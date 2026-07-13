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Let's Check Some Firsthand Accounts About Ro Khanna Being a MASSIVE Phony

Doug P. | 10:20 AM on July 13, 2026
Meme

As we told you over the weekend, Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna went full Greta Thunberg with his "detention" stunt in the West Bank. 

The stunt earned Khanna a new nickname. 

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"Ro Smollett" is perfect. And of course Khanna reportedly has his sights set on running for his party's nomination in 2028. 

Possibly one of Khanna's toughest opponents in the nomination process would be Gavin Newsom, because they're both chameleons whose "beliefs" will change depending on the audience they're speaking to. 

Khanna is well known by phoniness spotters in political circles:

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We need look no further than all of Khanna's pivots on Graham Platner for more evidence that he's a slimeball with no real convictions. 

Any way the wind blows!

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

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