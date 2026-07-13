James Talarico Says ‘Fellow Texan’ Who Tried to Run Down ICE Agent Deserves Justice

As Twitchy reported earlier on Monday, people are rioting in Maine after an ICE-involved shooting killed a 26-year-old Colombian national. This incident follows the fatal shooting last week of a Mexican illegal in Houston who allegedly tried to run down an ICE agent. Mayor Zohran Mamdani called for ICE to be abolished, and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that she's pursuing legal action against the Trump administration over the death of one of her citizens who was living here illegally.

Advertisement

Texas Senate candidate James Talarico posted on Sunday that neighbor and fellow Texan Lorenzo Salgado Araujo had been "murdered" by ICE.

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was murdered by ICE.



His three sons called him “El mundo entero” — the whole world. They watched as their whole world died in a video posted on Facebook.



Lorenzo was our neighbor and fellow Texan. He deserves justice. pic.twitter.com/KFLRZ9ZVEq — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) July 12, 2026

Counter: Lorenzo Salgado Araujo received justice.



As it turns out, in the real world, when an illegal alien tries to run over an armed federal agent, the lawbreaker's life expectancy drops to zero. — Michael Quinn Sullivan 🇺🇸 (@MQSullivan) July 13, 2026

He couldn't have been a Texan considering he wasn't an American.



And he died because he was trying to kill a federal agent.



Why do you have more compassion for criminals and illegals than for Americans? — The_Doom (@AR_Actual) July 12, 2026

Weird that you call justifiable self-defense by trained law enforcement officers “murder” but act like that’s not EXACTLY what Araujo was trying to do to them. — DJ Richards (@stumblebum54) July 13, 2026

He wasn’t a Texan. He had 35 years to become a Texan and failed to do so. — ✌🏼Honey Bomb 🌻 (@honeyybomb) July 13, 2026

You definitely don't plan on winning in Texas. He was an illegal alien, and didn't belong here. Perhaps he shouldn't have run over an ICE agent. — Not Jane Austen (@atwaSDOK) July 13, 2026

He was an illegal alien, not a Texan. Citizenship means something. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) July 13, 2026

He got justice when he tried killing another human being by running them over with his car 🤷‍♂️ — Gunner90 (@gunner947947) July 13, 2026

Why should you be trusted to legislate law when you are an enemy of the people who enforce our laws? — Ted Nightingale (@tedjnightingale) July 13, 2026

I was confused for a moment, so I had to check if you were an attorney.



You were once a public middle school teacher, so I don’t think you qualify as a judge or a one-beta-man jury system. But you do you, boo! — Johnny Law (@Skid5150) July 12, 2026

He actually wasn't a fellow Texan, or even an American at all. That was kinda the problem. That and the fact that he tried to hit people with a car. — AveChristusRex (@Joel_3_9) July 13, 2026

You must have skipped Texas history in school. No Mexican citizen is a Texan. Now that we cleared that up, he shouldn’t have tried to run over federal agents. Hope this helps. — Stone Cold Steve A, not a communist (@saustin_moco) July 13, 2026

Advertisement

He WAS NOT a fellow Texan. Quit trying to sell that lie. — La ⭐ Tejana (@RealLaTejana737) July 12, 2026

When you turn your vehicle into a weapon, the person you're trying to run over has the right of self defense if they are in fear for their life. You know this. You're committing outright defamation and you should be sued. — TamaraMac 🇺🇸 (@TamaraMac010) July 13, 2026

How long can you virtue signal standing on his grave? — Unapproved Thought Representative (@ChrioJoe) July 12, 2026

"He deserves justice." A lot of people think he received justice after trying to run down a federal agent.

Any concern at all for fellow Texans killed by illegal aliens?

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.