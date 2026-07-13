Who's Up for MORE Proof That Rep. Ro Khanna Is 'a Fraud on Every Level'?

As we told you earlier, Rep. Ro Khanna's "detention" stunt on the West Bank has gone predictably awry and it won't surprise you to know that the California Democrat's story was just more of his usual BS:

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In this video released by a man who was with Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), there is no violence or detention that can be seen as he has claimed. https://t.co/5xK3b0fseP — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 13, 2026

We previously had a few examples pointing out what a massive phony Khanna is, and that list continues to grow.

Here's just the latest via @WesternLensman:

Before Khanna decided it was politically advantageous to make Elon an "enemy," this is how he talked about Elon:



"Looking forward to working with Elon"

"Admire what he did with his companies"

"One of the great entrepreneurs of our age"

"Genius"



This was Dec 2024.



Now casting… https://t.co/Zu0abcoGVo pic.twitter.com/E2RshmtEtA — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 13, 2026

"Judge me by my enemies, who are oddly people I used to praise." That guy does more one-eighties than a Roomba.

Pre-campaign rhetoric. He's trying to get public footing for presidential run. He's not well known. — 🇺🇸 🐶 American Values. Not democrat lies (@galincolo) July 13, 2026

Constant lies and getting busted doing a shameless stunt overseas is certainly a bold strategy for kicking off that effort.

Here's a bonus video from @mazemoore showing Khanna being such a serial liar that Adam Schiff might sue him for copyright infringement.

Ro Khanna on Graham Platner:



"We all need to see the signs earlier."



Amazing. This guy is such a stone cold liar.



Khanna spent months trying to convince people that Platner's dark and abusive past was irrelevant. Now he says that he wishes he had seen the signs. pic.twitter.com/FjA6KRQKJK — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 13, 2026

Unreal, but not unexpected from Khanna.

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (looking at you, Ro).

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