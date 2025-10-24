MEEP* Steven Cheung Reminds Adam Kinzinger of Pics That Allegedly Popped Up on 'Provocative' Dating Site

Oof! White House Communications Director Steven Cheung is making some very scurrilous accusations against ex-GOP Congressman and current NeverTrumper, Adam Kinzinger, and it AIN'T purty. Now, to be clear, this is all alleged, and just what Cheung claims - in fact, these allegations came up originally a while back, we even covered them.

Advertisement

White House official suggests married ex-GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger posted half-naked photos on Grindr https://t.co/xZ3QFDzUN0 pic.twitter.com/Wf4g75wvpc — New York Post (@nypost) October 24, 2025

White House communications director Steven Cheung shared half-naked photos Thursday of a man he claims is former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill), suggesting they were posted on the gay dating app, Grindr. “Literally you,” Cheung wrote in the X post with the salacious photos. “Adam Kinzinger loves showing off his tattoo on GRINDR,” read a caption on the images, some which appear to have been taken from the vanishing-photo app Snapchat. The face of the person in the images is not visible — and The Post could not confirm the pictures are authentic.

The graphic suggests the tattoo Kinzinger has of a US Air Force pilot’s badge matches the one on the person in the purported Grindr photos.

There is no corroboration, and the New York Post confirms that fact.

So far, this is just an accusation by Cheung.

To be fair, Adam started it. Steven just finished it in spectacular fashion.

He switched sides in every way. https://t.co/kJZLpBsFYU — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) October 24, 2025

Of course the ex-GOP label gets used to smear conservatives Kinzinger’s been a Democrat tool for years. A fake Republican caught thirst trapping on Grindr? Sounds about right. — TechPulse Daily (@DailyTechpulse) October 24, 2025

Who is trolling grinder for pictures? Gross. — HornEsquire (@Horn_Esquire) October 24, 2025

Well, isn’t that interesting. Sure does look like his tattoos — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) October 24, 2025

The tattoos appear to be similar, but people often have tattoos that are alike, particularly if they are military tattoos.

See? We're fair and balanced.

Always suspected this, he is so quick to cry. — The Sleeping Giant🇺🇸 (@SleepingGiantLA) October 24, 2025

Kinzinger is the one who cries at the drop of a hat, right? I get him and that other slimy creep mixed up. Swalwell, the one with the flatulence issue. — 325diane (@diane325) October 24, 2025

An easy mistake to make. They are both slimy little Leftists. That part isn't alleged.

Advertisement

It’s sad that you have to use Photoshop images to try and make a point. You must have really taken Adam’s post to heart. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 23, 2025

Kinzinger did have a defender or two.

Why has no reporter ever asked @AdamKinzinger about his Snapchat scandal? Is there more to it? Did the Democrats find something out about Adam’s private life and use it as leverage to get him to become a far-left lunatic? We need answers! — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) October 23, 2025

Lots of questions and very few answers. Allegedly.

Steven just nuked Adam from orbit — Hernan Cortes (@CyberPunkCortes) October 23, 2025

Stay tuned for further updates or responses from Kinzinger.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.