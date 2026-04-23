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Gaslight Fail: Neera Denies Hasan Piker’s Influence While AOC, Omar, Bush, and Crooked Media Platform Him

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on April 23, 2026
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Oh Neera, please! Are you flat out lying or just trying to gaslight the rest of us? The Democrats have FULLY embraced Hasan Piker (the nephew of Cenk Uygur, by the way) and he is literally becoming the mouthpiece of their party. Neera clearly does not have her finger on the pulse of the Democrats anymore.

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He sure is appearing with a whole bunch of Democrats who don't seem to hate him at all. He also doesn't seem to hate them.

If he's not the spokesperson, why are all the current stars of the party chumming up with him?

Even the Obama Bro is trying to pretend Piker isn't a thing. That's weird since his Media company literally had an event with ... HASAN PIKER!

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For those who are visual learners, here is a picture of the event.

Also, here are a whole bunch of Democrats who have appeared with Hasan Piker very recently: Cori Bush, AOC, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, a candidate for Congress in Philly and the list goes on and on.

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Here is an elected Democrat literally suggesting the party embrace him. 

Oh, even Hollywood and Corporate Media are embracing him. The Democrats and fancy magazines ALWAYS work in tandem (this is why Melania, a supermodel, has never been given the cover of a magazine like Jill Biden or Michelle Obama). They are clearly signaling Hasan is the new face of Democrats.

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And there is Ro Khanna instructing the party to embrace bigot and Anti-Semite Hasan Piker.

It's very clear Hasan Piker is the Democrats new darling and Neera better get on board. 

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