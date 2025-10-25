Illegal Alien Trucker Who Killed Three Had His California CDL Upgraded to a REAL ID

Letitia James Says Her Prosecution Isn’t About Her, But ‘About All of Us’
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on October 25, 2025
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, file

This post is personal to this editor, as he and his wife just received their REAL IDs in the mail this week. We needed them so my wife could board a flight. We both had to order duplicate birth certificates; New York State took six months to send hers. We showed up at the BMV with the birth certificates, Social Security cards, a mortgage statement, utility bills, and more, and we ended up visiting the BMV three times that day to provide acceptable documentation. 

As we reported in a VIP post this week, another illegal alien from India with a commercial driver's license killed three people. This isn't the Indian illegal alien who killed three people in Florida. That was August; this just happened in California. Check out the dashcam video:

Both truck drivers had received their CDLs from California.

Fox News' Bill Melugin reports that Jashanpreet Singh's CDL was also a federal REAL ID.

So not only can illegal aliens get driver's licenses in California, they can get CDLs and REAL IDs, even after failing the CDL test 10 times in a two-month window.

That caught the attention of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy:

As someone suggested in the earlier post, arrest everyone, down to the person who laminated his CDL.

States shouldn't even be giving illegal aliens driver's licenses, let alone CDLs.

