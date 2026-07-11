Zohran's Got Some 'Splainin' to Do: Mamdani Admin Gets Caught Setting Up Meetings With Iran



New York City Mayor and hardcore Communist Zohran Mamdani couldn't have made it clearer how much he hates America than he did right before the Fourth of July, when he sat behind George Washington's desk (backwards, because he has never had a real job) and lectured the country about how much we suck.

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Sure, he tried to walk back his hateful remarks the next day, but nobody was buying it.

Another indication that Mamdani is a seditious cancer in our midst might be if he started scheduling meetings with a terrorist-sponsoring Islamic country that is currently firing missiles at ships in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as at pretty much every neighboring country within reach.

Oh, wait. He did that, too. Watch:

🚨 NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's office is facing backlash after a top officialscheduled a meeting with Iran's U.N. ambassador. The timing could not have been worse. State Department officials intervened after learning of the plans. Mamdani says the meeting “was made in error.” pic.twitter.com/s8acZphSFz — Outnumbered (@OutnumberedFNC) July 10, 2026

Raise your hand if you believe that the mayor didn't know anything about this planned meeting, as he protested at the press conference.

Yeah, our hands are firmly stuffed in our pockets, too.

He’s lying. Do not trust Mayor Mamdani! https://t.co/ePoE06Vcd4 — Lattina Brown, MPA 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@LattinaBrown) July 10, 2026

Not as far as we could kick him.

(Though we'd be curious to find out exactly how far that is, if you get what we're hinting at.)

Oh be fair…who among us HASN’T accidentally set up a meeting with Iranian officials during wartime? 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/sEfD2L4s2t — Common Sense Todd (@CommonSenseTodd) July 11, 2026

Sorry, 'Whoopsies!' isn't gonna' cut it here.

It was made with his knowledge! No official can try and do that without permission. He lies! — Susan Poche (@SusanSt15722515) July 10, 2026

There is no conceivable way that one of his flacks would have set up such a meeting without at least his tacit approval, if not his explicit instruction.

Why does a city need an International Affairs Commissioner on its payroll? — Stephen Kerrick (@Sailor1087) July 10, 2026

That was a question we asked ourselves as well when Mamdani disgracefully claimed that New York is 'a city of the world.'

No. It is not. It is an AMERICAN city.

Saying those words alone is proof enough that Mandani is not fit for the office he holds, or even to be living in this country.

Check this out. Mamdani’s administration set up a meeting with Iranian officials…while the US is at war…with Iran.



Now, he’s trying to cover it up.



This meets the requirements for treason. pic.twitter.com/Pxrgv9dw3R — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 11, 2026

It is reminiscent of General Mark Milley promising to 'warn' China during the first Trump administration.

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The only consolation being that Mamdani is not privy to any military intelligence that he could give the Iranians in advance.

Mamdani is a fox in the hen house! I hope the justice department is keeping a close watch over this Muslim! His loyalties do not stand with America! He is an Islamist who’s trying to change New York City into a Muslim stronghold! Be vigilant!🤔🇺🇸 — F R Feleciano (@FelecianoF99354) July 10, 2026

The recent ethnic map his office just issued shows how much he wants to 'transform' the city.

And not in a good way.

Why no arrests — Gregory K Bovino (@GregoryKBovino) July 11, 2026

Another excellent question from the retired Border Control Commander-at-Large.

If any Republican had done anything even remotely like this during the Biden administration, the media would have made it a national scandal for months. And the Democrats would have come for that person with pitchforks and torches. Just ask Michael Flynn.

And even though his administration was caught this time, it begs the question of what he might have been doing with enemy nations that HASN'T been found out.

Zohran Mamdani: “I never met with any Iranian officials!" pic.twitter.com/d8XM8jjObk — Dumbass Photoshop (@DumbassPhotoshp) July 11, 2026

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Maybe he has, maybe he hasn't. We don't know.

But it sure sounds like there should be a State Department and DOJ investigation of his entire administration.





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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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