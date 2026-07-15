California Court Gives a Slap on the Wrist to Illegal Truck Driver Who Killed Three on Freeway



We try to keep everything on the light and humorous side here at Twitchy, but honestly, there is some news that just plain pisses us off.

And we're pretty sure this story is going to piss readers off, too.

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Almost one year ago, Twitchy reported on Jashanpreet Singh, an illegal alien from India who killed three people on a California highway. He had no business being in America, let alone being granted a commercial driver's license to operate an 18-wheeler,

But because Gavin Newsom's California is a literal hellhole, Singh not only had a CDL but an upgraded, not restricted, one. And three people died because of it.

And it only gets worse. Yesterday, a California court added insult to fatality by sentencing Singh, who had already pleaded guilty to three counts of vehicular manslaughter, to less than five years in prison.

JUST IN🚨: Indian national Jashanpreet Singh, who entered the U.S. illegally, has been sentenced to 4 years and 8 months in prison for his role in a deadly semi-truck crash that killed three people on Southern California’s 10 Freeway.



WOW! pic.twitter.com/39xcwRuXHG — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) July 15, 2026

Four years and eight months after killing three people in a country where he didn't belong. And knowing California, Singh will likely not even serve half of that prison sentence.

See what we meant about getting pissed off?

FYI🚨: The judge who sentenced Jashanpreet Singh is Shannon Faherty of the San Bernardino County Superior Court.



(Appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2020.) https://t.co/CGGAjdPHKY pic.twitter.com/28ufRDrs9B — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) July 15, 2026

Is this the part where we pretend to be shocked?

How can you kill three people and end up with less than a 5 years sentence?



How the f*** does that work? — OSRDwarf2 (@OSRDwarf2) July 15, 2026

Americans get to pay for 4 years and 8 months of prison for an illegal (out in 2.5 years)



Who will probably get conjugal visits to drop an anchor baby https://t.co/RaOX0Vx2T0 — Financial Physics (@FinancialPhys) July 15, 2026

No country can survive with policies like this. Not for very long, anyway.

5 years is a slap on the wrist for KILLING 3 AMERICANS



If California followed the rules, illegal aliens like Jashanpreet Singh wouldn’t be driving 80,000 pound missiles down our roads



We won’t stop until ALL illegal truckers are put out of business and held accountable https://t.co/09BbHNeltn — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) July 15, 2026

Secretary Duffy and the Trump administration are doing the right thing, but they'd better move quickly. Because Americans are NOT happy.

And people like my nephew were looking at 20 years in prison for walking through the capitol on January 6. 4 years and 8 months...he'll be free in 18 months. https://t.co/zTNzm8GSod — Geri Perna (@GeriPerna) July 15, 2026

Geri Perna, as a reminder, is the aunt of Matthew Perna, whom the Biden administration tried to label a terrorist and lock up forever, even though camera footage revealed that he did nothing violent on January 6 and was even escorted by Capitol Police.

Perna committed suicide.

Enrique Tarrio (American)

> Crime: January 6th protest

> Sentence: 22 years in prison



Jashanpreet Singh (illegal)

> Crime: Killing 3 Americans

> Sentence: 4 years, 8 months pic.twitter.com/QHxmXOouml — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 15, 2026

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Tarrio was not even AT the Capitol on January 6, let alone committed any violent acts, and received that sentence.

Thankfully, President Trump pardoned him.

He kills 3 people and only gets 4 years and 8 months? What kind of justice is that? https://t.co/8X0SOnLHCy — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) July 15, 2026

It's called two-tiered justice, and Democrats are using it to destroy America.

4 years 8 months



There is absolutely zero justice in this nation



How much longer until vigilantism starts? https://t.co/MR5aTLN6VJ — WoodyTrucker_v2 (@WoodyTrucker_v2) July 15, 2026

If this continues, that question will be answered, and not in a good way.

When the law keeps failing there's one option left. . . . pic.twitter.com/fbUtdAHP7G — CaptainUSATX (@CaptainUSATX) July 15, 2026

THAT

IS

IT?



People are going to get really angry if this keeps up. https://t.co/oprB8Jsl5r — ꧁ᬊᬁ♰𓆩𝓛𝓾𝓬𝓲𝓪𓆪♰ᬊ᭄꧂ (@SeptembersRain) July 15, 2026

Democrats are creating a VERY dangerous mindset among Americans. They will have only themselves to blame if or when this boils over.

Killing people is suddenly incredibly cheap.



Wow. That is literally insane.



The judge who ordered this needs to be put in prison for 10 years to think about it — X5 (@fau1in) July 15, 2026

First, give the families of the people Singh killed 15 minutes alone in a room with her. THEN, put her in prison.

Talk about a slap on the wrist. 🤬 — MAGA - American Pitbull 🇺🇸 (@MelissaRNMBA) July 15, 2026

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It's barely even a slap.

Democrats are responsible for these murders ☝🏻 https://t.co/OUg0QgTrxh — Gus Jones (@GusJone00350826) July 15, 2026

Yes. Yes, they are.

And it's not even as if this is an inadvertent or unintended consequence. It is all intentional.

So, we hope readers can understand why we are pissed off about this story. Everyone should be.





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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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