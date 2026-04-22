Hasan Piker Joins the NYT to Talk About ‘Microlooting’ as Political Protest

Podcaster Hasan Piker sure is getting a lot of attention lately, despite saying that America deserved 9/11 and that Hamas is "a thousand times better" than Israel. He even lost CNN's Dana Bash over that comment. Still, he's become a darling of the Left and is campaigning with Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who said that his campaign issuing a statement condemning the attack on a synagogue outside of Detroit was a “risk” that “really worried” his team.

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You'd like Piker would be radioactive at this point, but The New York Times invited him to talk with a couple of others about "why petty theft might be the new political protest."

the latest from new york times contributor (???) hasan piker, a committed marxist who has repeatedly called for political violence, including for the murder of rick scott — Mike Solana (@micsolana) Apr 22, 2026

can't believe it's already been 6 years pic.twitter.com/7pOYb6gL2D — Joel Grus 🤠 (@joelgrus) April 22, 2026

New York Times Opinions culture editor Nadja Spiegelman calls this "microlooting," and it describes the phenomenon of people stealing small things from big corporations like Whole Foods. " Yeah, I’m pro-piracy all the way, like, across the board," said Piker. "Would you pirate a car? Yes. You know, if you could." He added, "I’m pro stealing from big corporations, because they steal quite a bit more from their own workers."

The New York Times platformed Hasan Piker on their "The Opinions" podcast to promote theft as a form of protest. The Mao fan said, "Yeah, I’m pro-piracy all the way, like, across the board. Would you pirate a car? Yes. You know, if you could."



He also says he would steal from… pic.twitter.com/D05oo7WEwk — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) April 22, 2026

The post continues:

… the Louvre if he could, "I think it’s cool. We’ve got to get back to cool crimes like that: bank robberies, right? Stealing priceless artifacts, things of that nature. I feel like that’s way cooler than the 7,000th new cryptocurrency scheme that people are engaging in."

A bit later, Piker adds "I’m pro stealing from big corporations, because, you know, they steal quite a bit more from their own workers. However, one thing that might even help your ethical dilemma is the fact that the automated process that they design, these companies know will… pic.twitter.com/fB7U8Y6HN7 — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) April 22, 2026

The post continues:

… increase shrink, right?" His solution? "I’m in favor of fast and free buses and also government-owned storefronts. And two of those policies, the mayor of this beautiful city is currently working on." While portraying this as championing little people, Piker says it is the little people who should risk it, not him, "I don’t personally do it. I never do it. When I was younger, I stole some Pokémon cards from a friend and my father punished me. And it was such a harrowing experience that I literally can’t even steal a candy bar. ...I’m just saying that I personally don’t really care. If someone needs the food; they should absolutely steal it."

As Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stated about looters and Apple and Nike stores, they're just stealing bread.

Ha! He may get all his shit stolen... we could only hope. — Lovemyfreedom. ♥️🤍💙 (@Lovetoride78) April 22, 2026

It's funny how the conversation immediately escalated from "microlooting" to stealing cars and no one seemed to notice.

He's all for piracy until someone uses his content to make fun of him — Thanatoast (@Thanatoast250) April 22, 2026

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This is a bad person, no qualifiers; a rich creep who is larping at being a revolutionary. America’s zeitgeist has become such a sickening miasma comprised of utterings and acts from treacherous creeps like this. The demonic SPLC and the entire uberLeft is made up of this dreck. — Xi Bridget Maquisard (@Bridgetdonegal1) April 22, 2026

i've warmed to the opinion that Piker, being a billionaire trust fund baby, is secretly a 150 IQ genius intentionally being so overtly retarded to shame Marxists because he's functionally so dumb he brings every Marxist point to its logical extreme and it's just amazing. — Crab Nicholson (@Naijamak) April 22, 2026

I have Hasan Piker fatigue. — PJ Miller 🇺🇸 (@PJYM85) April 22, 2026

Democrats and The New York Times can't seem to get enough of him.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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