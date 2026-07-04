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Zohran Mamdani's Speech Marking America's 250 Is Exactly What I Expected

Barely Living Room: Zohran Mamdani Lectures America Flanked by a Joyless, Captured, Catatonic Crew

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:16 AM on July 04, 2026
Twitchy

On Friday, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani gave a dour speech flanked by a sour-looking bunch he claimed were new Americans. The unnatural, naturalized throng looked like they would have rather been anywhere than in that room with communist communicator Mamdani and his droning leftist lecture on America’s 250th birthday.

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Have a look. (WATCH)

Did they pull these sad sacks from a DMV waiting room or a bus stop?

Commenters say the image of pouty people holding tiny flags seemed highly symbolic.

Blink twice if you’re being used as a prop against your will as punishment for turning your AC to 77.

We think we found the happiest one from the crowd. Check out that mischievous glint in her eye.

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Seriously, buy that lady a Snickers bar or something.

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations about the catatonic crew.

If that group photo were turned into a picture postcard, it would read ‘Wish you were here! Kidding, we’re miserable.’

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.

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COMMUNISM NEW YORK USA VIDEO ZOHRAN MAMDANI AMERICA 250

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