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Zohran's Got Some 'Splainin' to Do: Mamdani Admin Gets Caught Setting Up Meetings With Iran

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 12:30 PM on July 11, 2026
Anna Connors/The New York Times via AP, Pool


New York City Mayor and hardcore Communist Zohran Mamdani couldn't have made it clearer how much he hates America than he did right before the Fourth of July, when he sat behind George Washington's desk (backwards, because he has never had a real job) and lectured the country about how much we suck

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Sure, he tried to walk back his hateful remarks the next day, but nobody was buying it

Another indication that Mamdani is a seditious cancer in our midst might be if he started scheduling meetings with a terrorist-sponsoring Islamic country that is currently firing missiles at ships in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as at pretty much every neighboring country within reach. 

Oh, wait. He did that, too. Watch: 

Raise your hand if you believe that the mayor didn't know anything about this planned meeting, as he protested at the press conference. 

Yeah, our hands are firmly stuffed in our pockets, too. 

Not as far as we could kick him. 

(Though we'd be curious to find out exactly how far that is, if you get what we're hinting at.)

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Sorry, 'Whoopsies!' isn't gonna' cut it here.

There is no conceivable way that one of his flacks would have set up such a meeting without at least his tacit approval, if not his explicit instruction. 

That was a question we asked ourselves as well when Mamdani disgracefully claimed that New York is 'a city of the world.' 

No. It is not. It is an AMERICAN city. 

Saying those words alone is proof enough that Mandani is not fit for the office he holds, or even to be living in this country. 

It is reminiscent of General Mark Milley promising to 'warn' China during the first Trump administration. 

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The only consolation being that Mamdani is not privy to any military intelligence that he could give the Iranians in advance. 

The recent ethnic map his office just issued shows how much he wants to 'transform' the city. 

And not in a good way. 

Another excellent question from the retired Border Control Commander-at-Large. 

If any Republican had done anything even remotely like this during the Biden administration, the media would have made it a national scandal for months. And the Democrats would have come for that person with pitchforks and torches. Just ask Michael Flynn. 

And even though his administration was caught this time, it begs the question of what he might have been doing with enemy nations that HASN'T been found out. 

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Maybe he has, maybe he hasn't. We don't know.

But it sure sounds like there should be a State Department and DOJ investigation of his entire administration. 

============================================

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

COMMUNISM DOJ IRAN NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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