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Mamdani Proves He’s a Totally Regular Guy by Jumping In a Public Pool in a $3,000 Suit Like a Psychopath

justmindy
justmindy | 2:31 PM on June 27, 2026
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Zohran Mamdani is out there trying to act like a human and not a lizard person. Don't be fooled.

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He thinks this is what quirky regular people do.

Oh, he's totally a really nice guy not at all devoted to radical Islam because he jumped in a pool.

Oh, how wrong all those conservatives were to believe this guy is an actual communist. He jumps in pools! A communist would never jump in pool. 

Islam is not a race. Muslims are very many races, creeds and ethnicities. Having an issue with radical Islam is not 'racism', casual or not. 

Every single time.

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Boom!

Oh, he would never, ever do that.

Ew!

Less than zero.

Well, he's accustomed to private pools on his family's compound. Sharing a pool with other families is a new concept to him.

Oh, it won't take long.

Democrats aren't smart people.

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And those are most definitely very expensive suits.

He's a fraud. 

Perfect for a clown.

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2026 ELECTIONS COMMUNISM ISLAM NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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