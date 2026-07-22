Uh Oh! Looks Like the NJ Governor's 'Software Error' Claim for Noncitizens Voting Might Not Hold Up

Yesterday, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill announced that nearly 7,000 noncitizens had been on the voter rolls in the state, with a few hundred having actually cast ballots since 2023. Sherrill blamed a "software error" or glitch that happened under the previous governor, who was also a Democrat.

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Last week I learned that a serious software error in New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle System led to the registration of roughly 6,600 people who indicated that they were not U.S. citizens between June 2023 and June 2024, almost three years prior to my taking office. These individuals… — Governor Mikie Sherrill (@GovSherrillNJ) July 21, 2026

Software error, eh?

About that:

Software vendor disputes NJ governor’s ‘glitch’ claim, says state approved foreigners on voter roll https://t.co/dYCVPWvVel — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) July 22, 2026

From Just the News:

Just hours after New Jersey Democratic Gov. Mikie Sherril blamed a software glitch for thousands of non-citizens being registered to vote, the software company involved issued a statement disputing the claim. IDEMIA, the software vendor for the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, issued a statement saying it was the responsibility of the state government, which is completely controlled by Democrats, to verify eligibility to vote. “IDEMIA works with the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, and has for more than 40 years, to support the process through which eligible individuals may indicate their interest in registering to vote when applying for or renewing a driver’s license or state-issued identification card. IDEMIA’s role is to transmit information through the motor vehicle system,” IDEMIA said in a statement to Just the News. “The voter registration information is transmitted to the New Jersey Department of State, Division of Elections, which is ultimately responsible for verifying eligibility to vote. Information submitted by IDEMIA must still be validated and adjudicated by the Division of Elections.”

There might be a lot more to the story than "it was a glitch"? We're not surprised.

A Democrat lying about elections? I’m shocked — shocked! https://t.co/PcO55kliPF — The Patriarch Tree (@PatriarchTree) July 22, 2026

It certainly isn't a stretch to believe that the side of the political aisle that has prioritized attempting to keep people in the country illegally and blocking deportations is also finding ways to help them be able to cast ballots.

Massive story to be ignored by legacy media https://t.co/s3zZzvhDJL — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) July 22, 2026

The usual suspects in the media will try to help the Dems sweep all this under the rug as fast as possible.

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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