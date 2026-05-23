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SpaceX Employees Asked Not to Chant Nationalist Dogwhistles on Livestream

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on May 23, 2026
Twitter

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that Friday was "a very good day." Starship lifted off from Starbase, Texas, on its twelfth flight test, which was deemed a success. The livestream of the splashdown in the Indian Ocean hit a sour note for an ex-SpaceX lead software engineer, though, what with the crew chanting nationalist dogwhistles in celebration.

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Those "nationalist dogwhistles"? Chants of "USA! USA!"

She got hit with a Community Note:

Readers added context

Dog whistles in this context are coded messages (usually racist) only a small intended audience understands. Chanting “USA! USA!” is unabashedly and proudly nationalist. It’s no dog whistle and is not at all racist.

No wonder she's ex-SpaceX.

She came back to the thread to explain.

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Ex-software engineer.

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What would she like them to chant? "HU-MAN RACE! HU-MAN RACE!" Sorry, this was an American achievement all the way. We're sorry that pride in your country is something you apparently lack.

***

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