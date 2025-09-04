Ted Cruz Drops Founding Fathers TRUTH-Bomb on Tim Kaine for Claiming Our Rights...
The Democratic Party Is Coming for Our Guns

Zing Around the Rosie: One Meme from Trump’s Wednesday Night Trolling Marathon Really Has MAGA Talking

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:30 AM on September 04, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

On Wednesday night, President Donald Trump went on an epic trolling streak on Truth Social. We covered all those meme posts here. The one that commenters are really talking about is Trump’s post on Ireland-based comedienne Rosie O’Donnell.

Have a look. (READ)

Things aren’t looking too rosy for Rosie.

Posters couldn’t help noticing that O’Donnell’s face was altered, or maybe not.

It’s frightening, no matter who made it.

Commenters say this post, out of the rest, truly signifies the return of ‘mean tweets.’

There will never be another president like Trump, but we’re sure Vice President JD Vance is taking notes with an eye on the Oval Office.

Trump has had an ongoing feud with O’Donnell since before he ever ran for the White House. But his biggest O'Donnell zinger emerged during a Republican debate leading up to his first term in office  (WATCH)

These trolling memes, especially the O’Donnell one, will upset his many detractors while cracking up his supporters. Trump is Trump, and we wouldn't want him any other way.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ENTERTAINMENT MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS TRUTH SOCIAL

