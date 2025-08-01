Not Me! Book-Peddling Kamala Harris Tells Stephen Colbert Who’s Leading the Democrat Party (WATCH)

Just like in her failed presidential bid, Kamala Harris has done no prep for expected questions on her new book tour. On Thursday night, she went on Stephen Colbert’s late-night washed-up Democrat showcase. Colbert asked her who the leader of the Democrat Party was.

COLBERT: “Who is leading the Democratic Party?”

KAMALA: “There are a lot of leaders.”



Translation: There is no clear leader. And if she is to nominate a leader by endorsing them with her opinion, she will be eaten alive by her party. She is captured.

pic.twitter.com/PgSw0hF6t2 — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) August 1, 2025

Funny how the democrats are too embarrassed to name a leader. — Debagain (@DeborahGinn10) August 1, 2025

The problem is they don't have a leader. They are fighting with each other over different things they want — Mike Smith (@MSmith38906) August 1, 2025

She knows that her party has no leader!



🤣🤣🤣 — Guardian Eagle (@eagle_patriot21) August 1, 2025

In other words, "Not me". — Curious Traveler (@QriousTraveler) August 1, 2025

Kamala Harris has never been a leader, and she never will.

Harris’s leadership by committee is not sustainable; it just reinforces that there is no genuine leader for the party.

When even top party leaders can’t decide who is in charge, you know “leadership” is now a group project. Looks like everyone gets a turn at the wheel; just hope someone remembers where they’re going. — K-Bis Matrix. 🇮🇳 (@Deepakbiswal22) August 1, 2025

If there were any leaders they would intervene and keep her far away from tv sets and microphones. Kamala damages the brand every time she opens her mouth and vomits unintelligible, meaningless dialogue — Wuhan Fourth Turning Swan (@TheWuhanClan) August 1, 2025

Right. If anyone were in charge, they’d keep Harris hidden in the shadows at least until after the midterms.

Wait, we think Harris has changed her mind. Who’s the leader, Kamala? (WATCH)

Conversation flowing like the wine Kamala likes to drink pic.twitter.com/SrxWQLlWhN — Alex Dumitrov (@alexdumitrov1) August 1, 2025

Spit it out Kami... it's Jose Cuervo... — Clay Brown 🇺🇸 (@ClayBrown320) August 1, 2025

You open the book, and it’s just a case that holds a flask.

Again, there’s no one in charge to rein in Harris, so it's a free-for-all.

Why do the democrats let her do interviews? This is so bad. 😬 — UseC⭕️mmonSense (@UseCommonSenses) August 1, 2025

Their party is in complete free fall at this point, no one is buying what they're selling. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) August 1, 2025

They could try a primary election. That would be a novelty. Ha ha. — Jon Claerbout (@JonClaerbout) August 1, 2025

Don’t be silly, that would make them a ‘democratic’ party.

