Barely Living Room: Zohran Mamdani Lectures America Flanked by a Joyless, Captured, Catatonic Crew

On Friday, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani gave a dour speech flanked by a sour-looking bunch he claimed were new Americans. The unnatural, naturalized throng looked like they would have rather been anywhere than in that room with communist communicator Mamdani and his droning leftist lecture on America’s 250th birthday.

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Have a look. (WATCH)

He’s been trained by his political handlers to smile almost incessantly. It’s an obvious forced smile to make his odious policies seem reasonable and safe.



Here, he’s lost the smile. The result? He and his message convey their inherent hostility. pic.twitter.com/6QesVnKp1w — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) July 3, 2026

You can just feel the pride of what it means to be an American oozing out of the frame pic.twitter.com/Kll33GPKw6 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 3, 2026

Did they pull these sad sacks from a DMV waiting room or a bus stop?

Commenters say the image of pouty people holding tiny flags seemed highly symbolic.

They all look uncomfortable, wouldn't you say?



You think they could have sprung for larger flags?



Maybe I'm being judgmental but perhaps the flag size represents their enthusiasm? — Thoma§™️ (@tmlamia1) July 3, 2026

Actually that's a perfect analogy 👊🇺🇸 — Kevin Peacock (@kevin_peac64157) July 3, 2026

Turned what should be a celebratory occasion into what looks like a hostage video — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 3, 2026

This looks like a hostage video.



You fly into a foreign state, force their leaders to hold the flag of that country that they have no allegiance to.



Suuuuuuper convincing. — Grumpy (@GrumpyDogma) July 3, 2026

Blink twice if you’re being used as a prop against your will as punishment for turning your AC to 77.

We think we found the happiest one from the crowd. Check out that mischievous glint in her eye.

Seriously, buy that lady a Snickers bar or something.

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations about the catatonic crew.

every person in this photo looks like they're 10 minutes away from receiving a colonoscopy. — grix (@grxapl) July 3, 2026

They’re holding those flags like a vampire would hold a cross — Lucky Burglar 🇺🇸 🏴‍☠️ (@lucky_burglar) July 3, 2026

Patriotism is just leaking from their faces! — ThisJustin25 (@TJustin25) July 3, 2026

There’s a lot of oozing but none of its pride — Leo Whelan (@LeoWhelan4) July 3, 2026

The Mamdani guests look very sad. These are new American citizens who seem forced to stand and listen to this man denigrate the country they CHOSE to live in.

Extremely sour photo op — Jean (@jazziejaf) July 4, 2026

So many smiling faces. 🤣 — Erikaaa (@ErikaCA47) July 3, 2026

If that group photo were turned into a picture postcard, it would read ‘Wish you were here! Kidding, we’re miserable.’

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