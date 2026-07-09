Ratio Alert! The Atlantic Bemoans Graham Platner Making Things Harder for Dems (Cue Norm Macdonald Memes)

Now that Graham Platner is out of the Maine Senate race, the Democrats are looking at replacing him on the ballot with somebody who reportedly has some issues of his own.

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Democrats: Wait, he threw a bottle at a woman and committed mortgage fraud? THIS WILL RESONATE WITH THE WORKING CLASS MEN!!! https://t.co/m9AuawJHBd — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 9, 2026

Good luck with that one, Democrats!

However, the Dems can, for now, take comfort in the fact that they convinced a candidate that many of them endorsed despite his obvious issues to drop out once all that started to reflect negatively in the polling.

Add it all up and what did Platner do? He made things more difficult for the Democrats, according to The Atlantic:

Graham Platner is ending his bid for Senate in Maine, leaving behind a powerful grassroots coalition that may or may not be transferable, @elainejgodfrey and @russellberman report: https://t.co/HGt6HSY7yq pic.twitter.com/dgkRmae7UA — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) July 9, 2026

The Norm Macdonald meme comes to mind for some reason!

I think the raping and abuse is the worst part. Not the damage to democrats. — Big Ev (@EGdm8z) July 9, 2026

According to @TheAtlantic, the problem isn't the fact that they tried to elect a violent misogynist with a Nazi tattoo to the US Senate.



The real problem is they can't find anybody as good as an alleged rapist to replace him on the ballot.



Just incredible. pic.twitter.com/CC9QZZkHb5 — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) July 9, 2026

The headline is bemoaning how it affects a political party. Not the Nazi, rapists, pervert stuff. https://t.co/607OB1taqt — Austin (@JuicedJag) July 9, 2026

The Dems were fine with all that back when they were pretty sure Platner was the guy who could help them win back the Senate.

Macdonald: Do you think Platner’s legacy will be hurt?



Seinfeld: Yeah.



Macdonald: You do, huh? The Atlantic said Platner just made things harder for Democrats, and I disagreed.



Seinfeld: You disagree with that?



Macdonald: Yeah. I think it’s their communism. pic.twitter.com/YCpIS147Qc — Uri Blago 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@UriBlago_v2) July 9, 2026

I don’t think that was the worst part. pic.twitter.com/1AJElZn55I — Addled Prof (@AddledProf) July 9, 2026

Definitely not! But the fact that The Atlantic thinks that should be the takeaway is quite telling.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress and defeat Democrats in places like Maine.

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