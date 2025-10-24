Shocking Fraud in FL Semi-Truck Crash: Illegal Failed CDL 10 Times, School Lied About English Proficiency

Florida has been investigating the semi-truck accident caused by an illegal driver that ended up killing multiple people and their finding are shocking. The fraud extends beyond California, for example.

BREAKING: A senior official in the FL AG's office tells me initial results of their investigation into Harjinder Singh, the Indian illegal alien truck driver charged w/ killing 3 people in a crash in FL in August, reveal Singh failed his CDL test 10 times in a 2-month window… pic.twitter.com/pqM3n5QYZz — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 23, 2025

Ultimately, the state of Washington gave Singh a CDL first, then the state of California also gave him a CDL. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 23, 2025

So, he failed the test over and over again, failed the brake test several times, and the school lied when they said he could speak English. People lost their lives over this. More than just the driver should be punished.

As we continue our investigation into California, Washington, and Harjinder Singh, we learned that Singh failed his written exam 10 times, and he took his behind-the-wheel training course at a private CDL school in Washington.



That school will be hearing from my office soon. https://t.co/UceS3TOkjY — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) October 24, 2025

Singh picked the wrong place to kill people with a semi-truck. Florida will be relentless.

None of this is a surprise https://t.co/O3sKTFoMXF — Mark 🥓 🥓 (@PitmasterMark69) October 24, 2025

California & Washington apparently feel no obligation to keep roads safe, despite their stated purpose. Glad they are being sued. https://t.co/gEk7Mdpd9m pic.twitter.com/x1cCjyXyl7 — JLaw (@yoopermomma) October 24, 2025

Apparently California and Washington only feel an obligation to helping illegals skirt the law.

🤬 NO STATE should issue drivers licenses, let alone commercial drivers licenses, to unqualified people, especially when they’re here illegally.



We are seeing clear cut examples of what happens when you do. https://t.co/1culD5VjLT — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) October 23, 2025

Every red state needs to criminalize being an illegal alien and set up checkpoints at their state lines.



Capture these invaders and turn them over to ICE. Save America lives! https://t.co/K04lyCgWWv — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) October 24, 2025

Place State Troopers at weigh stations and have them do some spot checking, as well.

Failed his test 10 times in 2 months then was able to get licensed leading to deaths of 3 innocent people. What a joke! Guy never should have been on the roads https://t.co/v1hs74gzmA — Mikey Kinahan (@MikeyKinahan) October 24, 2025

He shouldn't have had a license to drive a bicycle.

BREAKING: The truck driver involved in the Florida crash failed his CDL test 10 times in a 2 month window. This comes upon the heels of an effort by the American Trucking Association to reduce licensing standards across the nation to combat a fake driver shortage.… https://t.co/Oxk7yPAKVA — American Truckers 🚛🦅 (@atutruckers) October 23, 2025

How many times can you fail your CDL test in a two month period and still get a CDL in Washington state and California?



At least TEN



Also, don’t worry about that whole being proficient in English thing… https://t.co/buf82colIH — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) October 23, 2025

It makes no sense.

