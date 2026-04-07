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Distant Diagnosis: MS Now Doc Who Rated Biden ‘High-Functioning’ Says Trump Has ‘Signs of Dementia’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:14 AM on April 07, 2026
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The Democrats and their media apparatus have attacked President Donald Trump persistently for over a decade. So, it was inevitable they would run out of fresh assaults and start recycling one or more of their many failed attempts. The spinner recently landed on ‘dementia’ (again). Frequent NBC News and MS Now medical analyst Dr. Vin Gupta decided to provide his distant diagnosis of Trump’s current mental state. You’ll never guess who he said was ‘sharp as a tack’ in the recent past. Oh, you just did. Kinda obvious, isn’t?

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Anyway, here are all the things Gupta’s saying about Trump but never said about you know who. (READ)

Sure, it’s unethical, but he must get Trump. Ethics be damned!

You’ll notice that this ‘concern’ about our current president was nowhere to be found with the last occupant in the White House. (WATCH)

Yep, his total disregard for the Medical Code of Ethics sullies that coat of white.

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Gupta could be brilliant, but is now a joke to these commenters.

No amount of ‘white coats’ could ever successfully whitewash the truth about former President Joe Biden.

His mental decline was obvious. (WATCH)

Biden, high-functioning? Ok, that’s totally disqualifying. That’s a crock, doc!

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DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN MEDIA BIAS MENTAL HEALTH TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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