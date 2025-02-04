USAID Staff Worldwide Placed on Paid Administrative Leave Starting Friday

Scott Jennings Educates CNN Panel on the Difference Between Our Functional President and...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:45 PM on February 04, 2025
AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File

USAID staff here at home and around the globe will be on paid administrative leave starting Friday. The agency has been rocked by a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) audit led by Elon Musk and a group of young auditors. Their findings have resulted in fund freezes for projects all over the world.

Here’s the announcement. (READ)

On Friday, February 7, 2025, at 11:59 pm (EST) all USAID direct hire personnel will be placed on administrative leave globally, with the exception of designated personnel responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership and specially designated programs. Essential personnel expected to continue working will be informed by Agency leadership by Thursday, February 6, at 3:00pm (EST).

For USAID personnel currently posted outside the United States, the Agency, in coordination with missions and the Department of State, is currently preparing a plan, in accordance with all applicable requirements and laws, under which the Agency would arrange and pay for return travel to the United States within 30 days and provide for the termination of PSC and ISC contracts that are not determined to be essential. The Agency will consider case-by-case exceptions and return travel extensions based on personal or family hardship, mobility or safety concerns, or other reasons. For example, the Agency will consider exceptions based on the timing of dependents’ school term, personal or familial medical needs, pregnancy, and other reasons. Further guidance on how to request an exception will be forthcoming.

Thank you for your service.

Trump supporters are celebrating since the agency is viewed as a slush fund for Dem pet projects around the world.

One poster claiming to be a government employee says many workers were already on ‘paid leave.’ He explains here.

So for many, it won’t be a big change.

Commenters are having a hard time keeping up with Trump’s winning ways. They say it doesn’t seem real.

Advertisement

We knew our meme-makers wouldn’t let us down.

The Democrats staged a large protest Tuesday in Washington, D.C. to keep their USAID money flowing. Their ridiculous rantings were mostly directed at Elon Musk. Guess the protest didn’t work. We’re not sorry. The wins keep coming!

