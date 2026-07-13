Fairfax County Police Gets Ratioed Into The Sun After Proudly Announcing New Translation Tech



One of Abigail Spanberger's first acts after being elected governor in Virginia was to promise not to cooperate with ICE in removing illegal criminals from the Old Dominion.

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This was quickly followed up by the Democrat legislature copying California with a futile and unconstitutional bill banning federal agents from wearing masks.

Then, Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano was caught red-handed and forced to admit that he reduced the sentence for an illegal immigrant who sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl.

Tim Walz would be so proud.

All of this is to say that the new leftist government in Virginia has spoken pretty clearly about how much they hate America and Americans. We believe them.

Over the weekend, the Fairfax County Police Department tried to boast about the new body cam technology that they have been piloting for the past several months.

See if you can spot why this tweet went absolutely TERRIBLY for them.

Breaking down language barriers through technology. We’re piloting a new body-worn camera translation feature that can interpret 57 languages, helping officers communicate more effectively with the communities we serve. Thanks @JohnDoranTV for highlighting this technology! 👏 https://t.co/d6SZXnFtaR — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) July 11, 2026

OOF!

We can understand why Heinz would want to brag about 57 sauces, but in no sane country do the local police in ANY American city need to be able to understand 57 different languages.

Unless, of course, the local government wants to replace Americans with foreigners.

In AMERICA?!? — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) July 13, 2026

In Thomas Jefferson and George Washington's home state, no less.

If local police departments have need of translating 57 different languages, it’s safe to say our immigration and assimilation policies have gone horribly wrong. https://t.co/ZAF2q3msqm — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 13, 2026

Or, perhaps they have gone entirely according to the left's plan.

The fact that this is a celebrated solution to such a vast illegal alien/migrant/unassimilated population shows how far we’ve fallen. https://t.co/JN4VMV0Sej — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) July 12, 2026

It's disgraceful. What's even more disgraceful is that the Fairfax County Police Department doesn't even realize it. (Or doesn't care.)

WHY DO THE COPS NEED TO BE ABLE TO INTERPRET 57 LANGUAGES?!?!? https://t.co/5dWcTsm8ie pic.twitter.com/9oJCgxyxFi — Live Free or Die Candle Company (@LFODCandles) July 13, 2026

There is only one language they should need to understand.

It's not just the police in Fairfax County, however. This is also happening in its schools as well.

You could save money by helping @ICEgov https://t.co/5e74MhczYr — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) July 12, 2026

Tom Homan should respond with a MASSIVE surge of ICE officers and raids in Northern Virginia.

In other words, Fairfax County is occupied by a foreign power. https://t.co/qS0TkSv1bK — Craig McClure (@Craig_S_McClure) July 12, 2026

Instead of developing a new technological Babel Fish for its police force, there are many, much simpler solutions Fairfax could have implemented.

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We LOVE the Samuel L. Jackson answer to the problem.

Just arrest anyone who can't speak English, or turn them over to ICE for deportation. — jc73 (@jcochran73) July 13, 2026

Call it the Occam's Razor of language barriers.

I'm piloting a program where we deport people who don't speak English. — HolzXI (@holz_xi) July 13, 2026

Particularly if they have been here illegally for years (if not decades) without bothering to learn the language.

Fixed it for you pic.twitter.com/1eSdX2MoY6 — Michelle (@10milesTillE) July 13, 2026

That's a great fix, except that Fairfax, particularly its DA, has made a point of not sending illegals to jail, but releasing them on the streets to terrorize American citizens.

“Communities we serve” = “Hostile unassimilated foreign occupying diaspora” — Mose Humphrey (@BigMoseHumphrey) July 13, 2026

That fix is far more accurate.

The illegal alien arrested for sexual assault who speaks the 58th language will be released by @SteveDescano believing the argument that Fairfax PD were discriminatory and racist…



Just watch. You know I’m right. https://t.co/x6QhH6ZLeh — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) July 13, 2026

Oh, we know he's right. Unfortunately.

This is insane, dangerous, and unacceptable.



If the police can’t understand you or vice versa, everyone is in danger.



If you can’t speak English, you must go home. Now. https://t.co/w3ADLYJC7L — Zachary Werrell, Esq. (@zkwerrell) July 13, 2026

Do not pass Go. Do not collect your free EBT cards.

57 languages?! Are you arresting people at the Star Wars bar? https://t.co/6jY7McKVBC pic.twitter.com/jhDfy2woYV — Revere America 🇺🇸 (@NYC2CA2VA) July 13, 2026

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Democrats do seem intent on turning Virginia into a wretched hive of scum and villainy, that's for sure.

Former Fairfax county resident here. Many parts of the county are completely unrecognizable as America. https://t.co/v4xW5TLJxt — Sovereign Citizen (@Wkchfltbgvehj) July 12, 2026

This writer still does live in Northern Virginia (for now).

And yes, it is becoming unrecognizable. Except for those wealthy, gated communities in Fairfax, where AWFLs live in security while promoting policies like this for everyone else.

One of these days, and it might be soon, they're going to find out that when a political party not only encourages a foreign invasion, but also brags about it, those communities aren't going to remain wealthy or protected for very long.





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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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