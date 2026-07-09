VIP
Dear Hollywood: Stop Imagining Fake, Racist Scenarios and Hurting Your Own Feelings
Judge Sparkle Rejects Court Order Dismissing Her Ruling Against Election Integrity Measure
Current Maine SOS Announces Her Bid to Replace Platner — Gets Attacked by...
Zohran Mamdani Calls to Abolish ICE After Illegal Shot While Trying to Run...
Irish Police Warn Against 'Right-Wing US Backlash' As Pro-Palestine Mom Is Killed by...
California Election Fraud Explosion Catches Dems in the Act
Drop Site News Deletes Post Insinuating Graham Platner’s Victim Was Asking for It...
Here's Another One of the Monsters Dems Are Fighting to Protect From ICE...
CHE MERDA! NYC Italians Fire Back at Mamdani's Attempts to Erase the Italian-American...
Platner’s Last Power Play: Won’t Withdraw From Maine Senate Race Until Last Possible...
'Ginger Goebbels': Jen Psaki Is ENRAGED for All of Us About the Whole...
FCC Chair Brendan Carr's Clip Sinks ABC's Claim That 'The View' Doesn't Serve...
That's Disqualifying: Talarico’s 'Islam & Christianity? Same Vibes' Sermon Sparks Heresy O...
Roll That BEAUTIFUL Bean Footage! Democrats Are Going to HATE This Supercut of...

Mexico’s President to Pursue Legal Action Against US After ICE Shoots Mexican Illegal

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on July 09, 2026
AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme

As Twitchy reported earlier, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani called to abolish ICE after an illegal alien from Mexico was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Houston. Mamdani wants a full, independent investigation, which will reveal that the illegal alien rammed an ICE vehicle and tried to run over an ICE agent … something Mamdani left out of his post.

Advertisement

Now we're hearing that Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has announced that she's pursuing legal action against the Trump administration after one of her citizens was shot for trying to run down an ICE agent.

Recommended

Judge Sparkle Rejects Court Order Dismissing Her Ruling Against Election Integrity Measure
Brett T.
Advertisement

The post continues:

… immigration documents, even though they had been hired by an American company," President Claudia Sheinbaum told reporters Wednesday.

He "lacked immigration documents" for 35 years. ICE can pull him over for that. If he chooses to try to run down an agent, that's another bad call on his part. If he'd been hired by an American company, whose Social Security number did he steal?

ABC 7 Eyewitness News reports:

Mexico says it will pursue legal action against the U.S. following Tuesday's deadly shooting involving an ICE agent in Houston.

"Our objective is to go beyond diplomatic notes and the measures we have already raised before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, because we cannot allow the mistreatment of our fellow Mexicans in the United States," President Claudia Sheinbaum told reporters Wednesday. "Unfortunately, there has been another death of a Mexican national in the United States for being detained, when that person's only offense was lacking immigration documents, even though they had been hired by an American company."

On Tuesday, ICE claims they were conducting a vehicle stop as part of a targeted enforcement operation to arrest a man they say was living in the country illegally. ICE alleges that the man, identified as Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, attempted to evade arrest, rammed his car into an ICE vehicle, and refused commands to stop.

Advertisement

Madam President, lacking immigration documents while living in the United States is illegal. Why don't you come get your citizens and bring them home where ICE won't bother them?

Advertisement

Imagine if the United States sued all of the nations whose citizens are here illegally and commit rapes and murders.

Advertisement

Let's sue Mexico for the attempted murder of a federal agent by one of its citizens.

***

 

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN MEXICO TEXAS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Judge Sparkle Rejects Court Order Dismissing Her Ruling Against Election Integrity Measure
Brett T.
Irish Police Warn Against 'Right-Wing US Backlash' As Pro-Palestine Mom Is Killed by Her Muslim Boyfriend
justmindy
Current Maine SOS Announces Her Bid to Replace Platner — Gets Attacked by Lefties for Holocaust Ed Work
justmindy
CHE MERDA! NYC Italians Fire Back at Mamdani's Attempts to Erase the Italian-American Community
Grateful Calvin
Dear Hollywood: Stop Imagining Fake, Racist Scenarios and Hurting Your Own Feelings
Grateful Calvin
'The View' Tries to Project Platner's Issues Onto Hegseth and Kavanaugh, ABC's Lawyers SPRING Into Action
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Judge Sparkle Rejects Court Order Dismissing Her Ruling Against Election Integrity Measure Brett T.
Advertisement