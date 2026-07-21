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CNN’s Own Legal Expert Buries BIG Dummy Zohran Mamdani’s Netanyahu Arrest Threat: 'A Joke'

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on July 21, 2026
Anna Connors/The New York Times via AP, Pool

If you're a Democrat and CNN is mocking you, you have done something really dumb.

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CNN Legal Analyst laughed at Mamdani threatening to arrest Bibi and said the threat was ridiculous. Literally, Elie did the meme and directed it straight at Zohran:

Not that it's 'Breaking News', but it's still funny to see.

But he jumps in the pool with his suit on and plays Soccer in the street with the kids!

He is a fool.

No, he's an actual Commie.

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Mamdani won't act, but Trump doesn't take him seriously enough.

Mamdani doesn't respect American law. He respects Sharia law.

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Of course, he will. Everything is always Trump's fault.

New nickname just dropped. Heh.

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CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ISRAEL ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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