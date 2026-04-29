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Dorkiest Assassin EVER: WHCD Shooter Takes Cringe Mirror Selfie, Gears Up Like John Wick Before Epic Fall

justmindy
justmindy | 10:37 AM on April 29, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Federal prosecutors just dropped new information about the WHCD shooter including a selfie he took in the hotel mirror before he tried to storm the ballroom.

Also, he literally was caught because he tripped. Yes, really.

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Maybe he dressed in all black so he would blend in as an AV worker on site. They often dress in all black.

It's a bit concerning the Secret Service fired multiple shots and could not hit this man. Maybe they need some more range time.

Oh, they will because Democrats are crazy.

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Basically, this guy is a massive dork.

That's the sad part. This is clearly a guy with a screw loose and he listened to the Democrat rhetoric so much, he snapped.

He thought this would be the picture dumb Democrats used on their tribute t-shirts to him after he killed the President, probably.

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Thankfully he was this inept. Since Secret Service can't seem to hit the side of a barn, it could have been much worse.

It's a blessing Leftists are so inept.

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DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

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