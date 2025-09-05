Ire from Ireland: Rosie O’Donnell Shares a Wild Anti-Trump Rant with TDS ‘Twin’ Jim Acosta

Weiner Laptop Strikes Again! Leaked Email Shows Top Comey Official Did a LOT...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:05 PM on September 05, 2025
AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File

Former CNN drone Jim Acosta invited his ‘Irish’ doppelgänger (more on that in a bit) onto his sad podcast on Friday. Rosie O’Donnell was livid after President Donald Trump posted a meme (included below) about her on Wednesday night during a series of trolling posts. It didn’t take long for Acosta and O’Donnell to unleash an exhausting, impotent, and slanderous co-rant. Teamwork makes the scream work.

Advertisement

Have a listen. (WATCH)

And they’ll never be able to pull themselves together.

Commenters say Trump needs to drag them into court for defamation.

It’s because they crave attention.

One commenter scoffed at O’Donnell’s charge that ‘we have to do something.’ Trump will always be with you, no matter where you move, Rosie.

TDS certainly has a lot to feed on with O’Donnell.

If you were seeing double during the interview, you weren’t alone.

Advertisement

It’s uncanny how many Democrat media figures start morphing into that kooky, cultish, androgynous ‘look.’ There’s Acosta and O’Donnell, of course. But take a look at Chris Hayes, Rachel Maddow, Mark Cuban, and even Don Lemon. Weird.

CHRIS HAYES CNN DONALD TRUMP JIM ACOSTA LAWSUIT MEDIA BIAS

