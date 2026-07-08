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Nick Searcy Spotted the Only Unforgivable Sin Cory Booker Isn't Willing to Overlook About Graham Platner

Doug P. | 5:12 PM on July 08, 2026
Twitter

After there had already been numerous serious allegations against Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner, combined with the Nazi SS tattoo and other issues, Senator Cory Booker was still fully supporting the Maine Democrat. The reason was plain and simple: Democrats really want to regain control of the Senate: 

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After all that was already known about Platner, one more allegation was made against him, and suddenly Senator Spartacus did a fast one-eighty. Try not to get whiplash: 

Perhaps if Booker ever does an interview with any journo who isn't clearly already in the tank for the Democrats, they might ask him some basic questions. 

The reason couldn't be more obvious.

Nick Searcy knows what went wrong for Platner: 

As Booker made clear initially, it's all about power for the Democrats, and the guy who was once useful in that area seems to have lost his usefulness. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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