Meltdown Montage: Jesse Watters Shares ‘ELON MAKES DEMOCRATS CRAZY’ Video

Democrats protested in Washington, D.C. Tuesday over their USAID gravy train being derailed by Elon Musk and his DOGE auditors. Bless them, they’re doing incredible work! The Dem’s hysterical displays have been edited into a hilarious ‘greatest hits’ reel by Jesse Watters at Fox News.

Have a look. (WATCH)

Jesse Watters plays montage of unhinged Democrat meltdowns under chyron:



ELON MAKES DEMOCRATS CRAZY



“Democrats need dark money agencies like USAID to launder money, wage information warfare and sabotage Trump — but Musk sniffed it out and DOGE'd them."



🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/7R7x8wy7Ng — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 5, 2025

This is HILARIOUS. — MAGA WARS (@MAGA_Wars2024) February 5, 2025

"It's just women screaming and Chuck singing". — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) February 5, 2025

Schumer should never be allowed near a microphone and a camera.

Watters added a new word to the lexicon Tuesday night. We have a feeling this verb is going to be used a lot.

What an amazing line. DOGE'd em. I hope that catches on lol — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) February 5, 2025

That was really good. DOGE is officially a verb now 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 5, 2025

Such a great show! 🤣 — UltraMagaAuntieGigi👊🏻🇺🇸🦅 (@Gigi86684671) February 5, 2025

The Democrats can only scream and flail about because they lack the power to stop Musk and Trump.

So embarrassing. The Democrats are losing their minds. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) February 5, 2025

All an embarrassments and it’s hard to believe folks voted for these nuts. Makes you think some folks shouldn’t be voting. — DanaMT (@DanaMTRetired) February 5, 2025

The democrats are big mad that their cash cow is being cut off lol — Melissa Marshall (@fit_possible) February 5, 2025

Taking away the Democrat's corruption money away was all it took to break them — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) February 5, 2025

Yes, preventing Democrats from spending our hard-earned tax dollars is all it took.

We found a bonus video. Enjoy! (WATCH)

Dems spent the entire day crying about Elon! pic.twitter.com/9bJG6QtPKl — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) February 4, 2025

Elon seems to have hit a nerve when he exposed their corrupt slush fund. 🎯 — 🇺🇸 ProudlyDeplorable 🇺🇸 (@RobPligrimSr) February 5, 2025

Yay, Elon !!! They were crazy before and now we see once again who is deranged and mentally unbalanced-- comically grotesque false politicians! Elon is a true AMERICAN PATRIOT! Keep going DOGE ! — SaraCatherine63 (@SaraDobbie1963) February 5, 2025

Elon could be the Greatest American in centuries — Defenestrator (@24Defenestrator) February 5, 2025

Elon Derangement Syndrome is REAL — Alan Kowalski (@kowalski0198) February 5, 2025

There is no cure for EDS. Today’s big protest was also a big dud. An announcement was just made that puts all USAID staff on paid administrative leave starting Friday. We covered that story here. Dems are going to be even crazier on Wednesday morning when they wake up!