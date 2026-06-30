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Forever Lost: Stephen A. Smith Says Establishment Dems Must Win Back Voters From Democratic Socialists

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:37 AM on June 30, 2026
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

ESPN sports analyst and political commentator Stephen A. Smith says establishment Democrats must find a way to reach voters who have latched on to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his fellow Democratic Socialists. He says establishment Democrats need to find a way to match Mamdani’s message and win those voters back. How? Be anti-Semitic? Embrace communism? Smith doesn’t realize those voters aren’t coming back. They also don’t believe in compromise or second chances. Let’s face it - the old Democrat Party is absolutely cooked.

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Here’s more. (READ)

Stephen A. Smith says Zohran Mamdani is emerging as a leader in the Democratic Party, arguing party elites can no longer ignore his growing influence or the candidates he backs:

“But let’s be real about something here. You have a whole bunch of people in office who are scared to lose their seats, and you’ve got Democratic voters who are leaning toward supporting these people. As a result, they’ve got to figure out a way to get those voters back on their side. They’re not going to vote Republican—they’re going to vote Democrat. But if Mamdani is running as a Democrat, even though he’s a Democratic socialist, and he’s talking about affordability and the working class, that’s a message many of those voters want to hear because they feel left out right now. Whether it’s him or the people he endorses, remember this: the candidates Hakeem Jeffries endorsed lost to the candidates Mamdani endorsed. So obviously he’s gaining traction. His profile, his cachet, and his influence are growing, and nobody can ignore that. The question is: how are you going to deal with that?”

Here’s Smith talking to Sean Hannity on Fox News. (WATCH)

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The Democrat Party in rural areas cannot coexist with Mamdani and Co.’s thinly veiled communism. It will eventually subsume the Democrat Party in the deep-blue coastal cities, though.

The problem the establishment Democrats have is they’ve already been pushing a lot of what Mamdani represents without going full communist. They’ve been preaching ‘free stuff’ for a while.

Not sure how the dying Democrat Party can out-‘free stuff’ Democratic Socialists.

Posters say public education and ever more left-leaning colleges have primed young voters to be more radical and ultimately more uneducated than ever.

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Democrats (and sane Americans) must contend with at least two generations of anti-America young adults. Establishment Democrats are clearly losing control of the monsters their party created.

Posters say the Democratic Socialists are getting a foothold in large blue cities where Democrats have always won, and voters are most apathetic.

Democrats have abandoned their voters in blue cities. They haven’t had to fight to win those votes in decades. They’ve also conditioned their active voters always to demand even more free stuff. Where’s the motivation for restraint? Mamdani and his Democratic Socialists are now hollowing out the Democrat Party from the inside. There’s no solution, Stephen.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY FOX NEWS SEAN HANNITY SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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