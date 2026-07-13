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HIDE THE WOMEN! Zohran Mamdani's Explanation of Why R*pe Is Rising In New York Is Abominable

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 6:00 PM on July 13, 2026
Twitchy


It is a common expression we have at Twitchy that no matter how low leftists go, they can always go lower. There simply is no floor for a Democrat Party that is embracing Communism, Islamists, and pretty much every anti-American sentiment or policy they can. We often say, in a bad way, that they can no longer surprise us, and that is usually true. 

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But YIKES! Zohran Mamdani may have shocked even us a little bit today. 

In an interview where he was asked about the rising instances of r*pe and sexual assault in his city (not exactly what we would call the 'warm embrace' of collectivism), Mamdani casually scoffed at the increase, passing it off as 'changing definitions.' 

To be fair, New York indeed passed legislation in 2024 to include all forms of non-consensual sexual contact in the criminal, legal definition of r*pe. 

But that was in 2024. The increase in sexual assault that Mamdani is being asked about here is from 2025 to 2026, at least a seven percent uptick. Changing definitions has nothing to do with that. 

More importantly, what kind of elected official responds to a question about r*ape by trying to dismiss it? 

Exactly the kind that New Yorkers voted for, it turns out. 

Well, he lied about everything. That's one reason. 

But they wanted to believe the lie, and that's on them. 

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They didn't have a problem with any of his history, only with his sinking poll numbers. 

We're sure many New Yorkers would like to make it stop. 

But you know what they say. You can vote your way into Communism, but never out of it. 

As we noted above, it is difficult to shock us anymore. But that was our reaction to Mamdani's comment exactly. 

We can't think of an explanation that makes more sense than this one. 

Of course, another reason that Mamdani gave this repugnant answer is that he doesn't want anyone looking into any other reasons why sexual assault may be on the rise in his city.

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We need some investigative journalists (real ones) to start looking into who is committing these crimes in New York. 

We're not going to immediately conclude that it is a similar situation to Great Britain. But we're sure as heck not going to rule that out either. 

Even setting his ideology aside, and we see no reason to, it is a horrible answer for any politician of any stripe. 

Trump once made a vulgar comment about consensual sexual contact, and the Left threw a hissy fit over it for years. They're still throwing a hissy fit over it. 

But it must be (D)ifferent with Mamdani. 

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That's a great question. 

Don't hold your breath waiting for an answer. 

And if you are a woman in New York, you'd better protect yourself. 

Because your mayor clearly will not. 

============================================

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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COMMUNISM CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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