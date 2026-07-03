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Ben Ferguson Pointed Out CNN Wasn't Complying With Mamdani's A/C Rule and the Host Was NOT Happy

Doug P. | 4:00 PM on July 03, 2026
Twitchy

In George Orwell's "Animal Farm" he wrote that "all animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others." 

That passage came to mind a couple of times today, and the first was after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said that citizens and businesses should set their air conditioning to 78 degrees and no lower to help the electricity grid handle this summer heat. 

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According to the New York Post, Mamdani didn't alert City Hall:

Mandates often seem like an easy task for the ones making the rules, and that's usually because they have no intention of personally following them. 

A sizable segment of the media also has an easier time giving support to those making the rules for the same reason. Things got wild on CNN when Ben Ferguson pointed out that their studio wasn't in compliance with Mamdani's dictate, and Abby Phillip didn't like it. Watch:

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while running cover for the Democrats (and "democratic socialists" as well). . 

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