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Who's Up for MORE Proof That Rep. Ro Khanna Is 'a Fraud on Every Level'?

Doug P. | 2:13 PM on July 13, 2026
Sarah D.

As we told you earlier, Rep. Ro Khanna's "detention" stunt on the West Bank has gone predictably awry and it won't surprise you to know that the California Democrat's story was just more of his usual BS:

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We previously had a few examples pointing out what a massive phony Khanna is, and that list continues to grow. 

Here's just the latest via @WesternLensman: 

"Judge me by my enemies, who are oddly people I used to praise." That guy does more one-eighties than a Roomba.

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Constant lies and getting busted doing a shameless stunt overseas is certainly a bold strategy for kicking off that effort. 

Here's a bonus video from @mazemoore showing Khanna being such a serial liar that Adam Schiff might sue him for copyright infringement. 

Unreal, but not unexpected from Khanna.

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (looking at you, Ro). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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