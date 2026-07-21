CNN’s Own Legal Expert Buries BIG Dummy Zohran Mamdani’s Netanyahu Arrest Threat: 'A Joke'

If you're a Democrat and CNN is mocking you, you have done something really dumb.

CNN's senior legal analyst Elie Honig SHUTS DOWN Zohran Mamdani’s threat to arrest Netanyahu on live TV.



You know it's bad when even CNN calls the threat "a joke."



KEILAR: "Can Mamdani have Netanyahu arrested?"



HONIG: "Absolutely not. It is utterly RIDICULOUS for the mayor of… pic.twitter.com/miFfQdwVoq — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) July 21, 2026

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CNN Legal Analyst laughed at Mamdani threatening to arrest Bibi and said the threat was ridiculous. Literally, Elie did the meme and directed it straight at Zohran:

Not that it's 'Breaking News', but it's still funny to see.

Even CNN is ridiculing Mamdani - this is what happens when young, crazy voters elect a kid who has never had a job before to be mayor: https://t.co/0JNOauFpMp — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) July 21, 2026

But he jumps in the pool with his suit on and plays Soccer in the street with the kids!

Communist Liar can't Arrest Foreign leaders. https://t.co/gjNxaT8LAD — Make Lansing Great Again (@FinalBattle24) July 21, 2026

He is a fool.

So, Zoran Mamdani is a wannabe commie POS - they all are! What else is new? https://t.co/seKHfxx5Dy — Tamás Morvay (@EditorMorvay) July 21, 2026

No, he's an actual Commie.

Even the slow kids @cnn know that @NYCMayor is a fool https://t.co/Mgk3sNoDov — Tim Renick (@TimotheusRex) July 21, 2026

@ZohranKMamdani this guy is a clown who likes to entertain his circus. https://t.co/fcvAwiqK4U — Dd (@iamajodbaba) July 21, 2026

MAGA isn't taking this nearly serious enough. If Mamdani acts, no one will respect Trump. No judge, no head of state, no congressman. It'll be the longest lame duck in history. The mere suggestion of usurping presidential authority should provoke an over the top reaction https://t.co/l0PEXbZdeQ — Nolan E. Scott (@NolanE67826) July 21, 2026

Mamdani won't act, but Trump doesn't take him seriously enough.

As the sitting Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu would have full head-of-state diplomatic immunity if he visited New York. U.S. federal law shields visiting foreign leaders from local arrest and prosecution. https://t.co/JUZL6DgbHp — The Kash Inn (@TJKashin) July 21, 2026

Mamdani doesn't respect American law. He respects Sharia law.

@NYCMayor just a reminder of how your words mean nothing. https://t.co/4vIa7AWxD9 — Nick (@Nickak44) July 21, 2026

Madani knows it very well; he is just trying to create media attention to gain “bravery” medal. https://t.co/xRYWE8cvPc — jazmine (@vangough123) July 21, 2026

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It’s all theater because he’ll when about how he wanted to “stand up for human rights” but that “the evil Trump and United States thwarted his noble intentions” or some nonsense https://t.co/GddE5ozWHW — Denverite530 (@DenverTeddy526) July 21, 2026

Of course, he will. Everything is always Trump's fault.

You hear that Mandummy, you're a joke, a laughing stock! https://t.co/szsw2NGV7J — Gilnator 48 (@Gilnator48) July 21, 2026

New nickname just dropped. Heh.

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