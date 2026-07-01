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Zohran Mamdani's Air Conditioning Guidance Officially Ushers in NYC's 'Warmth of Collectivism' Era

Doug P. | 6:48 PM on July 01, 2026
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has been spotted making good on a key campaign promise when he ran for office. That pledge was to replace rugged individualism with the "warmth of collectivism."

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Since Mamdani's inauguration, we've seen two "warmth of collectivism" extremes. 

The first extreme was when homeless people were freezing to death last winter because of  a Mamdani "warmth of collectivism" mandate:

The "warmth of collectivism" can occasionally be way too cold, as many people throughout history could tragically testify if able. But it can also be too hot. The heatwave brought with it this recommendation from Mamdani: 

What are the odds that any places housing illegal aliens in New York City will have their A/C set at a maximum of 72 degrees and the mayor won't say anything about it? 

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At least this could make some leftists rethink their "defund the police" position. After all, who's going to arrest anybody who has their thermostat set outside mandated limits if there are no cops under socialist leader control? 

"Take one for the team," says another one of the politicians who does NOT plan to be on the receiving end of any negative effects from his policies. 

Wait for it...

*****

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover, and it's only going to get worse. 

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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