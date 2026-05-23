SpaceX Employees Asked Not to Chant Nationalist Dogwhistles on Livestream

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that Friday was "a very good day." Starship lifted off from Starbase, Texas, on its twelfth flight test, which was deemed a success. The livestream of the splashdown in the Indian Ocean hit a sour note for an ex-SpaceX lead software engineer, though, what with the crew chanting nationalist dogwhistles in celebration.

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Maybe @SpaceX can ask its engineers not to chant nationalist dogwhistles on the livestream please? 😒 — she builds their fires (@ErinIshimoticha) May 22, 2026

Those "nationalist dogwhistles"? Chants of "USA! USA!"

She got hit with a Community Note:

Readers added context Dog whistles in this context are coded messages (usually racist) only a small intended audience understands. Chanting “USA! USA!” is unabashedly and proudly nationalist. It’s no dog whistle and is not at all racist.

No wonder she's ex-SpaceX.

The chanted “nationalist dogwhistle” in question was apparently “USA! USA!”



Just an unbridledly psychotic take https://t.co/Hux4YqEFWd — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 23, 2026

HOT TAKE:



If AMERICAN engineers build the most badass rocket ever created by mankind and launch it from AMERICAN soil…



They can chant USA USA USA 🇺🇸 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/MDKfENmIwz — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) May 23, 2026

Calm down ma’am. This is America. — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller) May 23, 2026

She came back to the thread to explain.

They're chanting "USA", like sporting events do this pic.twitter.com/IO0noVhXYN — St Paul Pete (@Pjlecy) May 22, 2026

Exactly, you’re so close. We’re not doing this to prove the USA is better than other countries. This isn’t a game with sides. The rest of humankind isn’t our enemy or opponent, we’re doing this FOR THEM. For all mankind. — she builds their fires (@ErinIshimoticha) May 22, 2026

Go fuck yourself 🇺🇸 — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) May 23, 2026

Do you hate yourself as much as you hate this country? — FredA1776 (@A1776Fred) May 23, 2026

WE are doing this for them, because they will and frankly cannot. We are proud of that.



It's a pity you can't see that. — SocialismAlwaysFails (@4SigmaSmarter) May 23, 2026

They're not rooting against other countries. They're rooting for theirs. The distinction is clearly lost on miserable countertribalists. — Ohms13 (@ohms133) May 23, 2026

You're not doing anything. Ex-employee.



The ones who ARE can chant what they want. — InstructorJohn (O-Ga) (@jej117) May 23, 2026

We don't have to prove that the USA is better than any other country that ever existed in the history of mankind. Everyone already knows this.



Except for the dull ones, of course. — Galatians110 (@Galatians110Guy) May 23, 2026

Yes the country that enables doing this for everyone else



Cheering doesn’t constitute an enemy or opponent



What an awful take — MrGeary08 (@MrGeary08) May 23, 2026

A healthy love for one's country is good. Especially when wishing no harm on anyone else.



But it's also worth reflecting on who it was who convinced you nationalism was so terrible and what their motivations might have been for doing so. — Myshkin (@ode_to_fyodor) May 23, 2026

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People like you are the absolute worst. Bitching mindlessly about a country you will never leave because deep down you know how great it is and how many opportunities it has afforded you. Mindless griping is your entire personality and fills your empty little life....pathetic. — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) May 23, 2026

I cant imagine how exhausting it must be to view every fucking thing through a lens of manufactured oppression and outrage. What a waste of your time on this earth 🙄 — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) May 23, 2026

SpaceX lead software engineer speaks out against her peers chanting USA! when the US owned and US led company she works for launches their US made rocket from the US based launch center.



Yep, totally normal. — GruntDoc (@gruntdoc) May 23, 2026

Ex-software engineer.

If another country were proud of its achievements, would you object just as much? Or is it only America that you hate? — LastKnownSurvivor (@4everwalkalone) May 23, 2026

The USA has the most advanced and successful space programs in the history of the world. This could only have happened in the United States. There’s nothing dog whistle about it. They’re rightfully proud of what they’ve accomplished and the nation that made it possible. — Derek Trulious (@DerekTru) May 23, 2026

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Nationalist dog whistles?



Why don’t you GTFO of America since you hate it so much?



I will fund a one way ticket to anywhere you want to go as long as you, a) renounce your citizenship, and b) never return to the United States.



Ready to take me up on that offer? — @SouthernLadyDr (@southern_dr) May 23, 2026

Can you show on the doll where chanting USA hurt you the most? pic.twitter.com/DsbFtmyvjx — Vic Vega (@CapitalisticPig) May 23, 2026

What would she like them to chant? "HU-MAN RACE! HU-MAN RACE!" Sorry, this was an American achievement all the way. We're sorry that pride in your country is something you apparently lack.

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