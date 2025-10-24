BLASPHEMER! America Gets a Lecture on Christianity From Noted Biblical Scholar ... Jimmy...
ABC News Pores Over Satellite Images to Let Us Know What Trump's WH...
Klobuchar and Warren’s Cringey ‘Statler and Waldorf’-Like Ballroom Video Is All Muppet and...
RNC Research (and CNN) SINK Chuck Schumer's Talking Point on Karoline Leavitt's 'Trump...
Mamdani: NYC’s Socialist Darling Rides High on Rent-Free Dreams, While America Gags on...
WaPo Headline on Senate Bill That Would Have Paid Federal Employees Avoids Mentioning...
Scott Jennings Shocked CNN Panel Doesn’t See Zohran Mamdani Pic With '93 WTC...
Hakeem Jeffries Trapped on Live TV: Confronted With Nowhere to Run
VIP
Bulwarker Claims MAGA Is 'Creating Violence,' Reminds Everyone NeverTrumpers STILL Can't R...
No Wonder She's Hiding: Ghazala Hashmi's DISGRACEFUL Position on Porn in Schools Resurface...
Cheryl Hines Breaks Down the Threats Against RFK Jr.
NY AG Who Campaigned on Jailing Trump Complains About Weaponized Justice System at...
Think of It As a TRANSITION: Sarah (Tim) McBride Calls Ballroom 'Tacky' and...
BRUTAL: The Look on Hakeem Jeffries Face When CNBC Called Out His BS...

Shocking Fraud in FL Semi-Truck Crash: Illegal Failed CDL 10 Times, School Lied About English Proficiency

justmindy
justmindy | 4:30 PM on October 24, 2025
Coconino County via AP

Florida has been investigating the semi-truck accident caused by an illegal driver that ended up killing multiple people and their finding are shocking. The fraud extends beyond California, for example. 

Advertisement

So, he failed the test over and over again, failed the brake test several times, and the school lied when they said he could speak English. People lost their lives over this. More than just the driver should be punished. 

Singh picked the wrong place to kill people with a semi-truck. Florida will be relentless.

Recommended

BLASPHEMER! America Gets a Lecture on Christianity From Noted Biblical Scholar ... Jimmy Kimmel?
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Apparently California and Washington only feel an obligation to helping illegals skirt the law. 

Place State Troopers at weigh stations and have them do some spot checking, as well. 

Advertisement

He shouldn't have had a license to drive a bicycle. 

It makes no sense. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA FLORIDA ILLEGAL ALIEN LAWSUIT WASHINGTON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BLASPHEMER! America Gets a Lecture on Christianity From Noted Biblical Scholar ... Jimmy Kimmel?
Grateful Calvin
Klobuchar and Warren’s Cringey ‘Statler and Waldorf’-Like Ballroom Video Is All Muppet and No Laughs
Warren Squire
BRUTAL: The Look on Hakeem Jeffries Face When CNBC Called Out His BS About O-Care Subsidies Is Priceless
Doug P.
ABC News Pores Over Satellite Images to Let Us Know What Trump's WH Project Is Destroying
Doug P.
RNC Research (and CNN) SINK Chuck Schumer's Talking Point on Karoline Leavitt's 'Trump Priority' Answer
Doug P.
Scott Jennings Shocked CNN Panel Doesn’t See Zohran Mamdani Pic With '93 WTC Attack Planner As a Red Flag
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BLASPHEMER! America Gets a Lecture on Christianity From Noted Biblical Scholar ... Jimmy Kimmel? Grateful Calvin
Advertisement