Ro Khanna's Pro-Platner Timeline (Including All the Hypocrisy and Projection) 'Is Sociopathic Stuff'

There are reports that Graham Platner will officially withdraw from the Maine Senate race on Monday, which brings it down to the last minute before the deadline. Any longer than that and Platner's name would remain on the ballot, so it'd be a shame if there were a traffic jam when Platner's on his way to deliver the paperwork.

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Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna was 100 percent behind Platner's campaign until the Democrats decided to cut him loose, and now the Left is trying to justify what we all saw and heard.

Oh puh-leeze!

He didn't mention the part where you kept supporting him when you knew he was a literal Nazi and serial woman abuser. — First Responder (@jonfw2) July 10, 2026

So, voting for a rapist is OK as long as they are a Democrat. Got it.



The hypocrisy from the left is absolutely astounding. — MrCooks (@RavensRealist) July 10, 2026

Khanna didn't "get the Platner call wrong," but rather endorsed him and continued to campaign on his behalf well after the allegations were known, all while projecting the baggage onto the Democrats' political opponents. Watch this:

It is not possible to overstate how much of a grifter and a fraud Ro Khanna is.



Here's Khanna last month at a rally for Graham Platner. This is after the pro-rape reddit posts, the sexting scandal and after numerous abuse allegations had already come out.



After a year of… pic.twitter.com/70TGChA36U — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 9, 2026

Here's the rest of the post from @mazemoore:

After a year of nonstop talk about victims and survivors of abuse, Khanna (knowing all about Platner's abusive history) ends up at a rally giving him his full endorsement. Khanna actually said that even though Platner had some bad years, he rejects misogyny now. After falsely accusing innocent people of being co-conspirators of Epstein, Khanna urged those hurt by Graham Platner to forgive and show grace towards him. This is sociopathic stuff from Khanna. He's a really bad guy.

He's a really bad guy, so of course Khanna's considered to be among the Democrats with an eye on running for president in 2028. Maybe Platner would return the favor and endorse Khanna's candidacy.

And they knew he was an accused rapist at this very moment.



They were going to ride him for as long as they could. https://t.co/J1DWOE4Xpd — Tha Truth 🙏🏽👍🏽🏴‍☠️ (@Wag4Ags) July 10, 2026

The Democrats would still be aboard the SS Platner if the polls hadn't started to go south. That they're just now pretending to have developed some sort of moral compass is laughable.

🫤 The lack of self awareness is shocking. Does he not see what we see? https://t.co/eGcepFqDqB — Merrineaux (@MeridithM71) July 9, 2026

Khanna likely sees it but just doesn't care. Like many others in his party, Khanna seems to have undergone compunction bypass surgery at an early age.

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