Let's Check Some Firsthand Accounts About Ro Khanna Being a MASSIVE Phony

As we told you over the weekend, Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna went full Greta Thunberg with his "detention" stunt in the West Bank.

The stunt earned Khanna a new nickname.

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Sounds like Ro Smollett had a close call https://t.co/Mh1SvLOQv7 — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) July 12, 2026

"Ro Smollett" is perfect. And of course Khanna reportedly has his sights set on running for his party's nomination in 2028.

Possibly one of Khanna's toughest opponents in the nomination process would be Gavin Newsom, because they're both chameleons whose "beliefs" will change depending on the audience they're speaking to.

Khanna is well known by phoniness spotters in political circles:

This isn’t a few people. Ro Khanna has gone around for several years telling everyone whatever he thought they wanted to hear.



His whole political career is built around being an attention-seeking fraud with no actual beliefs. pic.twitter.com/JNaCjaKklG — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 12, 2026

After the last Presidential election, Ro Khanna reached out. We had a short meeting where he pitched himself as the centrist, pro-DOGE, pro-Elon Democrat. I didn’t follow up. He then steered hard left to feed his ambitions. This man blows with the wind. I have the receipts. — David Marcus (@davidmarcus) July 12, 2026

I had the same meeting with him. A total and complete fake. — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) July 12, 2026

Same. I have texts with him asking if I’d vote for him over other democrats. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 12, 2026

We need look no further than all of Khanna's pivots on Graham Platner for more evidence that he's a slimeball with no real convictions.

everyone in silicon valley, including me, thought ro khanna was a moderate, pro tech guy. he spent a decade specifically cultivating that image. I mean silicon valley is literally in his district. he ran and won on a pro-tech message. at some point in the last 12 months he… — nic carter (@nic_carter) July 12, 2026

He thinks it’s his path to higher office and more attention. — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 12, 2026

Any way the wind blows!

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