Roach Encroachment: Los Angeles TV News Reporter Braves a Big Bold Bug During...
Karoline Leavitt Shares Trump's Message About What ICE WILL Continue Doing (Cue More...
Pass the Popcorn! Dems Will Be THRILLED by the Timing of Biden's Upcoming...
Head of Medical School Tells Congresswoman the Vast Majority of Pregnancies Occur in...
Crash and Splash: Texas Woman’s Pole Dancing Attempt Breaks Fire Sprinkler and Floods...
Commie Chameleon: DSA Co-Chair Says It’s Not Extreme to Abolish Capitalism, Senate, and...
Red, White, and Ewww: The View’s Sunny Hostin Says American Flags in Neighborhoods...
VIP
Hot Take: The ‘Do Not Comply’ Crowd Who Opposed Masking Thinks Illegals Should...
Riddle of the Sphincter: Did Democrat Chuck Schumer Pass Something in the Senate...
The Atlantic: The Democratic Manly Man Is Back As Democrats Embrace Masculinity
Activist Judge Frees Plane Hijacker Awaiting Deportation
Gay Couple Sues Surrogate for Not Aborting Baby With Cleft Lip
Study: Apple and Google News Suppressed Negative Stories About Graham Platner for Months
Independent Journalist Jim Acosta Is Back at the Reflecting Pool, Reporting No Signs...

California Court Gives a Slap on the Wrist to Illegal Truck Driver Who Killed Three on Freeway

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 12:30 PM on July 15, 2026
Twitchy


We try to keep everything on the light and humorous side here at Twitchy, but honestly, there is some news that just plain pisses us off. 

And we're pretty sure this story is going to piss readers off, too. 

Advertisement

Almost one year ago, Twitchy reported on Jashanpreet Singh, an illegal alien from India who killed three people on a California highway. He had no business being in America, let alone being granted a commercial driver's license to operate an 18-wheeler, 

But because Gavin Newsom's California is a literal hellhole, Singh not only had a CDL but an upgraded, not restricted, one. And three people died because of it. 

And it only gets worse. Yesterday, a California court added insult to fatality by sentencing Singh, who had already pleaded guilty to three counts of vehicular manslaughter, to less than five years in prison

Four years and eight months after killing three people in a country where he didn't belong. And knowing California, Singh will likely not even serve half of that prison sentence. 

See what we meant about getting pissed off? 

Is this the part where we pretend to be shocked? 

Recommended

Roach Encroachment: Los Angeles TV News Reporter Braves a Big Bold Bug During Live Broadcast
Warren Squire
Advertisement

No country can survive with policies like this. Not for very long, anyway. 

Secretary Duffy and the Trump administration are doing the right thing, but they'd better move quickly. Because Americans are NOT happy. 

Geri Perna, as a reminder, is the aunt of Matthew Perna, whom the Biden administration tried to label a terrorist and lock up forever, even though camera footage revealed that he did nothing violent on January 6 and was even escorted by Capitol Police. 

Perna committed suicide

Advertisement

Tarrio was not even AT the Capitol on January 6, let alone committed any violent acts, and received that sentence. 

Thankfully, President Trump pardoned him. 

It's called two-tiered justice, and Democrats are using it to destroy America. 

If this continues, that question will be answered, and not in a good way. 

Democrats are creating a VERY dangerous mindset among Americans. They will have only themselves to blame if or when this boils over. 

First, give the families of the people Singh killed 15 minutes alone in a room with her. THEN, put her in prison. 

Advertisement

It's barely even a slap. 

Yes. Yes, they are. 

And it's not even as if this is an inadvertent or unintended consequence. It is all intentional. 

So, we hope readers can understand why we are pissed off about this story. Everyone should be. 

============================================

Related:

Seven Years of Lies and BS: Gov. Whitmer's Social Media Guru Gets MOCKED Trying to Take a Victory Lap

For Your Consideration: Seth Moulton Submits His Oscar Reel of Fake Outrage Over ICE Shooting

HIDE THE WOMEN! Zohran Mamdani's Explanation of Why R*pe Is Rising In New York Is Abominable

Yes, Lefties, Red States Are HORRIBLE, and You Should Stay Far, FAR Away From Them

Fairfax County Police Gets Ratioed Into The Sun After Proudly Announcing New Translation Tech

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA CRIME ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JUDGES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Roach Encroachment: Los Angeles TV News Reporter Braves a Big Bold Bug During Live Broadcast
Warren Squire
Pass the Popcorn! Dems Will Be THRILLED by the Timing of Biden's Upcoming Memoir
Doug P.
Karoline Leavitt Shares Trump's Message About What ICE WILL Continue Doing (Cue More Lefty Outrage)
Doug P.
Head of Medical School Tells Congresswoman the Vast Majority of Pregnancies Occur in Women
Doug P.
Crash and Splash: Texas Woman’s Pole Dancing Attempt Breaks Fire Sprinkler and Floods Apartment (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Commie Chameleon: DSA Co-Chair Says It’s Not Extreme to Abolish Capitalism, Senate, and Electoral College
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Roach Encroachment: Los Angeles TV News Reporter Braves a Big Bold Bug During Live Broadcast Warren Squire
Advertisement