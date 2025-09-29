Rosie O'Donnell Tells Nicolle Wallace She's Diagnosed Her Therapist As Not Having Enough TDS

Be READY: Jillian Michaels Uses Ilhan Omar's HATE for White Men to Motivate...
Doug P. | 3:25 PM on September 29, 2025
Twitter

Recently the face of Trump Derangement Syndrome, Rosie O'Donnell, who has self-exiled to Ireland as the result of her condition, spoke with her partner in mega-TDS, Jim Acosta for a therapy session of sorts in a comfortable echo chamber. 

Advertisement

According to O'Donnell, based on what she said to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, she also has an actual therapist who isn't sufficiently freaked out about Donald Trump. 

What we wouldn't give to see what Rosie's therapist has written in his or her notebook: 

LOL.

O'Donnell seems to think she's the therapist in that scenario. 

"Why hasn't everybody gone as crazy as me" might be a clue that O'Donnell needs to reevaluate, but obviously that's not going to happen. 

Maybe Rosie should ask Keith Olbermann if he'd be her new therapist. 

*****

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it (or in O'Donnell's case move to Ireland to try and hide from it). 

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

