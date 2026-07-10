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Ro Khanna's Pro-Platner Timeline (Including All the Hypocrisy and Projection) 'Is Sociopathic Stuff'

Doug P. | 9:45 AM on July 10, 2026
Meme screenshot

There are reports that Graham Platner will officially withdraw from the Maine Senate race on Monday, which brings it down to the last minute before the deadline. Any longer than that and Platner's name would remain on the ballot, so it'd be a shame if there were a traffic jam when Platner's on his way to deliver the paperwork.

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Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna was 100 percent behind Platner's campaign until the Democrats decided to cut him loose, and now the Left is trying to justify what we all saw and heard. 

Oh puh-leeze!

Khanna didn't "get the Platner call wrong," but rather endorsed him and continued to campaign on his behalf well after the allegations were known, all while projecting the baggage onto the Democrats' political opponents. Watch this:

Here's the rest of the post from @mazemoore:

After a year of nonstop talk about victims and survivors of abuse, Khanna (knowing all about Platner's abusive history) ends up at a rally giving him his full endorsement. 

Khanna actually said that even though Platner had some bad years, he rejects misogyny now. 

After falsely accusing innocent people of being co-conspirators of Epstein, Khanna urged those hurt by Graham Platner to forgive and show grace towards him. 

This is sociopathic stuff from Khanna. He's a really bad guy.

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He's a really bad guy, so of course Khanna's considered to be among the Democrats with an eye on running for president in 2028. Maybe Platner would return the favor and endorse Khanna's candidacy. 

The Democrats would still be aboard the SS Platner if the polls hadn't started to go south. That they're just now pretending to have developed some sort of moral compass is laughable. 

Khanna likely sees it but just doesn't care. Like many others in his party, Khanna seems to have undergone compunction bypass surgery at an early age.

*****

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