Ire from Ireland: Rosie O’Donnell Shares a Wild Anti-Trump Rant with TDS ‘Twin’ Jim Acosta

Former CNN drone Jim Acosta invited his ‘Irish’ doppelgänger (more on that in a bit) onto his sad podcast on Friday. Rosie O’Donnell was livid after President Donald Trump posted a meme (included below) about her on Wednesday night during a series of trolling posts. It didn’t take long for Acosta and O’Donnell to unleash an exhausting, impotent, and slanderous co-rant. Teamwork makes the scream work.

Advertisement

Have a listen. (WATCH)

🚨NEW: Rosie O'Donnell hurls *WILD* allegations at Trump after he threatens to revoke her citizenship🚨



"He paid $1B to Jeffrey Epstein." (Snopes fact-check: FALSE)



"It's so obvious that he is guilty as sin! ... Our president is a serial p*dophile r*pist." (Even WaPo reported:… pic.twitter.com/4rhWKWTSFH — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 5, 2025

Incapable of being so! pic.twitter.com/J7CoO5Tow2 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 4, 2025

two very sick ppl. DJT broke them. — kerry Christina Brando (@CbrandtChris) September 5, 2025

And they’ll never be able to pull themselves together.

Commenters say Trump needs to drag them into court for defamation.

Yes. President Trump needs to sue these well known ex celebs and so called journalists People on X make up stories about President Trump, Melania and

Epstein and some people believe their lies. At the least they should have to very publicly apologize. — Candace Wallace (@Candace21437099) September 5, 2025

I admit I continue to be shocked at how cavalier people are in calling Trump a "rapist." I am no expert, but its done with malice and that usually is grounds for a lawsuit, no?



People are playing with fire — PenitentThief (@ThiefPenitent) September 5, 2025

It’s because they crave attention.

One commenter scoffed at O’Donnell’s charge that ‘we have to do something.’ Trump will always be with you, no matter where you move, Rosie.

"We have to do something"



Well, you DemonCrats have impeached him twice, tried to keep him off ballots, tried to bankrupt him, slandered him and his family for a decade, and tried kill him, twice.



By the way, what power do either of you have to "do something"? — Linda Traitz (@LindaTraitz) September 5, 2025

The fact that she build a room in her head for Trump to live in is probably enough. This is a miserable and hate filled person. — Raymond Ward (@magnasrex) September 5, 2025

Wow! He has her number. Imagine the headaches she has as he lives in that brain. — WC (@co_wyo) September 5, 2025

These ppl are so out of pocket!! — Kara Koops (@koops_kara7134) September 5, 2025

TDS consumed fools — Paul Morrison (@pwm070160) September 5, 2025

TDS certainly has a lot to feed on with O’Donnell.

If you were seeing double during the interview, you weren’t alone.

Which one is Rosie? — drastic215 (@drastic215x) September 5, 2025

Wait- which one is Rosie? They look like twins. — Jack Bowers (@robpgole) September 5, 2025

Were Jim Acosta and Rosie O’Donnell separated at birth? They’ve become look-alikes. — Broken Clock (@skymac2) September 5, 2025

Advertisement

Today, on a very special episode of ‘Separated at Birth.’ https://t.co/ftCG67Lm83 pic.twitter.com/On0JN9v6FK — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) September 5, 2025

For a second I didn’t know which was which. I didn’t have the volume on. They look like fraternal twins. Wow!!! 🤯 — Dave L. (@dave1965AL) September 5, 2025

It’s uncanny how many Democrat media figures start morphing into that kooky, cultish, androgynous ‘look.’ There’s Acosta and O’Donnell, of course. But take a look at Chris Hayes, Rachel Maddow, Mark Cuban, and even Don Lemon. Weird.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.