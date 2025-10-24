Platner's Campaign Chaos: Ex-Staffer Rejects $15K NDA, Exposes Misleading Nazi Tattoo Clai...
*MEEP* Steven Cheung Reminds Adam Kinzinger of Pics That Allegedly Popped Up on 'Provocative' Dating Site

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on October 24, 2025
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

Oof! White House Communications Director Steven Cheung is making some very scurrilous accusations against ex-GOP Congressman and current NeverTrumper, Adam Kinzinger, and it AIN'T purty. Now, to be clear, this is all alleged, and just what Cheung claims - in fact, these allegations came up originally a while back, we even covered them.

White House communications director Steven Cheung shared half-naked photos Thursday of a man he claims is former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill), suggesting they were posted on the gay dating app, Grindr. 

“Literally you,” Cheung wrote in the X post with the salacious photos. 

“Adam Kinzinger loves showing off his tattoo on GRINDR,” read a caption on the images, some which appear to have been taken from the vanishing-photo app Snapchat. 

The face of the person in the images is not visible — and The Post could not confirm the pictures are authentic.


The graphic suggests the tattoo Kinzinger has of a US Air Force pilot’s badge matches the one on the person in the purported Grindr photos. 

There is no corroboration, and the New York Post confirms that fact. 

So far, this is just an accusation by Cheung.

To be fair, Adam started it. Steven just finished it in spectacular fashion.

The tattoos appear to be similar, but people often have tattoos that are alike, particularly if they are military tattoos.

See? We're fair and balanced.

An easy mistake to make. They are both slimy little Leftists. That part isn't alleged.

Kinzinger did have a defender or two.

Lots of questions and very few answers. Allegedly. 

Stay tuned for further updates or responses from Kinzinger. 

