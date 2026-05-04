Pete Buttigieg Has a Self-Awareness Rake Stomp in Rush to Blame Trump for Spirit's Demise

As you know, Spirit Airlines went out of business over the weekend, and about 15,000 people are out of jobs.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy recently had a reminder about what might have rescued the airline but was happily blocked by the Biden DOJ and DOT, with the help of a judge:

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🚨 THANK A DEMOCRAT 🚨



JOE BIDEN AND PETE BUTTIGIEG bragged about blocking the JetBlue–Spirit merger… The very deal that could have SAVED Spirit Airlines



THE RESULT:



❌ LESS COMPETITION

❌ CUSTOMERS SCRAMBLING

❌ EMPLOYEES LOSING JOBS



YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS UP pic.twitter.com/3etTR5tIX7 — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) May 2, 2026

Fuel prices could have been the final dagger over the last couple years, but the bigger, first one happened back when Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren were celebrating the blockage of JetBlue's attempt to merge with Spirit:

I've warned for months that a @JetBlue-@SpiritAirlines merger would have led to fewer flights and higher fares.@JusticeATR and @USDOT were right to stand up for consumers and fight against runaway airline consolidation.



This is a Biden win for flyers! https://t.co/lJFGS3ucv3 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 6, 2024

Here's Biden Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg bragging about blocking the Spirit Airlines merger with JetBlue that would have saved the airline from bankruptcy. I don't think America has ever had a more incompetent Secretary of Transportation than Mayor Pete. pic.twitter.com/Pgdjf5Ng6U — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) May 1, 2026

Warren has already tried to put all the blame on Trump for Spirit going out of business, and now it's Buttigieg's turn to try and convince everybody something that started a couple of months ago is totally responsible for driving one airline under:

You can't lower gas prices by blurting out the names of a few Democrats. The administration needs to stop its crazed policies that cause so much economic pain.



This is happening on Trump's watch because he doubled jet fuel prices by taking our country to war, which drove Spirit… https://t.co/uzVhviaZgH — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) May 4, 2026

Mayor Pete doesn't seem so eager to keep bragging about blocking that merger for some reason.

Gas was through the roof under President auto-pen. In addition to your destruction of Spirit by refusing to allow a merger. — Banjos (@banjosupreme) May 4, 2026

Gas wasn't exactly free during the President Autopen administration but maybe nobody told the former Transportation Secretary.

Pete, you failed. Just take the L. https://t.co/eqkHni2K3q — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) May 4, 2026

It will be VERY interesting to see how Democrats PIVOT their messaging when gas prices fall off a cliff in the next 4-6 weeks. STAY TUNED!! 👀 https://t.co/FNA6TA1pwM — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) May 4, 2026

All we know for sure is that there will be media outlets reporting, "gas prices are falling fast, and here's why that's not necessarily good news for consumers."

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic policy choices that would intentionally will drive up energy prices in the long term.

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