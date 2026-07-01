Zohran Mamdani's Air Conditioning Guidance Officially Ushers in NYC's 'Warmth of Collectivism' Era

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has been spotted making good on a key campaign promise when he ran for office. That pledge was to replace rugged individualism with the "warmth of collectivism."

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NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani: "We'll replace rugged individualism with collectivism" pic.twitter.com/dhUqGm2X26 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 1, 2026

Since Mamdani's inauguration, we've seen two "warmth of collectivism" extremes.

The first extreme was when homeless people were freezing to death last winter because of a Mamdani "warmth of collectivism" mandate:

Mamdani backtracks on a key campaign pledge, reinstating homeless encampment sweeps after more than 20 people died from freezing temperatures.



pic.twitter.com/LSqDBuloJv — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 18, 2026

The "warmth of collectivism" can occasionally be way too cold, as many people throughout history could tragically testify if able. But it can also be too hot. The heatwave brought with it this recommendation from Mamdani:

New York: it's hot out there, and the power grid is working overtime to keep us cool.



Set your AC to 78 degrees, turn off lights/electronics you're not using, and unplug what you can.



Our City is doing its part too: maintaining the 78 degrees rule in our buildings,… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) July 1, 2026

What are the odds that any places housing illegal aliens in New York City will have their A/C set at a maximum of 72 degrees and the mayor won't say anything about it?

Do you feel the warmth of collectivism yet? https://t.co/4GwicGwsMN — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 1, 2026

At least this could make some leftists rethink their "defund the police" position. After all, who's going to arrest anybody who has their thermostat set outside mandated limits if there are no cops under socialist leader control?

How is the “green new deal” working out for you? https://t.co/BKMAQVCWMz — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 1, 2026

Show us your thermostat, commie https://t.co/nVOVtbFQdD — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) July 1, 2026

Elect the third world, become the third world https://t.co/RK0Ugmpvu5 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 1, 2026

hahahahahaha



"Everyone do your part now and bake in your apartments because our city sucks!" https://t.co/nLJts7GPL0 — Gerald Morgan Jr (@GmorganJr) July 1, 2026

"Take one for the team," says another one of the politicians who does NOT plan to be on the receiving end of any negative effects from his policies.

Europe Simulator is coming to NYC this summer! https://t.co/HpBJc0xN0E — @levelsio (@levelsio) July 1, 2026

Wait for it...

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover, and it's only going to get worse.

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