Not Me! Book-Peddling Kamala Harris Tells Stephen Colbert Who’s Leading the Democrat Party (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:30 AM on August 01, 2025
Just like in her failed presidential bid, Kamala Harris has done no prep for expected questions on her new book tour. On Thursday night, she went on Stephen Colbert’s late-night washed-up Democrat showcase. Colbert asked her who the leader of the Democrat Party was.

You’ve got to hear this. (WATCH)

Kamala Harris has never been a leader, and she never will.

Harris’s leadership by committee is not sustainable; it just reinforces that there is no genuine leader for the party.

Right. If anyone were in charge, they’d keep Harris hidden in the shadows at least until after the midterms.

Wait, we think Harris has changed her mind. Who’s the leader, Kamala? (WATCH)

You open the book, and it’s just a case that holds a flask.

Again, there’s no one in charge to rein in Harris, so it's a free-for-all.

Don’t be silly, that would make them a ‘democratic’ party.

