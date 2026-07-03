Ben Ferguson Pointed Out CNN Wasn't Complying With Mamdani's A/C Rule and the Host Was NOT Happy

In George Orwell's "Animal Farm" he wrote that "all animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others."

That passage came to mind a couple of times today, and the first was after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said that citizens and businesses should set their air conditioning to 78 degrees and no lower to help the electricity grid handle this summer heat.

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According to the New York Post, Mamdani didn't alert City Hall:

Mamdani can't even get City Hall to stick to his 78-degree AC rule - as temps in building hit as low as 54 https://t.co/YqumJAj8Rd pic.twitter.com/DlxsU6xkaA — New York Post (@nypost) July 2, 2026

Mandates often seem like an easy task for the ones making the rules, and that's usually because they have no intention of personally following them.

A sizable segment of the media also has an easier time giving support to those making the rules for the same reason. Things got wild on CNN when Ben Ferguson pointed out that their studio wasn't in compliance with Mamdani's dictate, and Abby Phillip didn't like it. Watch:

CNN just got EXPOSED LIVE on the air.@benfergusonshow noticed that Abby Phillip’s CNN studio was NOT set to 78 degrees in solidarity with Mamdani’s energy dictates.



The host got VERY defensive. pic.twitter.com/NvxcB04Q0f — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 3, 2026

It never fails!

@abbydphillip ‘s 4 favorite words when a conservative is making a point: “hold on a second”.

When a leftist panelist talks: silence. — EFA (@Eddie_Acworth) July 3, 2026

This is because he is pulling back the curtain to expose that the people championing this, are the "more equal" people who won't have to sacrifice like the rest of us.



Socialism ALWAYS has the "privileged" ruling class that doesn't have to live the same way as the proletariat. — Tom Steele (@tsteele93) July 3, 2026

Bingo.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while running cover for the Democrats (and "democratic socialists" as well). .

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