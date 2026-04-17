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Katie Pavlich Drops BOMBSHELL on Mamdani: Your Family’s Massive Uganda Estate Should Be Confiscated, Too

justmindy
justmindy | 10:17 AM on April 17, 2026
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

Katie Pavlich just called out Zohran Mamdani in epic fashion.

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Mamdani wants to BIGLY tax people with properties in New York they don't live in full time. Pavlich wants to know if that logic applies to the Mamdani compound in Uganda, as well. Of course, it doesn't. Mamdani sees himself as an exception to every rule.

It wouldn't be shocking.

Apparently, this is the listing for his family's compound. It looks like it could be used to house a whole bunch of poor people. Also, is he paying his full time chef and housekeeper a 'living wage'?

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Of course, he should.

It seems only fair.

They are all Communists who think the rules don't pertain to them and they are out to destroy America.

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He's an idiot and a bully. 

This sounds like a much better plan. Any plan to get Mamdani out of office is a good plan.

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2026 ELECTIONS SOCIALISM TAXES ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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