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NYC-DSA Co-Chair's Open Borders Psychobabble Collides With Reality

Fairfax County Police Gets Ratioed Into The Sun After Proudly Announcing New Translation Tech

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on July 13, 2026
AngieArtist


One of Abigail Spanberger's first acts after being elected governor in Virginia was to promise not to cooperate with ICE in removing illegal criminals from the Old Dominion. 

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This was quickly followed up by the Democrat legislature copying California with a futile and unconstitutional bill banning federal agents from wearing masks.  

Then, Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano was caught red-handed and forced to admit that he reduced the sentence for an illegal immigrant who sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl. 

Tim Walz would be so proud. 

All of this is to say that the new leftist government in Virginia has spoken pretty clearly about how much they hate America and Americans. We believe them. 

Over the weekend, the Fairfax County Police Department tried to boast about the new body cam technology that they have been piloting for the past several months. 

See if you can spot why this tweet went absolutely TERRIBLY for them. 

OOF! 

We can understand why Heinz would want to brag about 57 sauces, but in no sane country do the local police in ANY American city need to be able to understand 57 different languages. 

Unless, of course, the local government wants to replace Americans with foreigners. 

In Thomas Jefferson and George Washington's home state, no less. 

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Or, perhaps they have gone entirely according to the left's plan. 

It's disgraceful. What's even more disgraceful is that the Fairfax County Police Department doesn't even realize it. (Or doesn't care.)

There is only one language they should need to understand. 

It's not just the police in Fairfax County, however. This is also happening in its schools as well. 

Tom Homan should respond with a MASSIVE surge of ICE officers and raids in Northern Virginia. 

Instead of developing a new technological Babel Fish for its police force, there are many, much simpler solutions Fairfax could have implemented. 

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We LOVE the Samuel L. Jackson answer to the problem. 

Call it the Occam's Razor of language barriers. 

Particularly if they have been here illegally for years (if not decades) without bothering to learn the language. 

That's a great fix, except that Fairfax, particularly its DA, has made a point of not sending illegals to jail, but releasing them on the streets to terrorize American citizens. 

That fix is far more accurate. 

Oh, we know he's right. Unfortunately. 

Do not pass Go. Do not collect your free EBT cards. 

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Democrats do seem intent on turning Virginia into a wretched hive of scum and villainy, that's for sure. 

This writer still does live in Northern Virginia (for now). 

And yes, it is becoming unrecognizable. Except for those wealthy, gated communities in Fairfax, where AWFLs live in security while promoting policies like this for everyone else. 

One of these days, and it might be soon, they're going to find out that when a political party not only encourages a foreign invasion, but also brags about it, those communities aren't going to remain wealthy or protected for very long. 

============================================

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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