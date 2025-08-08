‘Only Rosie O’Donnell!’ Ten Years Ago We Laughed as Trump Killed Political Correctness on a Debate Stage

Kathy Hochul: Dems Follow the Rules But Mean State-Redistricting Republicans Are Forcing U...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on August 08, 2025
AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

‘Only Rosie O’Donnell!’ Those three words not only brought down the house but killed political correctness. Thursday marks the tenth anniversary of then-candidate Donald Trump answering a question from moderator Megyn Kelly of Fox News about the treatment of women during a Republican presidential debate.

It was a pivotal and hilarious moment for Trump, who was vying for the Republican presidential nomination. (WATCH) 

A GOP candidate full of energy and humor? It was invigorating and revelatory.

Commenters remember watching the moment live as it unfolded.

Life is too short for political correctness and its stranglehold on speaking the truth.

Posters say they knew Trump was an entirely different presidential candidate than either party had ever put forward. Granted, it was Trump who stepped up on his own.

And he hasn’t stopped. Interestingly, as aghast as Kelly was that night, she finally came around to agree with Trump and become an outspoken supporter of his. The walls started coming down as political correctness lay dying on the debate floor that night. Good riddance, PC nonsense.

