For Your Consideration: Seth Moulton Submits His Oscar Reel of Fake Outrage Over ICE Shooting



Nominations for the 2027 Academy Awards are not due to come out until January, but Massachusetts Representative Seth Moulton has already submitted himself for consideration for Best Performative Rage Based on a Lie.

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It's a new award, but we think he's got a shot at taking home a golden statue after his unhinged tirade that he posted on X yesterday.

As Twitchy readers know, yesterday in Maine, another leftist -- this time an illegal alien (or, as James Talarico would say, a 'fellow Texan') -- tried to mow down an ICE officer with his car. Thankfully, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo did not succeed in committing vehicular homicide, as ICE shot and killed him through his windshield. (Yes, his windshield, not 'the side of his car,' as many leftists tried to claim, just as they did with Renee Good in Minnesota.)

For Democrat politicians, inciting another member of their mob to murderous rage behind the wheel -- leading to the inevitable consequence of such a poor decision -- was the perfect opportunity to manufacture some outrage against the Trump administration and ICE.

Like Ro Khanna, who recently tried to lie about being 'detained' in Israel to launch his presidential campaign, Moulton (who does not represent Maine) thought the incident would be a great opportunity to boost his Senate candidacy with an unhinged tirade that cannot be seen as anything but a call to more violence.

Watch (with a warning for some NSFW language):

Another American community turned into a combat zone. ICE agents shot and killed a person in the streets of Biddeford, Maine. They are acting like Trump's racist secret police force because they know they have zero accountability.



It is long past time to abolish ICE, strip them… pic.twitter.com/7VxSxGHSiP — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) July 13, 2026

We love how Moulton tried to claim that the vehicle was not a weapon because it was a Prius.

Last we checked, a Prius weighs about 3,500 pounds and can easily kill someone, even at slow speeds. And, while the car isn't known for its pickup, a Prius will quickly accelerate to a much faster speed if an illegal Colombian jams his foot on the accelerator and points the wheel at a federal officer.

Translation:



Seth pretends he’s angry ICE agents killed an illegal who attempted to murder them with his vehicle.



But Seth never even pretends he’s angry when illegals rape and murder Americans. https://t.co/yIU1zlXpXv — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) July 14, 2026

Alternate translation: Moulton is filled to the brim with horse excrement.

Particularly when he labels ICE a 'racist secret police force.'

This is the face of the modern Democrat Party. Lying Communist scumbags that actively take the side of illegal alien invaders over law enforcement. https://t.co/VvmZdHPX1k — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) July 14, 2026

It is an angry, violent face. And they are not even trying to hide it anymore.

The best way to not get shot by ICE is to not try to run them over. Pass it on — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 13, 2026

It's not exactly rocket surgery.

In addition to all of the lies he was spewing, Moulton didn't exactly convince people of the sincerity of his calls for more people to confront law enforcement.

Not bad but could we do another take with more energy? — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 14, 2026

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It needed some more spittle flying out of his mouth.

Maybe Keith Olbermann can give Moulton some tips.

Ahem ... we can neither confirm nor deny the accuracy of that statement.

You know what they say, Seth, tiny microphone, tiny ……. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 14, 2026

Someone really needs to tell these crisis actors that they don't need their tiny handheld mics to record these videos.

It’s theater kids. Theater kids all the way down. https://t.co/Ag4H6pNT8G — Steve Robinson (@SteveRob) July 14, 2026

"Look at me! Look at me!! I'm a lucky white male who lives in a $3.1M mansion in Marblehead, MA, and I can pander for stupid poor people's votes like a pro!" - @sethmoulton https://t.co/lL5Wq7bOzR — The Political Squirrel (@ThePoliticalSq2) July 13, 2026

It's all so transparently performative.

But if Moulton's rant does inspire another leftist loon to attack ICE and suffer the consequences, he will pretend he had nothing to do with that.

I wish he was this passionate about Americans https://t.co/Si9K9bKjGg — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 14, 2026

It's not that Democrats don't care about Americans; it's that they actively, aggressively HATE Americans.

Why are there always hundreds of outraged Democrats when an illegal (who tries to harm law enforcement) gets shot, but never the same reaction when an American citizen is murdered by an illegal?!?! — sarainitaly 🌷🌷🌷 (@sarainitaly) July 14, 2026

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You look insane. — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) July 14, 2026

Trust us, it's not just a look.

This guy is trying to get a Senate seat. He’s another legitimate freaking nut job. Is there even one sane person left on the left? https://t.co/KkadUZby7s — The Based Mother (née Elena) (@TheBasedMother) July 14, 2026

There's John Fetterman and ... well, that's it. That's the list.

Seth is wearing his angry face while wearing his “I’m just like you” clothes.



Have you ever seen him get this angry over an American citizen killed by an illegal immigrant who shouldn’t be here?



Somehow, I doubt it. https://t.co/Yv4FdtfHu7 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) July 14, 2026

Hey, at least Moulton didn't punch a reporter this time. We suppose that's progress.

Fake outrage. Moulton performs selective tears for one guy resisting lawful deportation while ignoring the American families slaughtered by the criminal illegals ICE actually removes. That's not anger—it's cheap politics.

Say their names. pic.twitter.com/kjcQoGA2my — Lexi (@LexiMurica) July 13, 2026

Not only will Moulton never say their names, but it is a virtual certainty that he doesn't even KNOW any of their names. Not without a handy Joe Biden cheat sheet, anyway.

Perfect. Moulton should send that one to the Academy as well, just to be sure.

I assume we're going to have a runoff election between Seth and @RoKhanna to see who is the best theater kid for this year's summer camp. https://t.co/txcQBBmddX — cdrsalamander (@cdrsalamander) July 14, 2026

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Whew. That's a tough call.

Khanna gets an edge for traveling halfway around the world to try to concoct his lie, but if we're judging on pure phony emotion and performative outrage, we think Moulton has the inside track for the Oscar.

And he doesn't care how much more violence he stirs up to get it.





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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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