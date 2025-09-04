Meme Streak: Trump Goes Trolling with Epic Series of Funny Videos of Schiff, Newsom, Pritzker, and More

President Donald Trump rose from the ashes of his fake media-created demise to give MAGA a meme marathon like it hasn’t seen in ages. Trump, the master troll, was back with a series of hilarious and outlandish memes posted to Truth Social on Wednesday night. Here they are in no particular order.

Advertisement

First up is Senator Adam Schiff. We’re not sure if this image has been manipulated by AI. (WATCH)

🚨 LOL! Trump is on a ROLL tonight! 🤣



Pencil neck Schiff deserves maximum humiliation.



And maximum prison time. pic.twitter.com/DmBtOAC90D — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 4, 2025

Trump sure is.

Trump wasn’t satisfied with just one meme for Cracker Barrel, so he went back for seconds. (WATCH BOTH)

Trump is now memeing on CRACKER BARREL after they bent the knee to him 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ICJ4oGIS3f — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 4, 2025

New media post from Donald J. Trump



(TS: 03 Sep 22:27 ET)‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍ pic.twitter.com/eA91FpJVs5 — Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) September 4, 2025

Ok, those were awesome!

The next one has Trump celebrating the Democrat Party hemorrhaging voters. (WATCH)

President Trump is memeing his way through the night tonight 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jezsVrNEAo — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 4, 2025

Hannity put up President Trump's post about Rosie O'Donnell on Live TV. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1k4YzKoVKq — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) September 4, 2025

That Rosie O’Donnell post is genuinely frightening.

Trump has a pair of meme posts targeting California Governor Gavin Newsom. (WATCH BOTH)

Now Trump is trolling Gavin Newscum on Truth Social 🤣🤣🤣

pic.twitter.com/Tq8OWMzPB5 — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) September 4, 2025

Trump is trolling so good tonight 🤣🤣



Newscum is gonna be so triggered by this 😂 pic.twitter.com/mVsgpzIEIr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 4, 2025

He will never out troll Trump — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) September 4, 2025

No, he will not.

Here’s another where we’re unsure if AI has been used. (WATCH)

I'm dying 😂



Chris Christie and Pritzker are Sumo wrestling LMAO



Thank God Trump came back from the dead to post these bangers 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Am7sL9KFE9 — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) September 4, 2025

I think the grandkids introduced him to Grok Imagine!!!🤣🤣🤣🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🔥🔥🔥 — Ellie Drew (@GlobalUnity333) September 4, 2025

The grandkids or Barron.

This last one looks like Trump’s hatching a monumental idea. (WATCH)

President Trump is having so much fun on his TruthSocial account tonight pic.twitter.com/k31NPRL9kD — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) September 4, 2025

The GOAT belongs on Mount Rushmore — BJORN LANE (@BJORN987654321) September 4, 2025

He’s definitely earned it and not just for the laughs he gives us every day.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!