CNN: Trump Admin Opening Investigation Into Smith College in ‘Latest Move to Limit Trans Rights’

This is quite a day for biased tweets from the mainstream news media. The U.S. Department of Education has launched a Title IX investigation into admissions at Smith College, an all-women's school, over admitting men who identify as women. Sounds good, but check out CNN's framing … it's just the latest in the Trump administration's "move to limit trans rights."

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In the Trump administration’s latest move to limit trans rights, the Department of Education has launched a Title IX investigation into Smith College, an all-women’s college in western Massachusetts, for admitting trans women. https://t.co/NnUfSPVKB0 pic.twitter.com/C7e8qcqqss — CNN (@CNN) May 5, 2026

How about, instead, in a move to protect women's rights, the Department has launched an investigation into Smith College. There are some great proposed Community Notes, including "Smith College is a women-only institution" and "Men are not women."

Zoe Sottile reports for CNN:

In the Trump administration’s latest move to limit trans rights, the Department of Education has launched a Title IX investigation into Smith College, an all-women’s college in western Massachusetts, for admitting trans women. Like most other women’s colleges in the US, Smith, a small liberal arts college, admits trans women. The 155-year-old school says it “is a women’s college and considers for admission any applicants who self-identify as women; cis, trans, and nonbinary women are eligible to apply to Smith.” In a Monday statement, the Department of Education said it was investigating Smith for “admitting biological men and granting them access to women-only spaces, including dormitories, bathrooms, locker rooms, and athletic teams.” The term “biological men,” though often used by opponents of trans rights to describe trans women, is not commonly used by trans people.

This is why it's probably a good idea not to assign trans activist reporters to stories like this one.

You mean "for admitting males." You're welcome. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 5, 2026

Men do not belong at an all-women's college. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightSandy) May 5, 2026

I know you're breathtakingly stupid, all Democrats are, but what's being investigated is why MALES cosplaying as women have been admitted to an all female college.



I know you can't comprehend how this is a problem, but Americans do. — Gary P Jackson #Conservative (@gary4205) May 5, 2026

Democrats want to limit women's rights. They think the feelings of men pretending to be women should take precedent over the rights of actual women. Which is quite misogynistic of them. And you, due to the way you worded this. So you can STFU. Why do you hate women so much? — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 5, 2026

In the Trump administration's latest move to protect women's rights, the Department of Education has launched a Title IX investigation into Smith College, an all-women's college in wester Massachusetts, for admitting men.



You're welcome. — Mary Weller (@MWellertXc) May 5, 2026

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Why isn't this "protecting women's rights"? — Ken Cuccinelli II (@KenCuccinelli) May 5, 2026

Imagine you go to an all women's college, and you go to your dorm to move in on day one and your roommate is in there saving his balls while wearing a dress and hideous makeup. And you're supposed to be okay with that? They are perverts and they should seek mental help. — Bama Chan (@HeardChanda) May 5, 2026

Trans rights? They have the same rights as you and me. Their delusion doesn't allow them to invade women or men only spaces though. — Med_1917 (@1917_med) May 5, 2026

They have the right to attend a co-ed college. We hear there are plenty of them. This is like when LGBTQ activists pretended there was only one bakery in Colorado that made wedding cakes.

A women's college admitted MEN in drag.



I'm sure these freaks lived in the same dorms and shared the same showers and locker rooms with the women.



No way in hell I'd send my daughter there. — Fedup American 🇺🇲💪 (@Fedup026) May 5, 2026

People with gender dysphoria do not have special or additional rights. There is no such thing as “trans rights”. — PA VOTER (Marla) (@PAKAG2020) May 5, 2026

“trans rights” aren’t a thing.



They already have the same rights as everyone else. — Jay Dubb (@JayDubbTX) May 5, 2026

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But CNN says this is just the administration's latest move to limit trans rights.

Why do you people insist on putting mentally ill men in women's spaces — Luke (@lateforapex) May 5, 2026

This line is so dumb we have to post it again:

The term “biological men,” though often used by opponents of trans rights to describe trans women, is not commonly used by trans people.

"Often used by opponents of trans rights." And cisgender is a slur often used by trans people, so cut that out.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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