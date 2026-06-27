Mamdani Proves He’s a Totally Regular Guy by Jumping In a Public Pool in a $3,000 Suit Like a Psychopath

Zohran Mamdani is out there trying to act like a human and not a lizard person. Don't be fooled.

💦 Mayor Mamdani kicked off NYC’s outdoor pool season today by jumping into the Thomas Jefferson Pool in East Harlem!



This year marks the 90th anniversary of New York City’s iconic WPA-era outdoor pools. Summer is officially here! ☀️🏊‍♂️🌊 pic.twitter.com/Km6eUjdyMa — New York City Kopp (@NYCkopp) June 27, 2026

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He thinks this is what quirky regular people do.

This is the guy they want you to believe is a radicalized, Islamist, creeping-sharia secret terrorist. https://t.co/RVjtngrxoi — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 27, 2026

Oh, he's totally a really nice guy not at all devoted to radical Islam because he jumped in a pool.

He jumped in a pool with his suit on guys! He's not a filthy communist, he's just a silly billy! https://t.co/2hhNMvHs0a — Kyle (@KylePostingOnX) June 27, 2026

Oh, how wrong all those conservatives were to believe this guy is an actual communist. He jumps in pools! A communist would never jump in pool.

I've seen people locally try and describe him this way. That's not so casual racism showing imo. https://t.co/00b4UsQtpP — Lynn Mercereau (@lynnmercereau) June 27, 2026

Islam is not a race. Muslims are very many races, creeds and ethnicities. Having an issue with radical Islam is not 'racism', casual or not.

Communist rule #1: Always turn off comments so criticism can be avoided. https://t.co/ALPg05WVCp — AvocadoBob (@AvocadoBob1) June 27, 2026

Every single time.

Says an Islamic terrorist who celebrates 9/11 https://t.co/aahHdPyQmf — Ultra MEGA MAGA Boss Lady (@AmericanGal2021) June 27, 2026

Boom!

But he wouldn't dare fake it, would he? https://t.co/QtK4SKqXbq — Jenny (@LuckyOptimist) June 27, 2026

Oh, he would never, ever do that.

Omg. Public pools. A quagmire of filth, bacteria, fungus, urine and god knows what else. This is what NYC thinks is a good thing? — QueenEmyB (@QueenEmyB1) June 27, 2026

Ew!

He’s an actor. He’s for 0 brain. — RonR (@Ronerags1) June 27, 2026

Less than zero.

Shoes on the pool? And all dressed up? Communist don’t understand how a pool or a country or a city works — Pulgoso (@RonnyLloro) June 27, 2026

Well, he's accustomed to private pools on his family's compound. Sharing a pool with other families is a new concept to him.

This man deserves an Oscar. It’s going to be interesting once he leaves office what will be catalogaued and noted and historically remembered once the facade of the “golden boy,” is gone. — Felicity Revere 🇺🇸 (@felicityrevere) June 27, 2026

Oh, it won't take long.

He is a terrorist propagandist and you are all being extremely gullible. — Freedom isn't Communism or Censorship (@GodsPlansBest) June 27, 2026

Democrats aren't smart people.

Bro you can take the suit off it will be okay https://t.co/bFqvgmhSGq — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) June 27, 2026

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I know his tailor dies a little bit inside every time seeing him doing one of these adventures https://t.co/fGo53cMGal — ⚜️Sovereign⚜️ (@sauvamemte) June 27, 2026

And those are most definitely very expensive suits.

Dude went swimming in a suit and tie.



I feel like that fork and knife burrito on the train was a prelude to this. We should’ve seen this coming. https://t.co/TCWgFhtaBu — Talia Jane (@taliaotg) June 27, 2026

He's a fraud.

Found the perfect wetsuit for him pic.twitter.com/9Xwz1WMYwh — you (@MissZindzi) June 27, 2026

Perfect for a clown.

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