Gaslight Fail: Neera Denies Hasan Piker’s Influence While AOC, Omar, Bush, and Crooked Media Platform Him

Oh Neera, please! Are you flat out lying or just trying to gaslight the rest of us? The Democrats have FULLY embraced Hasan Piker (the nephew of Cenk Uygur, by the way) and he is literally becoming the mouthpiece of their party. Neera clearly does not have her finger on the pulse of the Democrats anymore.

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Like why is anyone blaming Democrats for Hasan Piker? He clearly hates many if not most Democrats. https://t.co/ElQozut5Dd — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) April 23, 2026

He sure is appearing with a whole bunch of Democrats who don't seem to hate him at all. He also doesn't seem to hate them.

This whole Piker discourse has been embarrassing to every person who has tried to make him the spokesman for Democrats. https://t.co/NChJKVajME — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) April 23, 2026

If he's not the spokesperson, why are all the current stars of the party chumming up with him?

Zero people have tried to make Hasan Piker "the spokesman for Democrats."



He showed up at one campaign event with one candidate in a primary and sat for some interviews. What's embarrassing is the number of people on here treating him like he's a 2028 contender or DNC Chair. https://t.co/g1zlfhwAGG — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 23, 2026

Even the Obama Bro is trying to pretend Piker isn't a thing. That's weird since his Media company literally had an event with ... HASAN PIKER!

You put him on a panel at Crooked Con, hosted him on your premier podcast, tried to normalize his positions and continue to offer cover for his insanity. Why not just take the easy route, join the rest of the 99% of Americans and say he and his ideas are repulsive? — Ethan Wolf 🇺🇸 (@ethanmwolf) April 23, 2026

For those who are visual learners, here is a picture of the event.

This is Hasan Piker at a Crooked Media event you Pod Bros hosted, giving him a platform and making him a spokesperson.



Gringo gaslighting doesn’t work when your digital footprint exists, Jon https://t.co/qMJJn9hAwk pic.twitter.com/YVe8XSJRMO — Sir Rottweiler 🐾 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@SireRottweiler) April 23, 2026

Also, here are a whole bunch of Democrats who have appeared with Hasan Piker very recently: Cori Bush, AOC, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, a candidate for Congress in Philly and the list goes on and on.

FRIDAY, MAY 1ST:



Tune in as @hasanthehun comes to St. Louis to join Cori Bush in honor of May Day!



Cori and Hasan will team up in STL to demand livable wages, abolishing ICE, and guaranteeing the education, housing, and healthcare that our communities deserve.



More details to… pic.twitter.com/aSM5kMqDlI — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) April 21, 2026

Adam Mockler asks Hasan Piker who he wants to run in the 2028 Democratic primary



"The candidates I like are, obviously AOC, Ro Khanna, Chris Van Hollen. The dark horse is someone like John Stewart or a Shawn Fain. And then my sleeper pick, John Ossoff" pic.twitter.com/tQOqMkuutO — Popstonox (@Popstonox) February 20, 2026

AOC hugs Hasan Piker at Zohran Mamdani’s victory party.



These imbeciles love communism.pic.twitter.com/Gy31WpQplM — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 5, 2025

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Democrat Suhas Subramanyam says Democrats should embrace Hasan Piker.



NEWSNATION: "You wouldn't feel uncomfortable saying Democrats should campaign with someone who...would vote for Hamas over Israel?”



SUBRAMANYAM: "That's a terrible thing to say but...they should do it." pic.twitter.com/On8hSbvl72 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 21, 2026

Here is an elected Democrat literally suggesting the party embrace him.

Goodness can't scale if we keep elevating evil. And, make no mistake, Piker is being elevated. He isn't *just* a popular left-wing streamer. Mainstream liberal culture is inviting him to their parties and promoting his evil as normal. pic.twitter.com/umHZhGIl6D — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) April 23, 2026

Oh, even Hollywood and Corporate Media are embracing him. The Democrats and fancy magazines ALWAYS work in tandem (this is why Melania, a supermodel, has never been given the cover of a magazine like Jill Biden or Michelle Obama). They are clearly signaling Hasan is the new face of Democrats.

We are the party of redemption, believing you deserve a second chance if you made a mistake as a young person or deserve to make a life if you came here undocumented but work hard and play by the rules.



Yet, when it comes to political disagreements, we have taken a very… https://t.co/AWExwy2ULw — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) April 23, 2026

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And there is Ro Khanna instructing the party to embrace bigot and Anti-Semite Hasan Piker.

Rashida Tlaib is in the house @ Abdul El-Sayed rally with Hasan Piker.



“I told Piker just now, you’re never going to get cancelled in Michigan. You’re always welcome here.”



Reporting for @TheFP pic.twitter.com/YUdmNcOCce — Olivia Reingold (@Olivia_Reingold) April 8, 2026

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is panicking about being deported. She appeared with fellow anti-American Hasan Piker to criticize Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) for rightly threatening both her and NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani with legal removal from America:



“This man should know there is no way… https://t.co/1NxZ2Xs94w pic.twitter.com/DNj7nTXAHS — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 11, 2026

It's very clear Hasan Piker is the Democrats new darling and Neera better get on board.

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