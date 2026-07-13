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James Talarico Says ‘Fellow Texan’ Who Tried to Run Down ICE Agent Deserves Justice

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on July 13, 2026
AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez

As Twitchy reported earlier on Monday, people are rioting in Maine after an ICE-involved shooting killed a 26-year-old Colombian national. This incident follows the fatal shooting last week of a Mexican illegal in Houston who allegedly tried to run down an ICE agent. Mayor Zohran Mamdani called for ICE to be abolished, and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that she's pursuing legal action against the Trump administration over the death of one of her citizens who was living here illegally.

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Texas Senate candidate James Talarico posted on Sunday that neighbor and fellow Texan Lorenzo Salgado Araujo had been "murdered" by ICE.

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"He deserves justice." A lot of people think he received justice after trying to run down a federal agent.

Any concern at all for fellow Texans killed by illegal aliens?

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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