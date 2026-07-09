Mexico’s President to Pursue Legal Action Against US After ICE Shoots Mexican Illegal

As Twitchy reported earlier, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani called to abolish ICE after an illegal alien from Mexico was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Houston. Mamdani wants a full, independent investigation, which will reveal that the illegal alien rammed an ICE vehicle and tried to run over an ICE agent … something Mamdani left out of his post.

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Son of man fatally shot by ICE officer during traffic stop says ‘we want answers.' https://t.co/vtHJ9IT9Hb — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 9, 2026

Here is his answer:

Your dad tried to run over ICE agents and got shot for it.

------- — Steve Brown (@J_Steve_Brown) July 9, 2026

I want answers too, to questions like “how the hell is an illegal alien able to operate his own construction company in a country where you can get debanked for offensive speech” https://t.co/NbUquox6CP — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 9, 2026

We do too. Like, "How was he able to stay here for 35 years in the first place?" — Theophilus Chilton (Scots-Irish Supremacist) 🇺🇲 (@Theo_Chilton) July 9, 2026

Now we're hearing that Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has announced that she's pursuing legal action against the Trump administration after one of her citizens was shot for trying to run down an ICE agent.

BREAKING: Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum announces she’s pursuing legal action against the Trump admin after an ICE agent shot a Mexican national illegal alien who tried to run over agents with his car pic.twitter.com/p1nVcO2RDF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 9, 2026

Mexico says it will pursue legal action against the U.S. following Tuesday's deadly shooting involving an ICE agent in Houston.



"Unfortunately, there has been another death of a Mexican national in the United States for being detained, when that person's only offense was lacking… pic.twitter.com/s6rFxIH2b9 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) July 8, 2026

The post continues:

… immigration documents, even though they had been hired by an American company," President Claudia Sheinbaum told reporters Wednesday.

He "lacked immigration documents" for 35 years. ICE can pull him over for that. If he chooses to try to run down an agent, that's another bad call on his part. If he'd been hired by an American company, whose Social Security number did he steal?

ABC 7 Eyewitness News reports:

Mexico says it will pursue legal action against the U.S. following Tuesday's deadly shooting involving an ICE agent in Houston. "Our objective is to go beyond diplomatic notes and the measures we have already raised before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, because we cannot allow the mistreatment of our fellow Mexicans in the United States," President Claudia Sheinbaum told reporters Wednesday. "Unfortunately, there has been another death of a Mexican national in the United States for being detained, when that person's only offense was lacking immigration documents, even though they had been hired by an American company." On Tuesday, ICE claims they were conducting a vehicle stop as part of a targeted enforcement operation to arrest a man they say was living in the country illegally. ICE alleges that the man, identified as Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, attempted to evade arrest, rammed his car into an ICE vehicle, and refused commands to stop.

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Madam President, lacking immigration documents while living in the United States is illegal. Why don't you come get your citizens and bring them home where ICE won't bother them?

He tried to kill a cop. Good luck. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 9, 2026

Perhaps he shouldn’t have tried to run the agents over? If she pulls this than let’s sue them for all the rapes and murder their citizens commit over here.



And then tax the hell out of remittances. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) July 9, 2026

Let’s sue Mexico for their caravans of criminals they let pour into our country for four years. — Z (@insatiablevine) July 9, 2026

Sounds like America is a very dangerous place for Mexican illegals and they should all leave promptly. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) July 9, 2026

Here is a thought. Americans should sue Mexico for human trafficking. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) July 9, 2026

Seems she's taken the counter-narrative as gospel. Not politically smart on her part.



How many American citizens have been killed in Mexico over the years? — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) July 9, 2026

Mexico has no authority in Texas. — JoeDeeLayne (@JoeDeeLayne) July 9, 2026

The Supreme Court ruled that those illegally present are no longer subject to the jurisdiction of their home countries. Beat it. — Monica Showalter (@mmshowalter1) July 9, 2026

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He was illegally present and "fighting' law enforcement. Please sue us Mexico, we will countersue for the cost of aLL ILLEGALS and the cost to deport them — Dr-Ann-Esq (@DRAnnEsq) July 9, 2026

I wish someone could’ve pursued legal action against the illegal that killed my friend and fled back to Mexico, but the high school we attended in Ramona, California, didn’t have his real name or any idea of who he actually was. — j avi 𝕏 (@JAviQt1) July 9, 2026

Imagine if the United States sued all of the nations whose citizens are here illegally and commit rapes and murders.

I hope she does.. And then I hope the US sues Mexico for all the murders of US citizens their cartels have committed, and for the US citizens disappearing in Mexico.. What an imbecile. — MayheM-7 (@mayhem7shop) July 9, 2026

Sounds like Mexico is trying to dictate jurisdiction and the case that the Trump administration argued regarding “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” had some teeth. — YankeesFan239 (@YanksFan239) July 9, 2026

Calling his “only offense” lacking immigration documents ignores the central issue. The shooting occurred after he rammed a vehicle and drove toward an agent. Thats what led to the use of deadly force not merely being in the country illegally. — Mark (@MarkOnPoint78) July 9, 2026

And the many families of Americans killed by illegals should be able to sue Mexico too. Far more American victims. — Andrew McCann (@andymccann) July 9, 2026

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“Even though they were hired by an American company.” WTF does this mean or matter…coming from the President of Mexico? Does she even know our laws? Also, maybe she should advise Mexican nationals to not try and run over federal agents. That would be a start. — MammaH8 (@MammaH8r) July 9, 2026

Mexico can fuck all the way off. — Ultra Texan James (@jdselman) July 9, 2026

Let's sue Mexico for the attempted murder of a federal agent by one of its citizens.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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