Breaking: Graham Platner Says He's Suspending Campaign Operations

Graham Platner has made the video announcement that was expected this evening — he's suspending campaign operations.

My name might be on the ballot right now, but that ballot line belongs to the people of Maine. pic.twitter.com/RKVyLU76tm — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) July 9, 2026

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10 minutes too long. You’re out of the senate race. The country is better off for it. You belong in jail. — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) July 9, 2026

Shorter Platner: I’m the true victim here — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 9, 2026

Graham, how do you feel about John Bolton saying that his mustache is thicker and more manly than yours? — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 9, 2026

Graham DO NOT LET THE ESTABLISHMENT PUSH YOU OUT



Hillary stole it from Bernie



Biden stole it from Bernie



Now they are going to steal it from you



Don't let the oligarchs win!!



Stay and fight! — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 9, 2026

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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