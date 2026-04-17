Katie Pavlich Drops BOMBSHELL on Mamdani: Your Family’s Massive Uganda Estate Should Be Confiscated, Too

Katie Pavlich just called out Zohran Mamdani in epic fashion.

Mamdani's family doesn't live full time in Uganda and yet they have a massive compound there. Perhaps the government should confiscate it. https://t.co/BRjEmZZ9Kq — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 17, 2026

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Mamdani wants to BIGLY tax people with properties in New York they don't live in full time. Pavlich wants to know if that logic applies to the Mamdani compound in Uganda, as well. Of course, it doesn't. Mamdani sees himself as an exception to every rule.

They probably have a compound in Qatar as well pic.twitter.com/iqsw2pQ0II — The Unredacted (@theunredacted) April 17, 2026

It wouldn't be shocking.

🚨According to his Airbnb listing, Zohran Mamdani’s private compound in Uguanda is fully staffed in order to sustain it.

I wonder what the gap is like at his properties for the people who serve and the people they serve. https://t.co/pVwqdFnG4f pic.twitter.com/ki0rmylTZP — Manhattan Mingle (@ManhattanMingle) April 16, 2026

Apparently, this is the listing for his family's compound. It looks like it could be used to house a whole bunch of poor people. Also, is he paying his full time chef and housekeeper a 'living wage'?

He should pay a pied-a-terre tax for owning a multi-million dollar property he doesn't live in. https://t.co/yuJy2SSIHH — Daniel Di Martino 🇺🇸🇻🇪 (@DanielDiMartino) April 16, 2026

Of course, he should.

It’s unclear, using Mamdani’s own logic, why a total seizure of the property wouldn’t be warranted if it’s not being used. Is this the solution for the wealth gap? Less focus on actual value-added programs, refocus on wealth redistribution via taxation & seizure? — Lion Advocacy (@LionAdvocacy) April 17, 2026

It seems only fair.

Absolutely. He is just like Swalwell. “You republicans need to trust women” and Mamdani wants to take private property rights away from Americans. He is a joke. Bernie is a joke. They are no different than Stalin, Mao and Hitler. — MSH241 (@MSHarries1) April 17, 2026

They are all Communists who think the rules don't pertain to them and they are out to destroy America.

Socialist leaders aren’t concerned about their own wealth- just the wealth of others — NStep (@NStepisme) April 17, 2026

It’s actually concerning he owns property in a foreign country, especially one Uganda, but not in the USA or even in the city he governs — dontreadnyc (@dontreadnyc) April 17, 2026

Leans forward toward the camera to get in everybody's face.



Bangs on the lens.



What a thug this Mamdani.



No surprise quite frankly. — Darrell Aynsley (d.a. HD Audio LLC) (@DarrellAynsley) April 17, 2026

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He's an idiot and a bully.

Mamdani, Bernie, AOC, Warren and the rest of the Democratic Socialists are the most corrupt liars and the most dangerous politicians/people in America. They are the biggest threat to our free society and will burn it all down for power & control. — Robert Desiderio (@RobertDesideri0) April 17, 2026

Or better yet, let them move to Uganda full time and confiscate their American properties. — Heidi Steihi (@HSteihi) April 17, 2026

This sounds like a much better plan. Any plan to get Mamdani out of office is a good plan.

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