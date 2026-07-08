Nick Searcy Spotted the Only Unforgivable Sin Cory Booker Isn't Willing to Overlook About Graham Platner

After there had already been numerous serious allegations against Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner, combined with the Nazi SS tattoo and other issues, Senator Cory Booker was still fully supporting the Maine Democrat. The reason was plain and simple: Democrats really want to regain control of the Senate:

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CORY BOOKER: Graham Platner has a lot of issues but "dear God we need to get the Senate back."pic.twitter.com/zuOGlXJoaI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 6, 2026

After all that was already known about Platner, one more allegation was made against him, and suddenly Senator Spartacus did a fast one-eighty. Try not to get whiplash:

Enough is enough. graham platner needs to step aside. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) July 6, 2026

Perhaps if Booker ever does an interview with any journo who isn't clearly already in the tank for the Democrats, they might ask him some basic questions.

What was “enough” for you? You knew he was a sexual predator and a Nazi when you supported him. NOW you’ve had enough? 🤣🤣🤣 — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 7, 2026

The reason couldn't be more obvious.

Nick Searcy knows what went wrong for Platner:

Platner has finally committed the only unforgivable sin for @corybooker:



He's losing in the polls. https://t.co/l6WDBdezCv — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) July 8, 2026

As Booker made clear initially, it's all about power for the Democrats, and the guy who was once useful in that area seems to have lost his usefulness.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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