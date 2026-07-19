Check OUT Maine Dem Ashley Webb's BATS**T Social Media (Oddly Enough, It's Not Worse Than Platner's)

A biological male (aka A MAN, DUDE, GUY, BRO, etc.) who identifies as a woman is now positioning himself as the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Maine after Graham Platner stepped aside.

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What is in the water in Maine? Seriously.

Anywho ... going by Ashley Webb, the candidate—born James Charles Webb in 1983—has built a campaign around typical progressive talking points, we think. Honestly, this guy is an even bigger mess than you'd expect for a progressive Democrat, and considering how nutso that whole group is? Yeah, yikes.

And speaking of yikes, this guy's social media is even worse than you'd expect.

Despite admitting on Substack to being biologically male, Webb has a long trail of social media posts claiming to possess female anatomy, such as ovaries. The revelation comes as the race heats up, raising fresh questions about identity politics in Democratic primaries.

Andy Ngo has more:

I can reveal the real identity of "Ashley" Webb, the Maine trans leftist running to replace Graham Platner as the Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate.



His real name is James Charles Webb, and he was born in August 1983.



On his Substack, he admits to being a "biological male," but… pic.twitter.com/F6kXDkMVVY — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 18, 2026

Post continues:

... his social media writings reveal a long history of posts where he claims to have female anatomy, like ovaries. Webb's Senate campaign logo is a parody mocking Turning Point USA.

Men who think they're women are not sane. Or, you know, INSANE.

Nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

There's more:

NEWS: Maine Democrat Ashley Webb, who said he would not "lie" or "deceive" people, claims in Reddit posts that he "ovulates" and has a monthly period, but because he has "external male parts" instead of "the proper hole," the period blood comes out of his anus.



Despite being… pic.twitter.com/L2sr3U4Fs2 — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) July 17, 2026

Post continues:

... karyotyped as XY, he says he's "pretty positive I am the XX type." He also believes he has female "internal organs," although CAT scans have turned up nothing. Colonoscopies have also failed to validate a connection with a supposed hidden uterus.

Because.

Men.

Don't.

Have.

A.

Uterus.

What? He’s a male? How would we ever guess that? — Pearl Bodine (@ChickenChoker8) July 18, 2026

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

We mean, gosh, we're shocked that's a man as well. Totally. Ahem.

If he's bleeding out of his asshole regularly, his doctors have something more important to do with him than CAT scans looking for invisible lady parts. — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) July 17, 2026

Yeah ... about that.

He claims his doctors are "incompetent." — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) July 17, 2026

Last seen working at the Gap at the mall pic.twitter.com/joazkjQHkb — ReleaseThaMcCracken (@robbiehart21) July 17, 2026

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Man, we really miss Chris Farley.

There's more.

Ashley is getting attacked on Reddit for using AI as a writing assistant. pic.twitter.com/ZEB2bMswwq — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) July 17, 2026

NEW & EXCLUSIVE:



On his campaign website, Ashley Webb, the “trans woman” running for U.S. Senate in Maine, boasts that he received 23% of the vote in his 2012 race for the New Hampshire House. At the time, he still went by his birth name of James C. Webb Jr.



Interestingly,… pic.twitter.com/HrxpeaUlyP — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) July 17, 2026

Post continues:

... Interestingly, those 269 votes came in the Republican primary. His father, Jim Webb, served as a Republican state representative from 2010 to 2020, so it’s possible he benefited from name recognition. Until recently, Ashley’s campaign Facebook profile featured one of his father’s old campaign signs with “Ashley” scribbled over “James.”Reddit posts from 2020 show that he supported Donald Trump and expressed conservative views, criticizing socialism and feminism and mocking “libtards.” A candidate questionnaire states that he opposed abortion, gun control, and tax increases. Yet when he ran for the New Hampshire House again in 2020, he did so as a Democrat. He finished last in a three-way Democratic primary with 107 votes. His online presence went quiet until 2025, when he started identifying as a woman named Ashley. A Facebook profile that appears to belong to him portrays him as a nurse living in Boston and features what appear to be AI-generated photos of a young brunette. He now believes that he has internal female reproductive organs and has been misdiagnosed by doctors for years. It is not kind to normalize this kind of delusion instead of getting him help.

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And yet, he's still better than Graham Platner.

Oof.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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