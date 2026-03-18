NAILED It! John Fetterman Names Who (and What) Is the True Leader the Democratic Party These Days

Last summer, the DNC's late-night propagandist, Stephen Colbert, interviewed yet another Democrat and asked Kamala Harris who is the current leader of her party.

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Harris' answer made something quite obvious:

COLBERT: “Who is leading the Democratic Party?”

KAMALA: “There are a lot of leaders.”



Translation: There is no clear leader. And if she is to nominate a leader by endorsing them with her opinion, she will be eaten alive by her party. She is captured.

pic.twitter.com/PgSw0hF6t2 — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) August 1, 2025

So basically Harris said that there isn't a real leader of the Dem Party.

As it turns out, that's not entirely true.

Senator John Fetterman, one of the few -- if not the only -- sane and rational congressional Democrat, correctly pointed out who and what guides the Democratic Party:

🚨NEW: @friedberg: "Who do you think leads the Democratic party today?"



JOHN FETTERMAN: "We don't have one ... Right now our party is governed by the TDS."

@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/Mr2Z4bVRs5 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) March 18, 2026

Exactly.

President Trump is like a guy with a laser pointer and most congressional Dems are like hundreds of cats who end up being led into some really bad positions (supporting criminal illegals, defending drug cartels, etc.). Trump leads the Dems in the sense that they automatically and instinctively take the opposite of any position he's on.

He is 100% correct. They have no leader or message — Christos Blanco (@sickofdischit) March 18, 2026

And how did the only message being "we hate Trump and you should too" take the Democrats in the 2024 election?

If Fetterman keeps sounding so rational his party will end up primarying him in 2028.

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (and TDS).

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