Meme Streak: Trump Goes Trolling with Epic Series of Funny Videos of Schiff, Newsom, Pritzker, and More

President Donald Trump rose from the ashes of his fake media-created demise to give MAGA a meme marathon like it hasn’t seen in ages. Trump, the master troll, was back with a series of hilarious and outlandish memes posted to Truth Social on Wednesday night. Here they are in no particular order.
First up is Senator Adam Schiff. We’re not sure if this image has been manipulated by AI. (WATCH)
🚨 LOL! Trump is on a ROLL tonight! 🤣— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 4, 2025
Pencil neck Schiff deserves maximum humiliation.
And maximum prison time. pic.twitter.com/DmBtOAC90D
Greatest troll on earth. pic.twitter.com/qNBY2Lp79F— Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) September 4, 2025
Trump sure is.
Trump wasn’t satisfied with just one meme for Cracker Barrel, so he went back for seconds. (WATCH BOTH)
Trump is now memeing on CRACKER BARREL after they bent the knee to him 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ICJ4oGIS3f— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 4, 2025
New media post from Donald J. Trump— Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) September 4, 2025
(TS: 03 Sep 22:27 ET) pic.twitter.com/eA91FpJVs5
Ok, those were awesome!
The next one has Trump celebrating the Democrat Party hemorrhaging voters. (WATCH)
President Trump is memeing his way through the night tonight 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jezsVrNEAo— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 4, 2025
OMG pic.twitter.com/I8d6gTG90x— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 4, 2025
Hannity put up President Trump's post about Rosie O'Donnell on Live TV. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1k4YzKoVKq— 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) September 4, 2025
That Rosie O’Donnell post is genuinely frightening.
Trump has a pair of meme posts targeting California Governor Gavin Newsom. (WATCH BOTH)
Now Trump is trolling Gavin Newscum on Truth Social 🤣🤣🤣— Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) September 4, 2025
pic.twitter.com/Tq8OWMzPB5
Trump is trolling so good tonight 🤣🤣— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 4, 2025
Newscum is gonna be so triggered by this 😂 pic.twitter.com/mVsgpzIEIr
He will never out troll Trump— Jacktron (@jacktronprime) September 4, 2025
No, he will not.
Here’s another where we’re unsure if AI has been used. (WATCH)
I'm dying 😂— Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) September 4, 2025
Chris Christie and Pritzker are Sumo wrestling LMAO
Thank God Trump came back from the dead to post these bangers 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Am7sL9KFE9
I think the grandkids introduced him to Grok Imagine!!!🤣🤣🤣🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🔥🔥🔥— Ellie Drew (@GlobalUnity333) September 4, 2025
The grandkids or Barron.
This last one looks like Trump’s hatching a monumental idea. (WATCH)
President Trump is having so much fun on his TruthSocial account tonight pic.twitter.com/k31NPRL9kD— Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) September 4, 2025
The GOAT belongs on Mount Rushmore— BJORN LANE (@BJORN987654321) September 4, 2025
He’s definitely earned it and not just for the laughs he gives us every day.
Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.
Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member