MI Dem Chairwoman Honors Nazi Grandpa on Veterans Day — Then Threatens to...
Ron DeSantis' 'Signed, Sealed and Delivered' Florida Map Is a Lock to Mega-Trigger...
WWI and the Power of Prayer
All Gas, No Brains: Jessica Tarlov's Golden Era Dig at Trump Over Gas...
Scott Jennings' Response to Keith Olbermann Getting All Big and Bad About Getting...
James Comey Thought He Was Safe. Todd Blanche Has Other Plans.
Judge in Hearing for Would-Be Trump Assassin Issues an Apology... to the Gunman...
The Jig Is UP! Post Sharing CRAZY Details on Graham Platner's History Makes...
VIP
Tucker Carlson, Bro, Blink TWICE If You Need Help
New MI Poll TRIGGERS Dem Abdul El-Sayed and HOOBOY, His Seriously Poor Choice...
'Way to Go, Chief'! ANOTHER Spirited Take From Elizabeth Warren Has Aged Like...
WOW: Luke Rosiak Shares DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Thread Exposing MASSIVE Medicaid Fraud (BI...
Adam Schiff Would Support Suspending California's Gas Tax IF It Was Replaced With...
Move Over Jeffrey Toobin --> More Eric Swalwell Evidence Turns Up and YIKES,...

Pete Buttigieg Has a Self-Awareness Rake Stomp in Rush to Blame Trump for Spirit's Demise

Doug P. | 3:10 PM on May 04, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

As you know, Spirit Airlines went out of business over the weekend, and about 15,000 people are out of jobs. 

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy recently had a reminder about what might have rescued the airline but was happily blocked by the Biden DOJ and DOT, with the help of a judge: 

Advertisement

Fuel prices could have been the final dagger over the last couple years, but the bigger, first one happened back when Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren were celebrating the blockage of JetBlue's attempt to merge with Spirit:

Warren has already tried to put all the blame on Trump for Spirit going out of business, and now it's Buttigieg's turn to try and convince everybody something that started a couple of months ago is totally responsible for driving one airline under: 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Mayor Pete doesn't seem so eager to keep bragging about blocking that merger for some reason. 

Gas wasn't exactly free during the President Autopen administration but maybe nobody told the former Transportation Secretary.

All we know for sure is that there will be media outlets reporting, "gas prices are falling fast, and here's why that's not necessarily good news for consumers."

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic policy choices that would intentionally will drive up energy prices in the long term.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
MI Dem Chairwoman Honors Nazi Grandpa on Veterans Day — Then Threatens to Sue Free Beacon for Noticing
justmindy
Scott Jennings' Response to Keith Olbermann Getting All Big and Bad About Getting Him FIRED Is PERFECTION
Sam J.
Ron DeSantis' 'Signed, Sealed and Delivered' Florida Map Is a Lock to Mega-Trigger Lefties (Again)
Doug P.
All Gas, No Brains: Jessica Tarlov's Golden Era Dig at Trump Over Gas Prices FLOPS at the Pump
Sam J.
The Jig Is UP! Post Sharing CRAZY Details on Graham Platner's History Makes His Nazi Tat Look TAME
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement