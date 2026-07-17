Herridge BOMBSHELLS: Intel Officials ‘Massaged’ Briefings to Hide China’s 2020 Election Interference

Veteran investigative journalist and all-around badass Catherine Herridge says newly released documents are providing fresh corroboration for claims that U.S. intelligence officials deliberately worked to suppress or downplay information about China’s wide-ranging efforts to influence the 2020 presidential election.

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Herridge explained that she had already begun reviewing the materials and identified an internal November 2020 email among intelligence officials discussing how they had “massaged” a President’s Daily Brief to avoid any direct connection to the election.

Wait, they kept something from the president? Say it ain't so!

She described the effort as consistent with earlier whistleblower allegations of a coordinated, multi-domain push by Beijing involving trade, diplomacy, open-source information, and social media to shape the outcome.

Watch:

Investigative journalist Catherine Herridge says newly released documents appear to corroborate claims that intelligence officials purposely withheld information about China’s election influence operations.



Herridge said one November 2020 email she reviewed referenced officials… pic.twitter.com/1KrmSwircj — Overton (@overton_news) July 17, 2026

Post continues:

... having “deliberately massaged” a presidential briefing to avoid direct links to the election. HERRIDGE: “Well, I think it’s a very significant announcement. Not only what he said, but the fact that they are releasing these documents so that we can really fact check the claims we heard this evening.” “I’ve been digging into the documents already and I found November 2020 email and it specifically states…it’s a conversation among intelligence officials…it specifically states that they have, ‘deliberately massaged’ one of our pending pdbs...” “That’s the president’s daily brief, to avoid any direct links to the election.” “And that is consistent with my reporting.” “I understand the whistleblower complaint alleged, I think we’re now seeing the emails, that there was an intentional effort to suppress intelligence about China’s influence operations.” “And this was, Katie, like a massive effort. What they call a multi domain operation. That means trade, it means diplomacy, it means open source information, it means social media.” “So all the levers of power, China had to influence U.S. election.”

Here's more from Herridge herself on X:

BIG PICTURE: China/CCP collects massive amounts of data (buying, stealing or hacking) to exploit vulnerabilities.



President Trump said tonight the CCP's operations obtained 220 million voter records.



In 2015, 22 million security clearance applications, known as the SF 86… — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) July 17, 2026

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... (it's a road map to your life) were hacked by China.The threat comes from combining the data: weaponizing voter roles, health care records, and security clearance applications can build an entire profile of a US citizen. This can be used for fraudulent voter registration, identity theft, targeting US citizens for recruitment by China.

Still more from Herridge:

Catherine Herridge says a whistleblower was sounding the alarm about China’s influence operations in the summer of 2020 — but “suddenly it all was suppressed” instead of being elevated.



HERRIDGE: “So in the summer of 2020, as we’re heading into the election, in the intelligence… pic.twitter.com/m3c9nm05lT — Overton (@overton_news) July 17, 2026

Post continues:

... community, there were indicators of this Chinese influence operation.” “Influence operations means that you’re trying to affect the outcome of how people vote or their sentiment about a presidential candidate.” “It’s different than an interference operation, which is penetrating voting rolls and voter systems.” “And this whistleblower was raising the alarm about the influence operation and then suddenly it all was suppressed.” “My understanding is that some of their reports, there were in officials on hand writing that they wanted everything out could help President Trump in his re-election.” “So there clear evidence of political and personal bias, and intelligence is supposed to be neutral.” “So what we heard tonight from the president is an allegation that this intelligence was suppressed in order harm him. And now we’re seeing documents already which back those claims.”

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But you know, according to our pals on the Left and the mainstream media (same difference, really) 2020 was the fairest and most secure election EVER. Like, TOTALLY.

Ahem.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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