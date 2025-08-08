‘Only Rosie O’Donnell!’ Ten Years Ago We Laughed as Trump Killed Political Correctness on a Debate Stage

‘Only Rosie O’Donnell!’ Those three words not only brought down the house but killed political correctness. Thursday marks the tenth anniversary of then-candidate Donald Trump answering a question from moderator Megyn Kelly of Fox News about the treatment of women during a Republican presidential debate.

It was a pivotal and hilarious moment for Trump, who was vying for the Republican presidential nomination. (WATCH)

🚨 TEN YEARS AGO, America fell in love with Donald Trump



On August 6, 2015, Candidate Trump HUMILIATED Rosie O’Donnell in front of MILLIONS, saying he “ONLY” called Rosie a fat pig 🤣



Trump PROVED that he would NOT back down to the woke mob



This was absolutely legendary 😂… pic.twitter.com/ZIqd1JLYxw — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 8, 2025

I’ve seen the shorter clip about Rose O’Donnell many times but not full answer, which was brilliant. — Keith Mattox (@KeithWMattox) August 8, 2025

“No it wasn’t” — Magæn America🇺🇸🇮🇱🎗️ (@USANadav) August 8, 2025

“Yes I’m sure it was” 😂🤣 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 8, 2025

A GOP candidate full of energy and humor? It was invigorating and revelatory.

Commenters remember watching the moment live as it unfolded.

SOOOO good! 😆😆 — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) August 8, 2025

I will never forget where I was when this happened 😆 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 8, 2025

😂. He is the best !!💗🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸



“This country has no time for political correctness!” So right. — Lenka White (@white_lenka) August 8, 2025

He’s TOTALLY right too! We don’t have time for that BS! — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) August 8, 2025

Life is too short for political correctness and its stranglehold on speaking the truth.

Posters say they knew Trump was an entirely different presidential candidate than either party had ever put forward. Granted, it was Trump who stepped up on his own.

There will never be another like President Donald Trump. Say what you mean and mean what you say. — The Facts Dude (@The_Facts_Dude) August 8, 2025

He was unlike any candidate that ever ran!



It will probably never be recreated! 🔥💯🔥 — The Surreal D2 (@d2wuzup) August 8, 2025

The moment Trump showed he wouldn't fold like a cheap suit! Classic move, pure gold! — Commentary Robert F. Kennedy (@RobertFKenn1) August 8, 2025

This was when I started taking his run seriously, not as just a stunt. — Michigan Dog Dad (@MichiganDogDad) August 8, 2025

And he hasn’t stopped. Interestingly, as aghast as Kelly was that night, she finally came around to agree with Trump and become an outspoken supporter of his. The walls started coming down as political correctness lay dying on the debate floor that night. Good riddance, PC nonsense.

