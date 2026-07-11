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Jake Tapper Slathers Himself In Shame by Entertaining Rosie O'Donnell's Frothy-Mouthed Madness

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:40 AM on July 11, 2026
Meme


Rosie O'Donnell is a crazy person. Everyone knows this. As such, we are never surprised when she goes on an unhinged tirade, exposing her terminal TDS to the world as she makes up new and even more batpoop insane theories about President Trump with each word that drops from her drooling mouth. 

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CNN's Jake Tapper, on the other hand, still likes to consider himself a credible journalist. (Don't laugh. He really does.) To prove how much he still believes in journalistic ethics and not baselessly slandering or libeling people, of course, Tapper invited O'Donnell on his program to shriek her psychosis in front of a national -- albeit tiny -- cable television audience. 

Watch as Tapper sits silently and allows O'Donnell to hurl some truly repugnant accusations without challenging her on a single one of them. 

Given Tapper's history of covering for the senile Joe Biden until it was time to cash in by writing a book after it didn't matter anymore, we understand that most people are going to focus on the end of O'Donnell's rabid rant, where she claims Trump is in mental decline and no longer fit to serve in office. 

But let's not sleep on the first half of this clip. O'Donnell is flat-out accusing Trump -- with ZERO evidence -- of being a child sexual predator, while Tapper silently nods along in agreement. 

Journalisming, ladies and gentlemen! 

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As we say so often when it comes to the dead legacy media, we are shocked, but not even a little bit surprised. 

Trump should sue both of them personally, as well as CNN. He would win -- or they would settle -- in a walk.

This is actually true. In 2025, O'Donnell's therapist expressed concern about her obsession with the Bad Orange Man and recommended she try to go two days without talking about him. She couldn't make it more than a couple of hours. 

But it's a great excuse to post the President's hilarious 'Dr. Trump' video, mocking her and other lefty celebrities for their TDS: 

That will never stop being hilarious. 

But again, the problem with this clip isn't O'Donnell, who we know is a loon, but Tapper. 

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He'll be sure to pat himself on the back at the upcoming White House Correspondents' Dinner -- which, as a reminder, had to be rescheduled because the last one was interrupted by a crazed assassin

Hmm. Wonder where that guy got his inspiration? 

The TDS-addled left has been screeching about Trump being mentally unfit since his first term. (And then they followed that up by never uttering one word about Biden for four years.) 

This is nothing new. 

But O'Donnell's baseless accusation about sexual assault of children is truly beyond the pale. 

We're not sure if that reply was directed at O'Donnell or at Tapper. 

As usual, we will embrace the power of 'AND.'

We could say the same about Tapper and nearly everyone at CNN not named Scott Jennings or Lydia Moynihan. 

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'Pathetic' is a great word to describe this clip, and O'Donnell and Tapper overall. 

Another great word would be 'actionable.' 

We hope everyone involved in this segment hears from Trump's lawyers very soon. 

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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CNN DONALD TRUMP JAKE TAPPER LAWSUIT MENTAL HEALTH

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