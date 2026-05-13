Added Last-Minute as Moderator, Cenk Uygur Triggers Panel Walkout With Anti-Israel Tirade
The View Lefties Are Pretty Upset That Billy Bob Thornton Won't Help Save...
Xavier Becerra Tried to Bury Biden's Lost Kids
Dem Sen. Chris Van Hollen's Spin After Kash Patel Wrecked Him Over Drinking...
Break Out the BS Detector: Chris Murphy Claims Iran Is Two to Three...
EXPOSED: Leading Michigan Senate Dem Abdul El-Sayed Lied for Years About Being a...
VIP
Bernie Sanders Congratulating Mayor Mamdani for This Perfectly Sums Up Socialist-Style 'Su...
Mehdi Hasan Asks When It Became OK for a President to Call a...
Watch a Bunch of 'Journalists' Just Nod Along As AOC Pushes BS Spin...
Explosive Senate Hearing Today: CIA Insider Testifies Fauci 'Injected Himself' to Kill Lab...
Chutzpah Level: Expert. Alex Soros Demands You Ignore His Dad's Jew-Hating Proxies
Podcast Bro Suddenly Cares About a Candidate's Past: Sees Spencer Pratt and Not-Sees...
EU Obsessed with Hoisting Pride Flags While Ignoring REAL Threats to Europeans (Including...
James Comey Wants Trump Supporters to Look in a Mirror and Ask Themselves...

Krystal Ball's Master Plan: Put Shock-Collar Hasan on Every Dem Stage – GOP Literally Begs Them To Do It

justmindy
justmindy | 3:57 PM on May 13, 2026
Twitter

Krystal Ball thinks Hasan Piker should campaign with Democrats all over the country. Republicans completely agree with her.

Advertisement

Meet Hasan Piker: nepo-nephew of Cenk Uygur, professional champagne socialist, and full-time hater of the country that made him rich.

This 'radical leftist' streamer has built a fat career doing what he claims to despise most:

  • Electrocutes his own dog with a shock collar for fun.  
  • Openly declared that America 'deserved' 9/11.  
  • Came back from his Cuba vacation gushing about how much better communism is than America (lol).  
  • Calls the U.S. a 'white nationalist country' on the regular.  
  • Spends his days screeching about the evils of capitalism … while dripping in Gucci and Cartier like a walking billboard for it.  
  • And of course, he’s a vocal fan of Luigi Mangione, the guy who assassinated the UnitedHealthcare CEO.

Nothing says 'principled revolutionary' quite like LARPing as Che Guevara from your luxury apartment, bankrolled by the very system you pretend to want to burn down. 

The hypocrisy is so thick you could spread it on toast.

In Krystal's world, this is an impressive resume. To working class Americans, this is loathsome. If you follow her absolute psycho husband on Twitter, Hasan probably looks almost sane though. 

For example, this was today's banger.

Recommended

Added Last-Minute as Moderator, Cenk Uygur Triggers Panel Walkout With Anti-Israel Tirade
justmindy
Advertisement

Why is he checking out Marco Rubio's private area? Weird! Maybe he and Krystal are in a lavender marriage.

There are a few Democrats who aren't unconvinced.

Far be it for us to stop the Democrats when they are imploding. Please continue parading Hasan Piker everywhere. 

Advertisement

These people hate America, democracy and the Jewish people.

Oh, it's going to be fun to watch. By the end of this, Democrats won't want to be seen within 100 feet of Hasan Piker.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Added Last-Minute as Moderator, Cenk Uygur Triggers Panel Walkout With Anti-Israel Tirade
justmindy
The View Lefties Are Pretty Upset That Billy Bob Thornton Won't Help Save the Country From Trump
Doug P.
Dem Sen. Chris Van Hollen's Spin After Kash Patel Wrecked Him Over Drinking Questions Is a FAIL
Doug P.
Break Out the BS Detector: Chris Murphy Claims Iran Is Two to Three Times More Powerful Today
Grateful Calvin
EXPOSED: Leading Michigan Senate Dem Abdul El-Sayed Lied for Years About Being a Practicing Physician
justmindy
Explosive Senate Hearing Today: CIA Insider Testifies Fauci 'Injected Himself' to Kill Lab Leak Consensus
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Added Last-Minute as Moderator, Cenk Uygur Triggers Panel Walkout With Anti-Israel Tirade justmindy
Advertisement