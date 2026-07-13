Photo From ICE-Involved Shooting in Maine Shows Bullet Holes in Car's Windshield

As Twitchy reported earlier on Monday, there was rioting in Maine and a rush on Sen. Susan Collins' office after a 26-year-old Colombian national was shot and killed by ICE after he allegedly weaponized his vehicle against the agents. The shooting comes just a week after a Mexican illegal was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Houston after he allegedly tried to run him over with his car.

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We write a lot about Cato's director of immigration studies, David J. Bier, whose job is to beclown himself advocating for unfettered illegal immigration and an end to deportations. Bier noticed a theme emerging in these shootings … they always seem to happen when ICE agents position themselves in front of operational vehicles. Hint: They do that to keep the illegal from speeding off. Sometimes the illegal tries to speed off anyway.

A theme in ICE shootings is putting their bodies in front of operational vehicles. This practice is dangerous for the officers and manufactures a reason for them to shoot drivers if they make one wrong move. One witness says the victim said, "I tried to stop" before dying. pic.twitter.com/uSS6Lbaw6z — David J. Bier (@David_J_Bier) July 13, 2026

You know what else is a theme David? The people being stopped try to flee. — Frank フランク (@richardrahl1086) July 13, 2026

Maybe don’t hit the gas when a cop is in front of you asshole. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 13, 2026

A theme in ICE shootings is subjects trying to run over the agents. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) July 13, 2026

Here's a crazy thought, Dave. When an officer is approaching your vehicle, lower your window, turn off the ignition, and obey his or her orders. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) July 13, 2026

I have a surefire way to not get shot by ICE agents. Ask me how. — Farbrook (@CellarDoor747) July 13, 2026

Aaron Parnas posted a photograph from the scene, which shows bullet holes in the car's windshield.

NEW: Image from today's ICE-involved shooting in Maine shows bullet holes in the vehicle's window.



This image was sent to me by someone on the ground before police covered up the scene. pic.twitter.com/637Xh9tvmT — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) July 13, 2026

ICE agents fired about six shots at this man while he was driving. ICE agents know that killing a driver does not stop a vehicle. https://t.co/gxMIupVdV6 pic.twitter.com/S0oov04YT8 — David J. Bier (@David_J_Bier) July 13, 2026

Maybe he should have taken a lawmaker's advice to shoot out the tires.

What exactly are you trying to communicate here?



This looks as one would expect — Ring Tail (@RingTailed16521) July 13, 2026

Wow.

So the front WINDSHIELD.

Like the officer was in FRONT.



Another narrative, poof. Gone. — Elon Made Me Join (@ElonJoin839) July 13, 2026

It's almost as if they were standing in front of the car and shot at the driver. What a mystery! — HowlingMadMurphy (@themurderwave) July 13, 2026

So, what does that tell you about the position of the officer in relation to the vehicle, Aaron? — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) July 13, 2026

So the guy was directly in front of the moving vehicle when he fired? — Dingus Khan, Warlord of Portland (@DingusKingus) July 13, 2026

Thanks for clarifying. Thats exactly where bullet holes would be when someone is driving directly at you trying to run you over. I was on the fence before your post. Cheers — fattony (@fattony00) July 13, 2026

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You can only put those holes if you're standing in front of the car — Alyz Luke (@alyz_luke) July 13, 2026

Looks like the ICE agent was trained very well to place the shots exactly where he intended.



Good job ICE! — Beef pie (@GrassBladeDew) July 13, 2026

Seems pretty damning for the suspect — DmitriThaSheep (@DmitriThaSheep) July 13, 2026

Bier, of course, would have it so there are no ICE agents at all, let alone them standing in front of the vehicle to keep it from escaping. Some people are even digging up a 2014 article from The Nation claiming that U.S. Border Patrol agents deliberately stepped in front of cars to justify shooting the drivers.

Not a new theme either. Article from 2014 https://t.co/OkWnSUee1g — Golden Odyssey (@golden_odyssey) July 13, 2026

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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