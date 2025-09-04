Zing Around the Rosie: One Meme from Trump’s Wednesday Night Trolling Marathon Really Has MAGA Talking

On Wednesday night, President Donald Trump went on an epic trolling streak on Truth Social. We covered all those meme posts here. The one that commenters are really talking about is Trump’s post on Ireland-based comedienne Rosie O’Donnell.

Advertisement

Have a look. (READ)

🚨 HOLY SHLIT LOOK WHAT TRUMP JUST POSTED



“As previously mentioned, we are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship. She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!”



😭 Nobody like him in the next million years pic.twitter.com/MI8CCq0bpE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 4, 2025

( @realDonaldTrump- Truth Social Post )

( Donald J. Trump - Sep 03, 2025, 9:43 PM ET )



As previously mentioned, we are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship. She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so! pic.twitter.com/xexExDQjDI — LaurenMitchell 🇺🇸 (@Cutiepiesomi_42) September 4, 2025

I was not ready for this at all🤣🤣🤣 — Sputnik🛰️ (@VasBroughtToX) September 4, 2025

Rosie is NOT looking too good 😭 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 4, 2025

Things aren’t looking too rosy for Rosie.

Posters couldn’t help noticing that O’Donnell’s face was altered, or maybe not.

He stretched her face out 😭😭😭 — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) September 4, 2025

no that's accurate — No way station (@petemcq1) September 4, 2025

Parasites on chin 😭😭😭 — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) September 4, 2025

Who made this abomination of an image 😭 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 4, 2025

It’s frightening, no matter who made it.

Commenters say this post, out of the rest, truly signifies the return of ‘mean tweets.’

MEAN TWEETS! MEAN TWEETS! MEAN TWEETS! MEAN TWEETS! MEAN TWEETS! MEAN TWEETS! — Just Patrick Hall™ 🦎 (@Better4Pat) September 4, 2025

He’s breaking the internet! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 4, 2025

Only President Trump! — Conservative AF (@ConsvAF) September 4, 2025

There will never be another president like Trump, but we’re sure Vice President JD Vance is taking notes with an eye on the Oval Office.

Trump has had an ongoing feud with O’Donnell since before he ever ran for the White House. But his biggest O'Donnell zinger emerged during a Republican debate leading up to his first term in office (WATCH)

2016 Trump Troll vibes — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) September 4, 2025

It’s pure vintage Trump. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 4, 2025

Opponents will scream “unpresidential.” Supporters will laugh and say “this is why we love him.” Either way, it’s classic Trump showmanship. — Demiko Guy (@Demiko_Guy) September 4, 2025

These trolling memes, especially the O’Donnell one, will upset his many detractors while cracking up his supporters. Trump is Trump, and we wouldn't want him any other way.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!