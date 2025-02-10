Paging Pam Bondi: Preacher Calls for Violence in Response to DOGE 'Stealing' Social Security

As wonderful as the first few weeks of the Trump administration have been, and as much as voters have shown their appreciation in the form of record-high approval ratings for President Trump himself, there is something very dangerous that is beginning to build up in America.

Democrats have no message. They have no leadership. And they have no idea how to gain back Americans who have walked away from them after four years of a Joe Biden dumpster fire.

When a threatened animal is backed into a corner, it often will lash out in any way it can to survive. It will claw, scratch, bite, and engage in any violence in the name of self-preservation. This is natural in the animal kingdom, so we probably should not be surprised if the left in America soon starts resorting to the same measures.

This weekend, Dr. Steve Caudle, an alleged 'Christian reverend' in Chattanooga, Tennessee, used his sermon to incite his parishioners to violence. Not figuratively -- actual physical violence against the government, including bloodshed.

Don't take our word for it. Watch for yourself:

Misinformation and violent rhetoric about DOGE is spilling out into pulpits across the nation:



"No one likes violence, but sometimes violence is necessary. When Elon Musk forces his way into the U.S. Treasury and threatens to steal your personal information and your Social… pic.twitter.com/JJl0XWVRAd — Woke Preacher Clips (@WokePreacherTV) February 10, 2025

Unlike the false narrative of January 6, in which Democrats tried to gaslight America into believing that Trump 'incited an insurrection' when he explicitly called for peaceful protests, Dr. Caudle not only is openly encouraging violence but disgracefully (and almost certainly deliberately) misusing and misreading the Gospels to justify himself.

Moreover, he is actively and purposefully spreading misinformation. There is no indication that Trump, Elon Musk, or DOGE are 'taking away' anyone's Social Security checks or 'stealing' anyone's personal information.

This is simply another false, ginned-up Democrat talking point.

On no planet does @DOGE want to take away anyone’s Social Security check



And on no planet is violence warranted by what @DOGE is actually trying to do—stop waste, fraud, and abuse in government



Dr. Steve Caudle’s call for violence is indefensible https://t.co/y6FHBFSjKj — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 10, 2025

Every word of what Mike Lee said.

Ladies and Gentlemen, this is a preacher in Chattanooga, TN, urging violence from the pulpit based on leftwing misinformation about @elonmusk. The mentally ill left are going to get people killed because Musk is auditing the government. https://t.co/KkfMvDsS4g — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 10, 2025

Caudle needs a visit from Attorney General Pam Bondi and (hopefully) soon-to-be-confirmed FBI director Kash Patel.

This is not good. Inciting violence. Specifically calling for violence…right here in TN. https://t.co/A9NTsf63m0 — Matt Murphy (@mattmurphyshow) February 10, 2025

This would not be the first time Democrats engaged in this type of dangerous rhetoric, and not the first time from the pulpit either.

INCITEMENT: The same network of black pastors who incited the George Floyd riots are now calling for violent resistance against President Trump, Elon Musk, and the @DOGE team. I can't stress how dangerous this coordinated effort is. Watch until the end.



h/t @WokePreacherTV pic.twitter.com/f6yY2RhPYk — @amuse (@amuse) February 10, 2025

The 'Summer of Love,' which was encouraged by Caudle and many others like him, resulted in assaults, fatalities, and more than $2 billion in property damage.

And now Caudle is calling for it again. Based on a lie.

Charge them with insurrection and give them the J6 treatment. New rules. https://t.co/ankb4WhCFg — @instapundit (@instapundit) February 10, 2025

Unlike the Trump case, sedition charges against Caudle could very well be justified here. We hope he likes the inside of a jail cell.

None other than Musk himself had a pretty good idea of why Caudle might be saying such incendiary words.

This tells me that he is trying to hide MASSIVE fraud https://t.co/VMC4LmYnwG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2025

Oh, we'd be VERY curious to see how much USAID money Caudle or his church has received in the past.

And his church's IRS tax-exempt status should summarily be revoked. Caudle has surrendered that by engaging in violent, hyper-partisan political speech.

“Sometimes violence is necessary.”



These rabble rousers are masked fronts for the Democrats, masquerading as holy men. When you hear a preacher calling for violence against Donald Trump or Elon Musk, it’s the DNC talking.



Get ready. They’re coming. pic.twitter.com/8z61s6EiEt — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 10, 2025

Is it any surprise that a woke preacher like Caudle would deliver a sermon like this after Congressional Democrats themselves just called for 'fighting in the streets' last week? He is simply following the playbook they set forth.

And it WILL get worse if some people don't start getting smacked with the whooping stick of consequences. The First Amendment has NEVER protected direct threats of or incitements to violence, which is exactly what Caudle issued here.

We're old enough to remember AOC screeching about 'stochastic terrorism.' What is this sermon -- and the recent speeches from Democrats -- if not exactly that?

Caudle himself, of course, won't engage in any physical violence. Nor will elected Democrats. They will leave it to their 'useful idiots' on the street to carry out their instructions ... and then try to distance themselves from it.

Actually, the way they are going these days, many Democrats might not even try to distance themselves from it, other than the common refrain, 'I condemn all violence, but ...'

As usual with statements like that, you can ignore everything that comes before the 'but.'

If Democrats were still a sane party, they would nip this type of violent exhortation in the bud before something bad happens.

But the party left sanity behind a long time ago. So, if they won't do anything, we sure hope the DOJ, FBI, and Secret Service will.