Meme Streak: Trump Goes Trolling with Epic Series of Funny Videos of Schiff, Newsom, Pritzker, and More

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:22 AM on September 04, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

President Donald Trump rose from the ashes of his fake media-created demise to give MAGA a meme marathon like it hasn’t seen in ages. Trump, the master troll, was back with a series of hilarious and outlandish memes posted to Truth Social on Wednesday night. Here they are in no particular order.

First up is Senator Adam Schiff. We’re not sure if this image has been manipulated by AI. (WATCH)

Trump sure is.

Trump wasn’t satisfied with just one meme for Cracker Barrel, so he went back for seconds. (WATCH BOTH)

Ok, those were awesome!

The next one has Trump celebrating the Democrat Party hemorrhaging voters. (WATCH)

That Rosie O’Donnell post is genuinely frightening.

Trump has a pair of meme posts targeting California Governor Gavin Newsom. (WATCH BOTH)

No, he will not.

Here’s another where we’re unsure if AI has been used. (WATCH)

The grandkids or Barron.

This last one looks like Trump’s hatching a monumental idea. (WATCH)

He’s definitely earned it and not just for the laughs he gives us every day.

