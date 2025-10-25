Illegal Alien Trucker Who Killed Three Had His California CDL Upgraded to a REAL ID

This post is personal to this editor, as he and his wife just received their REAL IDs in the mail this week. We needed them so my wife could board a flight. We both had to order duplicate birth certificates; New York State took six months to send hers. We showed up at the BMV with the birth certificates, Social Security cards, a mortgage statement, utility bills, and more, and we ended up visiting the BMV three times that day to provide acceptable documentation.

As we reported in a VIP post this week, another illegal alien from India with a commercial driver's license killed three people. This isn't the Indian illegal alien who killed three people in Florida. That was August; this just happened in California. Check out the dashcam video:

BREAKING: 3 kiIIed in California by an illegal alien truck driver, Jashanpreet Singh. Singh entered in 2022, was released by Biden.



pic.twitter.com/csrKmjTRsD — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 23, 2025

Both truck drivers had received their CDLs from California.

Fox News' Bill Melugin reports that Jashanpreet Singh's CDL was also a federal REAL ID.

NEW: An official with the California State Transportation Agency confirms to @FoxNews that Indian illegal alien truck driver Jashanpreet Singh’s California CDL is also a federal REAL ID, “which he was entitled to receive given the federal gov’s confirmation of his legal status.” pic.twitter.com/dvJnMmGrBX — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 24, 2025

So not only can illegal aliens get driver's licenses in California, they can get CDLs and REAL IDs, even after failing the CDL test 10 times in a two-month window.

I followed up and asked them to clarify what they mean by the Feds’ confirmation of his legal status, as he is still in the U.S. illegally even if granted federal work authorization while his asylum case plays out. This is what I was told. pic.twitter.com/myGUzX8TnJ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 24, 2025

That caught the attention of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy:

California upgraded this killer’s license LAST WEEK when my stricter rules were already in place!



They ignored my emergency action and now three people are dead. https://t.co/VbD01Etts8 — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) October 24, 2025

This should end Gavin Newsom's career but Democrats couldn't care less about real stuff. They only care about imaginary threats. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 24, 2025

Arrest someone — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) October 25, 2025

There must be consequences for any state that openly flaunts our federal transportation laws. — Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) October 25, 2025

This pisses me off more than anyone can even imagine. I spent about 200 bux and it took me 6 months to get all of my documents due to name changes to finally get my Real ID. — Cat who knows there's only 2 genders 🐾🇺🇲 (@catahouligan_) October 24, 2025

Do you have any idea what I had to go through to get a real ID?

It took me months, as well as spending 1K going to court as a native California resident and they give it to this thing? — Renumerated (@Renumerated) October 24, 2025

Start arresting people. — The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) October 24, 2025

As someone suggested in the earlier post, arrest everyone, down to the person who laminated his CDL.

when is the company that employed him going to be shut down? — Jessica NolaNova (@jessicanolanova) October 25, 2025

Are we gonna get more strongly worded letters or actual cuffs and jail time for the government workers that allowed this?! — James Lee (@Patriot_Cruise) October 24, 2025

This stops when rogue administrators and politicians are arrested and incarcerated. The sentences must not be light. — SFDelta (@SFDeltaActual) October 25, 2025

You have to drag them kicking and screaming — blue states simply won’t comply with the federal government.



Cut all funding until California advances a detailed plan with concrete steps to achieve compliance with federal law. — Bobby (@Bobbythirdway) October 24, 2025

You need to check every Real ID coming out of CA for authentic citizenship claims.



The fraudulent DMV process has been going on a long time. — Jackie Ritacco (@jaritacco) October 24, 2025

States shouldn't even be giving illegal aliens driver's licenses, let alone CDLs.

