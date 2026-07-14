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For Your Consideration: Seth Moulton Submits His Oscar Reel of Fake Outrage Over ICE Shooting

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on July 14, 2026
Sam J.


Nominations for the 2027 Academy Awards are not due to come out until January, but Massachusetts Representative Seth Moulton has already submitted himself for consideration for Best Performative Rage Based on a Lie. 

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It's a new award, but we think he's got a shot at taking home a golden statue after his unhinged tirade that he posted on X yesterday. 

As Twitchy readers know, yesterday in Maine, another leftist -- this time an illegal alien (or, as James Talarico would say, a 'fellow Texan') -- tried to mow down an ICE officer with his car. Thankfully, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo did not succeed in committing vehicular homicide, as ICE shot and killed him through his windshield. (Yes, his windshield, not 'the side of his car,' as many leftists tried to claim, just as they did with Renee Good in Minnesota.)

For Democrat politicians, inciting another member of their mob to murderous rage behind the wheel -- leading to the inevitable consequence of such a poor decision -- was the perfect opportunity to manufacture some outrage against the Trump administration and ICE

Like Ro Khanna, who recently tried to lie about being 'detained' in Israel to launch his presidential campaign, Moulton (who does not represent Maine) thought the incident would be a great opportunity to boost his Senate candidacy with an unhinged tirade that cannot be seen as anything but a call to more violence. 

Watch (with a warning for some NSFW language): 

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We love how Moulton tried to claim that the vehicle was not a weapon because it was a Prius. 

Last we checked, a Prius weighs about 3,500 pounds and can easily kill someone, even at slow speeds. And, while the car isn't known for its pickup, a Prius will quickly accelerate to a much faster speed if an illegal Colombian jams his foot on the accelerator and points the wheel at a federal officer.  

Alternate translation: Moulton is filled to the brim with horse excrement. 

Particularly when he labels ICE a 'racist secret police force.' 

It is an angry, violent face. And they are not even trying to hide it anymore. 

It's not exactly rocket surgery. 

In addition to all of the lies he was spewing, Moulton didn't exactly convince people of the sincerity of his calls for more people to confront law enforcement.

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It needed some more spittle flying out of his mouth. 

Maybe Keith Olbermann can give Moulton some tips. 

Ahem ... we can neither confirm nor deny the accuracy of that statement. 

Someone really needs to tell these crisis actors that they don't need their tiny handheld mics to record these videos.

It's all so transparently performative. 

But if Moulton's rant does inspire another leftist loon to attack ICE and suffer the consequences, he will pretend he had nothing to do with that. 

It's not that Democrats don't care about Americans; it's that they actively, aggressively HATE Americans. 

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Trust us, it's not just a look. 

There's John Fetterman and ... well, that's it. That's the list. 

Hey, at least Moulton didn't punch a reporter this time. We suppose that's progress. 

Not only will Moulton never say their names, but it is a virtual certainty that he doesn't even KNOW any of their names. Not without a handy Joe Biden cheat sheet, anyway. 

Perfect. Moulton should send that one to the Academy as well, just to be sure. 

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Whew. That's a tough call. 

Khanna gets an edge for traveling halfway around the world to try to concoct his lie, but if we're judging on pure phony emotion and performative outrage, we think Moulton has the inside track for the Oscar. 

And he doesn't care how much more violence he stirs up to get it. 

============================================

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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