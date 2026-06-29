Fixed It For You! X Claps Back HARD at 'Proud Socialist's' Ignorant Capitalism Vs. Socialism Meme



We're not exactly sure who 'Power to the People' (@ProudSocialist) is on X, but somehow the person behind the account has managed to gain half a million followers.

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Based on his normal level of engagement, we have a strong suspicion that he paid for a lot of those followers, many of whom are likely just random phone numbers on a troll farm. Most of his actual engagement seems to consist of people mocking him (so much so that we thought it might be a parody account).

Yesterday, however, the account tried to dunk on capitalism and Elon Musk with a God-awful, historically ignorant meme comparing them to Lenin and socialism. While we hate to give Communists any oxygen, the replies were too hilarious to pass up.

Of course, everyone knows that the Soviet Union was always a land of milk and honey where tens of millions of people didn't die of starvation, let alone the millions who were simply murdered. When we add in Mao's China, Castro's Cuba, Chavez and Maduro's Venezuela, and Pol Pot's Cambodia, the socialist utopia death toll runs in the hundreds of millions.

But look at how happy all those children are!

History saw this and laughed and laughed and laughed https://t.co/DIkto9vk4q — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 29, 2026

History saw it and wanted to smack every leftist upside the head for not learning its lessons.

Whoopsies!

And that was before Stalin even came to power.

(Note: Things did not get better for the people under Stalin.)

Ahh yes socialism, with the long, proven track record of food abundancy. — jc73 (@jcochran73) June 29, 2026

Say it with us, Twitchy readers: 'But that wasn't REAL socialism!'

It gets funnier every time we hear it.

It's almost like socialism and Communism fail horrifically and miserably every single time they are implemented.

Yeah ... almost.

We laughed out loud at 'Gulag Fun Camp.'

The best replies, though, were the ones that 'fixed' Proud Socialist's meme for him.

Fixed it for you. pic.twitter.com/0wl8CsJQGT — Just Pure Investing (@justpureinvest) June 28, 2026

That's MUCH more accurate.

Made it more accurate pic.twitter.com/J10gEUALYA — D (@dcuillie) June 29, 2026

That's better, too. Except that we don't think anyone even gets an apple in a Communist regime. Not average citizens, anyway.

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BINGO!

It makes Proud Socialist's screen name, 'Power to the People, ' even more hilariously ironic and misguided.

If we take a look at history's scoreboard, socialism has fewer wins than the Washington Generals.

Reality, on the other hand, is undefeated.

The reality. pic.twitter.com/EMtjzU02r0 — Joan Huffman 🇺🇸 Westernmost Texas (@HuffmanJoa78586) June 29, 2026

All of the 'fixed' memes were not only historically accurate, but also demonstrated how tragically the leftist education system has failed to teach young people the true horrors of socialism and Communism.

Everyone who has lived in a Communist country is laughing their a** off at you.

It's exactly the opposite. In the U.S. there is more food than we can eat, more supplies, more of everything than we can possibly use. We have to give it away. pic.twitter.com/7ZqKMrEqcd — RadioP1 (@RadioP1) June 29, 2026

Well, the ones who escaped and survived are laughing. Millions of others might be, but they're too dead for us to know for sure.

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With DSA candidates winning Democratic nominations in New York, a Nazi running for the Senate in Maine, and the Los Angeles mayoralty coming down to a race between a card-carrying Communist in Karen Bass and another DSA hater of America in Nithya Raman, Americans had better learn these lessons of history before the death toll starts piling up here.

Just like it did everywhere else.





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