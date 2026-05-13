Krystal Ball's Master Plan: Put Shock-Collar Hasan on Every Dem Stage – GOP Literally Begs Them To Do It

Krystal Ball thinks Hasan Piker should campaign with Democrats all over the country. Republicans completely agree with her.

Actually insane. Every candidate in the country gonna be trying to get Hasan to campaign for them. https://t.co/BXsWtgzm1R — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) May 12, 2026

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Meet Hasan Piker: nepo-nephew of Cenk Uygur, professional champagne socialist, and full-time hater of the country that made him rich.

This 'radical leftist' streamer has built a fat career doing what he claims to despise most:

Electrocutes his own dog with a shock collar for fun.

Openly declared that America 'deserved' 9/11.

Came back from his Cuba vacation gushing about how much better communism is than America (lol).

Calls the U.S. a 'white nationalist country' on the regular.

Spends his days screeching about the evils of capitalism … while dripping in Gucci and Cartier like a walking billboard for it.

And of course, he’s a vocal fan of Luigi Mangione, the guy who assassinated the UnitedHealthcare CEO.

Nothing says 'principled revolutionary' quite like LARPing as Che Guevara from your luxury apartment, bankrolled by the very system you pretend to want to burn down.

The hypocrisy is so thick you could spread it on toast.

In Krystal's world, this is an impressive resume. To working class Americans, this is loathsome. If you follow her absolute psycho husband on Twitter, Hasan probably looks almost sane though.

For example, this was today's banger.

Gray sweat pant with no d**k print means he got that little *ss peepee https://t.co/sON1Hngc36 — Secular Talk ([email protected]) (@KyleKulinski) May 13, 2026

Why is he checking out Marco Rubio's private area? Weird! Maybe he and Krystal are in a lavender marriage.

At this point I’m convinced anyone who supports this Jew hating radical freak, and perpetual loser, are trying to cost dems the senate on purpose. https://t.co/Dful0Zpm5v pic.twitter.com/QlfohwwSIf — Julius Hernandez (@juliush34) May 12, 2026

There are a few Democrats who aren't unconvinced.

you weirdos keep overestimating your popularity

when you're so off putting to most normies https://t.co/udVkTpcqIa — Zodis Great (@zodisgreat) May 12, 2026

Yes, cos Democratic voters under 30 are famously representative of most Americans! #MISEN https://t.co/lFfvfWsfiP — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) May 12, 2026

Far be it for us to stop the Democrats when they are imploding. Please continue parading Hasan Piker everywhere.

He pro Hamas pro Hezbollah. He probably approves like you do of what happened in New York last night and last week. But they know where to keep it don't they in New York bring that s*** to Florida we will meet you — ANJI USA PASSION🇺🇲🙏😘 (@usa_anji) May 12, 2026

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This is @AbdulElSayed campaign staffer and community mod for Hasan Piker Devin Brent saying Bondi Beach was a justified act of antizionist resistance and that he just doesn’t trust Jews.



If you agree with them then sure pic.twitter.com/fm5bqhOGkS — Hannah (@ahanthaihannah) May 12, 2026

These people hate America, democracy and the Jewish people.

As a Republican, I seriously hope they do.



Go ahead, keep pushing a guy who shills for a regime that is genociding the Uyghur Chinese minority and justifies rapes of Israeli women.



Go ahead. I can't wait to see how this plays out nationally — Jesse (Chudmax Supreme) Burkhart (@JesseBurkhart7) May 12, 2026

Oh, it's going to be fun to watch. By the end of this, Democrats won't want to be seen within 100 feet of Hasan Piker.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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