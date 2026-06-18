Democrats Swoon Over Ugandan-Born Socialist's Knicks Parade Speech, Immediately Demand He Run for POTUS

Today, Zohran Mamdani made a speech at the Knicks championship victory party and his Commie simps are absolutely swooning, It's embarrassing.

Guy just has it. If he was born in Queens he’d be the front runner. pic.twitter.com/futDvtZgmi — Tim Miller (@Timodc) June 18, 2026

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They are absolutely sure this guy would be our next President if he was born in America. Thank goodness for small miracles, Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda so he is ineligible to serve as POTUS.

All it takes for Democrats to lose their mind is a smooth talker.

here is Mamdani's entire speech at the Knicks parade, which is easily the best speech I've ever heard at an event of this sort pic.twitter.com/FiTxy81Yq3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 18, 2026

To be fair, all Rupar does is sit and watch TV all day, so he would know.

Republicans are so f***ing lucky this man can’t run for president https://t.co/5EcV1kbO61 — Secular Talk ([email protected]) (@KyleKulinski) June 18, 2026

Krystal Ball's stay at home husband/cuckold can hardly contain himself.

He should be allowed. That rule goes against the concept of what the US stands for. Immigrants are the entire country. It should be abolished — Kyle Biddle (@KyleBiddle5) June 18, 2026

Kyle is ready to trash The Constitution to make it happen.

Mamdani has never held an actual job. Maybe, just maybe, this isn't the best guy in the whole country to lead the nation.

The #MAGA people and the racists and fascists and just plain dummies in charge of the USA at present are lucky that #Mamdani was born in #Uganda.



He was not born in the USA-so is ineligible to run for #POTUS.#NewYorkKnicks -#NBA

They lost when cooler #POTUS-Trump came. https://t.co/nSKOZxNZkJ — Bonnie Greer (@Bonn1eGreer) June 18, 2026

If a convicted felon can be president then so can a foreign born Mamdani. https://t.co/nu09XasRBX — PabloSegarraEsq🇵🇷 (@PabloSegarraEsq) June 18, 2026

That's not how it works, Pablo. Pablo claims to be an attorney, so he should know that. Don't use Pablo if you want an attorney up on Constitutional Law.

We need to change the Constitution so this man can run for President https://t.co/1d63jHkpwR — BeshearStan (@BeshearStan) June 18, 2026

This is basically the presidential visit. I watched the whole video with a smile on my face. https://t.co/aNDBp8oYlW — Zito (@_Zeets) June 18, 2026

Just imagine the youth turnout surge if Mamdani were able to run for president. The numbers would be insane. https://t.co/a1yx5ufNJi — Ellis Bates (@ElliscbIV) June 18, 2026

It might be hard for young people who live in blue states to believe, but there are a whole bunch of conservative youth who see right through a con artist like Mamdani.

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Idc if he’s not born here, Mamdani needs to be running for president in 2028 pic.twitter.com/k55UCE8BTf — Winston (@ayeWinston) June 18, 2026

Winston might not care, but the rest of the American people care, and nope, not going to happen. Womp-womp.

We have to let Zohran run for President https://t.co/q7RXhTdBAR — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) June 18, 2026

Next Dem potus can just sign an executive order to allow it. Sign an executive order giving him birthright citizenship. Sign whatever executive order we need to get it done.



Thats the precedent. Use it to our advantage...unfortunately dem establishment still doesn't like him. — Ctwrestle (@2DogsOnCouch) June 18, 2026

Democrats are truly brain damaged people.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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