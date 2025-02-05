Quiet Riot: The Women’s March Will Remember January 6 with Moment of Silence...
Meltdown Montage: Jesse Watters Shares ‘ELON MAKES DEMOCRATS CRAZY’ Video

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:45 AM on February 05, 2025
C-SPAN

Democrats protested in Washington, D.C. Tuesday over their USAID gravy train being derailed by Elon Musk and his DOGE auditors. Bless them, they’re doing incredible work! The Dem’s hysterical displays have been edited into a hilarious ‘greatest hits’ reel by Jesse Watters at Fox News.

Have a look. (WATCH)

Schumer should never be allowed near a microphone and a camera.

Watters added a new word to the lexicon Tuesday night. We have a feeling this verb is going to be used a lot.

The Democrats can only scream and flail about because they lack the power to stop Musk and Trump.

Yes, preventing Democrats from spending our hard-earned tax dollars is all it took.

We found a bonus video. Enjoy! (WATCH)

There is no cure for EDS. Today’s big protest was also a big dud. An announcement was just made that puts all USAID staff on paid administrative leave starting Friday. We covered that story here. Dems are going to be even crazier on Wednesday morning when they wake up!

