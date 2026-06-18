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Democrats Swoon Over Ugandan-Born Socialist's Knicks Parade Speech, Immediately Demand He Run for POTUS

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on June 18, 2026
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

Today, Zohran Mamdani made a speech at the Knicks championship victory party and his Commie simps are absolutely swooning, It's embarrassing.

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They are absolutely sure this guy would be our next President if he was born in America. Thank goodness for small miracles, Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda so he is ineligible to serve as POTUS. 

All it takes for Democrats to lose their mind is a smooth talker.

To be fair, all Rupar does is sit and watch TV all day, so he would know.

Krystal Ball's stay at home husband/cuckold can hardly contain himself.

Kyle is ready to trash The Constitution to make it happen. 

Mamdani has never held an actual job. Maybe, just maybe, this isn't the best guy in the whole country to lead the nation.

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That's not how it works, Pablo. Pablo claims to be an attorney, so he should know that. Don't use Pablo if you want an attorney up on Constitutional Law.

It might be hard for young people who live in blue states to believe, but there are a whole bunch of conservative youth who see right through a con artist like Mamdani.

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Winston might not care, but the rest of the American people care, and nope, not going to happen. Womp-womp. 

Democrats are truly brain damaged people.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP USA ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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