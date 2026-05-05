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CNN: Trump Admin Opening Investigation Into Smith College in ‘Latest Move to Limit Trans Rights’

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on May 05, 2026
Journalism meme

This is quite a day for biased tweets from the mainstream news media. The U.S. Department of Education has launched a Title IX investigation into admissions at Smith College, an all-women's school, over admitting men who identify as women. Sounds good, but check out CNN's framing … it's just the latest in the Trump administration's "move to limit trans rights."

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How about, instead, in a move to protect women's rights, the Department has launched an investigation into Smith College. There are some great proposed Community Notes, including "Smith College is a women-only institution" and "Men are not women."

Zoe Sottile reports for CNN:

In the Trump administration’s latest move to limit trans rights, the Department of Education has launched a Title IX investigation into Smith College, an all-women’s college in western Massachusetts, for admitting trans women.

Like most other women’s colleges in the US, Smith, a small liberal arts college, admits trans women. The 155-year-old school says it “is a women’s college and considers for admission any applicants who self-identify as women; cis, trans, and nonbinary women are eligible to apply to Smith.”

In a Monday statement, the Department of Education said it was investigating Smith for “admitting biological men and granting them access to women-only spaces, including dormitories, bathrooms, locker rooms, and athletic teams.”

The term “biological men,” though often used by opponents of trans rights to describe trans women, is not commonly used by trans people.

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This is why it's probably a good idea not to assign trans activist reporters to stories like this one.

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They have the right to attend a co-ed college. We hear there are plenty of them. This is like when LGBTQ activists pretended there was only one bakery in Colorado that made wedding cakes.

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But CNN says this is just the administration's latest move to limit trans rights.

This line is so dumb we have to post it again:

The term “biological men,” though often used by opponents of trans rights to describe trans women, is not commonly used by trans people.

"Often used by opponents of trans rights." And cisgender is a slur often used by trans people, so cut that out.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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MASSACHUSETTS TITLE IX TRANSGENDER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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