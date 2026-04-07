Distant Diagnosis: MS Now Doc Who Rated Biden ‘High-Functioning’ Says Trump Has ‘Signs of Dementia’

The Democrats and their media apparatus have attacked President Donald Trump persistently for over a decade. So, it was inevitable they would run out of fresh assaults and start recycling one or more of their many failed attempts. The spinner recently landed on ‘dementia’ (again). Frequent NBC News and MS Now medical analyst Dr. Vin Gupta decided to provide his distant diagnosis of Trump’s current mental state. You’ll never guess who he said was ‘sharp as a tack’ in the recent past. Oh, you just did. Kinda obvious, isn’t?

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Anyway, here are all the things Gupta’s saying about Trump but never said about you know who. (READ)

Erratic.

Can’t finish sentences.

Often confused.

Illogical train of thought.

Word finding difficulties.



Developing and worsening gradually over time.



The President is exhibiting all the signs of dementia. — Dr. Vin Gupta (@VinGuptaMD) April 5, 2026

But you claimed Biden was in top form. A mental giant right up to being kicked to the curb after his slackjawed, stuttering, cloud cuckoo land debate performance. You're a broken toy with zero credibility. — ChauncytheGardner (@chauncythe_g) April 7, 2026

Feel like you’re not supposed to diagnose people you’ve never met. — @amuse (@amuse) April 6, 2026

Unethical to the max, diagnosing without face to face structured interview and testing. — Eva (writes stuff) (@Eva_Talbott) April 6, 2026

Sure, it’s unethical, but he must get Trump. Ethics be damned!

You’ll notice that this ‘concern’ about our current president was nowhere to be found with the last occupant in the White House. (WATCH)

All the way into July 2024 Gupta was defending Biden as “quite robust” and “high functioning."



Tellingly in this clip, immediately after glazing Biden, he goes after Trump, even though he wasn’t even asked about Trump.



What a hack. https://t.co/9TQcNJ4WgO pic.twitter.com/ytrkJo74bF — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 6, 2026

Gupta is a corrupt hypocrite. A disgrace to the white coat. — Andy Plummer (@realandyplummer) April 7, 2026

Yep, his total disregard for the Medical Code of Ethics sullies that coat of white.

Gupta could be brilliant, but is now a joke to these commenters.

He is wearing a lab coat and that is how you know he is a doctor and you should take him seriously. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMacklin_FBI) April 6, 2026

You are simply not to question a man on MSNOW in a lab coat — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 6, 2026

With his name on it. Super-serious. — Jay Mogs (@jaso75235) April 6, 2026

If he was wearing a stethoscope that would have nailed it for me. — ACDwithOCD (@BarleypopsMN) April 6, 2026

No amount of ‘white coats’ could ever successfully whitewash the truth about former President Joe Biden.

His mental decline was obvious. (WATCH)

Yes, Biden was really bad 😆 pic.twitter.com/4kUQqAU1iL — Joe (@JoePetty918) April 6, 2026

Lol ...okay Gupta 🙄 pic.twitter.com/Fl0rrptuUp — WA girl 4 Trump (@jess7719) April 6, 2026

Biden, high-functioning? Ok, that’s totally disqualifying. That’s a crock, doc!

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