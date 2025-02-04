USAID Staff Worldwide Placed on Paid Administrative Leave Starting Friday

USAID staff here at home and around the globe will be on paid administrative leave starting Friday. The agency has been rocked by a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) audit led by Elon Musk and a group of young auditors. Their findings have resulted in fund freezes for projects all over the world.

Advertisement

Here’s the announcement. (READ)

On Friday, February 7, 2025, at 11:59 pm (EST) all USAID direct hire personnel will be placed on administrative leave globally, with the exception of designated personnel responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership and specially designated programs. Essential personnel expected to continue working will be informed by Agency leadership by Thursday, February 6, at 3:00pm (EST). For USAID personnel currently posted outside the United States, the Agency, in coordination with missions and the Department of State, is currently preparing a plan, in accordance with all applicable requirements and laws, under which the Agency would arrange and pay for return travel to the United States within 30 days and provide for the termination of PSC and ISC contracts that are not determined to be essential. The Agency will consider case-by-case exceptions and return travel extensions based on personal or family hardship, mobility or safety concerns, or other reasons. For example, the Agency will consider exceptions based on the timing of dependents’ school term, personal or familial medical needs, pregnancy, and other reasons. Further guidance on how to request an exception will be forthcoming. Thank you for your service.

HAPPENING NOW: USAID's website says virtually all of the agency's personnel will be on administrative leave come this weekend pic.twitter.com/cdAPvm13MY — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 5, 2025

BREAKING: USAID announces all staff will be placed on administrative leave starting Feb 7 (Friday) pic.twitter.com/GiBFvg2eUt — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 5, 2025

Trump supporters are celebrating since the agency is viewed as a slush fund for Dem pet projects around the world.

One poster claiming to be a government employee says many workers were already on ‘paid leave.’ He explains here.

As a government employee, I can’t even begin to tell you the amount of dead weight within the government. Hundreds of thousands of employees earning 6 figures and couldn’t run a lemonade stand. Working from home 15-20 hours a week and being paid for 40. — MailmanBoss40 (@adamrobb80) February 5, 2025

I know several personally who have their PS5 set up next to their government computer with a monitor to game all day. They look productive on zoom and camera, but they are just squading up with their bros on Fortnite. — MailmanBoss40 (@adamrobb80) February 5, 2025

So for many, it won’t be a big change.

Commenters are having a hard time keeping up with Trump’s winning ways. They say it doesn’t seem real.

I can't survive this. This is too much. The winning won't stop. It is relentless. — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) February 5, 2025

I think I've caught my breath, but then...no. Something else of massive significance just happened. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 5, 2025

It's literally constant. Never in my wildest dreams did I expect it to be this epic. — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) February 5, 2025

Advertisement

I need a cigarette and haven’t smoked in ten years. It’s insane. — The world has gone mad (@theworldhasgo19) February 5, 2025

We knew our meme-makers wouldn’t let us down.

Who will do the laundry? pic.twitter.com/f3tzrBmeLS — David Sullivan (prosecute, fauci) (@sully40272) February 5, 2025

Elon is simply demanding accountability, and DEMS can’t stand it. pic.twitter.com/O1OYXQ0JbG — World Hall Of Fun (@WorldHallOfFun) February 5, 2025

This is truly what draining the swamp, real change and a genuine shake up looks like



Kaboom💥 pic.twitter.com/Y5D2rS4VEH — The ULTRA Craftsman 🇺🇸🔨☢️ (@LeatherJoseph) February 5, 2025

Hard to believe this is all happening. — C3 (@C_3C_3) February 5, 2025

The Democrats staged a large protest Tuesday in Washington, D.C. to keep their USAID money flowing. Their ridiculous rantings were mostly directed at Elon Musk. Guess the protest didn’t work. We’re not sorry. The wins keep coming!