator?

Of course, slapping cheese slices on raw hamburgers on an unlit grill isn't Schumer's only crime against humanity. There was also this:

I would like to file a criminal complaint on you for subjecting us to this: pic.twitter.com/8iaHfZOwMF — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) February 10, 2025

OOF. The number of people who literally died of cringe after watching Schumer's pathetic attempt to start a chant is still being counted.

We fear the casualty count is only going to increase exponentially the longer that video stays up.

In the end, however, the American people voted for exactly what Trump and Musk are doing with DOGE and they let Schumer know that in no uncertain terms.

Hey, don't hold back. Tell him how you really feel. (We apologize for the NSFW language there, but it had to be said.)

Thanks chuck, just submit my complaint. pic.twitter.com/CYiMXK8BxF — Luiz (@_APWK_) February 10, 2025

Yep. What he said.

Democrats can shriek and scream all they want. The American people support what Trump and Musk are doing and, despite what an Obama activist judge might be saying right now, NONE of it is remotely illegal.

But congratulations on your shiny new snitch portal, Chuck Schumer.

We can only hope it keeps working out as wonderfully for you as it has been over its first 24 hours.