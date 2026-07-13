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Photo From ICE-Involved Shooting in Maine Shows Bullet Holes in Car's Windshield

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on July 13, 2026
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As Twitchy reported earlier on Monday, there was rioting in Maine and a rush on Sen. Susan Collins' office after a 26-year-old Colombian national was shot and killed by ICE after he allegedly weaponized his vehicle against the agents. The shooting comes just a week after a Mexican illegal was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Houston after he allegedly tried to run him over with his car.

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We write a lot about Cato's director of immigration studies, David J. Bier, whose job is to beclown himself advocating for unfettered illegal immigration and an end to deportations. Bier noticed a theme emerging in these shootings … they always seem to happen when ICE agents position themselves in front of operational vehicles. Hint: They do that to keep the illegal from speeding off. Sometimes the illegal tries to speed off anyway.

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Aaron Parnas posted a photograph from the scene, which shows bullet holes in the car's windshield.

Maybe he should have taken a lawmaker's advice to shoot out the tires.

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Bier, of course, would have it so there are no ICE agents at all, let alone them standing in front of the vehicle to keep it from escaping. Some people are even digging up a 2014 article from The Nation claiming that U.S. Border Patrol agents deliberately stepped in front of cars to justify shooting the drivers.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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