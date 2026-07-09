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Ratio Alert! The Atlantic Bemoans Graham Platner Making Things Harder for Dems (Cue Norm Macdonald Memes)

Doug P. | 12:10 PM on July 09, 2026
Meme screenshot

Now that Graham Platner is out of the Maine Senate race, the Democrats are looking at replacing him on the ballot with somebody who reportedly has some issues of his own

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Good luck with that one, Democrats!

However, the Dems can, for now, take comfort in the fact that they convinced a candidate that many of them endorsed despite his obvious issues to drop out once all that started to reflect negatively in the polling. 

Add it all up and what did Platner do? He made things more difficult for the Democrats, according to The Atlantic: 

The Norm Macdonald meme comes to mind for some reason!

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The Dems were fine with all that back when they were pretty sure Platner was the guy who could help them win back the Senate.  

Definitely not! But the fact that The Atlantic thinks that should be the takeaway is quite telling. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress and defeat Democrats in places like Maine. 

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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