Rosie O'Donnell Tells Nicolle Wallace She's Diagnosed Her Therapist As Not Having Enough TDS

Recently the face of Trump Derangement Syndrome, Rosie O'Donnell, who has self-exiled to Ireland as the result of her condition, spoke with her partner in mega-TDS, Jim Acosta for a therapy session of sorts in a comfortable echo chamber.

According to O'Donnell, based on what she said to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, she also has an actual therapist who isn't sufficiently freaked out about Donald Trump.

What we wouldn't give to see what Rosie's therapist has written in his or her notebook:

🚨NEW: Rosie O'Donnell tells MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace *EVEN HER THERAPIST* questioned why her Trump Derangement Syndrome is so out of control🚨



"If he’s not stopped now, we have lost our country."



"And I don’t know, Nicolle, how it is that some people cannot see it. My therapist… pic.twitter.com/1VbczTZ2MZ — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 29, 2025

LOL.

O'Donnell seems to think she's the therapist in that scenario.

“Imagine paying a therapist just to have them remind you how unhinged your Trump Derangement Syndrome really is. 🤣 The meltdown never ends.”........ — Dark Patriot (@BasedWakeninq) September 29, 2025

"Why hasn't everybody gone as crazy as me" might be a clue that O'Donnell needs to reevaluate, but obviously that's not going to happen.

If you are too crazy for the person you pay to listen to you bitch, you need lithium. https://t.co/X2HEG9mc47 — Scott Paterno, Shabbos Goy (@ScottPaterno) September 29, 2025

Maybe Rosie should ask Keith Olbermann if he'd be her new therapist.

*****

