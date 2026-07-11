Jake Tapper Slathers Himself In Shame by Entertaining Rosie O'Donnell's Frothy-Mouthed Madness



Rosie O'Donnell is a crazy person. Everyone knows this. As such, we are never surprised when she goes on an unhinged tirade, exposing her terminal TDS to the world as she makes up new and even more batpoop insane theories about President Trump with each word that drops from her drooling mouth.

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CNN's Jake Tapper, on the other hand, still likes to consider himself a credible journalist. (Don't laugh. He really does.) To prove how much he still believes in journalistic ethics and not baselessly slandering or libeling people, of course, Tapper invited O'Donnell on his program to shriek her psychosis in front of a national -- albeit tiny -- cable television audience.

Watch as Tapper sits silently and allows O'Donnell to hurl some truly repugnant accusations without challenging her on a single one of them.

Rosie O'Donnell says Trump's cognitive decline is now impossible to ignore and predicts he won't make it to 2028.



"I don't think he is going to survive that long. His demise is visible and apparent to everyone who is not willfully blind." pic.twitter.com/0PYCy12c9N — Blue Georgia (@BlueGeorgia) July 10, 2026

Given Tapper's history of covering for the senile Joe Biden until it was time to cash in by writing a book after it didn't matter anymore, we understand that most people are going to focus on the end of O'Donnell's rabid rant, where she claims Trump is in mental decline and no longer fit to serve in office.

But let's not sleep on the first half of this clip. O'Donnell is flat-out accusing Trump -- with ZERO evidence -- of being a child sexual predator, while Tapper silently nods along in agreement.

Journalisming, ladies and gentlemen!

Only @jaketapper would give this maniac an open platform. And the audacity of this author of the Biden book to allow this crap unchallenged is infinitely something to behold. https://t.co/CEC4ZGF8bI — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 11, 2026

As we say so often when it comes to the dead legacy media, we are shocked, but not even a little bit surprised.

@jaketapper You should be sued by letting this nasty has-been spew bulls*** lies on national television. You’re disgraceful and I hope @realDonaldTrump sues you into oblivion! — Hazel Santos (@HazelSanto37286) July 11, 2026

Trump should sue both of them personally, as well as CNN. He would win -- or they would settle -- in a walk.

from the woman who's own psychiatrist said she's suffering from severe mental illness, TDS. — woody41 (@woodywoodrowski) July 11, 2026

This is actually true. In 2025, O'Donnell's therapist expressed concern about her obsession with the Bad Orange Man and recommended she try to go two days without talking about him. She couldn't make it more than a couple of hours.

But it's a great excuse to post the President's hilarious 'Dr. Trump' video, mocking her and other lefty celebrities for their TDS:

An important message from Dr. Trump regarding Trump Derangement Syndrome🤯 pic.twitter.com/Hc80OSrr50 — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) June 30, 2026

That will never stop being hilarious.

But again, the problem with this clip isn't O'Donnell, who we know is a loon, but Tapper.

A real hard-hitting news interview by @jaketapper with some lady who used to be on a talk show. Seriously, is the left wing media going to continue to interview Rosie simply because she HATES Trump? That's her big qualification? Great job Jake! I smell a Pulitzer/Emmy/??? coming! https://t.co/8iygvDumX6 — Jeff Goldberg (@My2CentsJG) July 11, 2026

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He'll be sure to pat himself on the back at the upcoming White House Correspondents' Dinner -- which, as a reminder, had to be rescheduled because the last one was interrupted by a crazed assassin.

Hmm. Wonder where that guy got his inspiration?

Left is still butt-hurt over the Biden dementia coverup. So they attempt to inoculate themselves by accusing President Trump of the same. None of these hacks could last two minutes of conversation with him. — Cracker (@TomSwanson15) July 11, 2026

The TDS-addled left has been screeching about Trump being mentally unfit since his first term. (And then they followed that up by never uttering one word about Biden for four years.)

This is nothing new.

But O'Donnell's baseless accusation about sexual assault of children is truly beyond the pale.

Sin dipped in misery dripping with sadness and a side of insanity! — tracy l dewitt (@Tra64827Tracy) July 11, 2026

We're not sure if that reply was directed at O'Donnell or at Tapper.

As usual, we will embrace the power of 'AND.'

Her hate has destroyed her — Carol Price (@CarolPrice38538) July 11, 2026

We could say the same about Tapper and nearly everyone at CNN not named Scott Jennings or Lydia Moynihan.

Jake the fake would do anything to pump his ratings up and get them off of life support, even if it means trotting out a facelifted former comedian and expatriate with nothing of value to contribute anymore. The pathetic interviewing the pathetic. — Psmithe (@schwabenba55499) July 11, 2026

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'Pathetic' is a great word to describe this clip, and O'Donnell and Tapper overall.

Another great word would be 'actionable.'

We hope everyone involved in this segment hears from Trump's lawyers very soon.





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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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